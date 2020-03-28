Local trio travel different paths

"Thank God, I got cleared to hit before Florida, so I was actually able to hit, which was really great, because that was the end of the season," she said.

The team certainly traveled quite the emotional roller coaster in a short amount of time, Wightman said, as the details kept changing until the final decision was made.

"That was obviously very emotional because we played our last games without even knowing it," she said. "But I talked to a lot of the seniors, and we were OK with it. ... We ended with a win. We ended with a fun game. My whole family was there watching me. I was content with it.

"... It was exhausting. There were so many times when I was crying, then OK with it, then crying. But looking back on it, I'm content with how it ended. I think it was an act of God that I was cleared before Florida. I had 12 at-bats when I wouldn't have had any. I'm glad I got to end my career on a high note."

Not that there aren't a few regrets, as there were a number of events in her last season Wightman had been looking forward to.