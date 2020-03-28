Local trio travel different paths

A second shoulder surgery was supposed to sideline Wilmot graduate Sawyer Wightman beyond the Ferris State softball team's spring trip to Florida.
Much to her surprise, Wightman was medically cleared and able to see some action for the Bulldogs.
And as it turned out, the timing was perfect, as the season came to a sudden end because of the coronavirus pandemic — but not before she could collect a hit in her last collegiate at-bat.
Wightman, her former Wilmot teammate Sam Schloegl, and former Bradford star Sydney Strelow each reflected on their abbreviated seasons that brought daily life to a standstill.
Ending with a hit
Ferris State, which competes in NCAA Division II, had two doubleheaders left on its spring trip when word began to spread the season was in jeopardy.
Initially, the team was told it would finish against Assumption and Upper Iowa on March 12 in Auburndale, Fla., followed by games against Bridgeport and Bemidji State in Winter Haven, Fla., the next day.
As it turned out, the trip ended with a 3-2 win over Upper Iowa, as the NCAA decided to end the season at that point.
Ss fate would have it, not only did Wightman get to experience a win in the finale, she collected a hit in two at-bats.
"Thank God, I got cleared to hit before Florida, so I was actually able to hit, which was really great, because that was the end of the season," she said.
The team certainly traveled quite the emotional roller coaster in a short amount of time, Wightman said, as the details kept changing until the final decision was made.
"That was obviously very emotional because we played our last games without even knowing it," she said. "But I talked to a lot of the seniors, and we were OK with it. ... We ended with a win. We ended with a fun game. My whole family was there watching me. I was content with it.
"... It was exhausting. There were so many times when I was crying, then OK with it, then crying. But looking back on it, I'm content with how it ended. I think it was an act of God that I was cleared before Florida. I had 12 at-bats when I wouldn't have had any. I'm glad I got to end my career on a high note."
Not that there aren't a few regrets, as there were a number of events in her last season Wightman had been looking forward to.
"I think I'm always going to feel I'm missing a piece of the season," she said. "Our team this year was incredibly close. I've never been on a team that meshed so well together. I'm (angry) that we don't get to have a full season together. It is such a great group of girls. ... I do feel a sense of closure. I'm just grateful I got to go out there for a bit and end my career the way I wanted to."
Wightman, who had her first of two surgeries for a torn labrum on her right shoulder while she was at Wilmot, now is looking forward to finishing her nursing degree in May and getting into her professional life.
The opportunity for an additional year of eligibility has been offered to spring athletes, but Wightman said she's ready to start the next chapter.
"I've worked so hard in the classroom," she said. "I just want to start my career. Softball has obviously been a huge part of my life, but I think I'm ready to move on from it."
Quite the journey
For Schoegl, a senior at NCAA Division III Concordia in Mequon, the journey to get to this point has taken a few twists and turns.
After Wilmot, she played a year at Aurora before that school's speech pathology major was discontinued, which led her to Madison College for one season.
Because Madison is a two-year school, Schloegl then moved onto Concordia the last two years — and her senior year was just four games old when it came to an end.
Concordia won four games at the Finlandia Dome Classic in Marquette, Mich., and was scheduled to leave for Clermont, Fla., when the news came down from the NCAA.
Most of the families had already traveled to Florida, Schloegl said, which led to a bit of a last-minute scramble. Many of the girls on the team continued on their journey to be with their families for a bit of a break after the season was canceled, she said.
That was fun, but there were plenty of raw emotions with the finality of the situation.
"At first, it was a shock, because we've been grinding the last month, two months on this season," Schloegl said. "All we had been preparing for was Florida, getting to the next level, and we had a good shot of being back-to-back conference champs.
"It was really heartbreaking to hear. We thought it was just going to be Florida (that was canceled), and it turned out the whole season was done."
Schloegl said she and the other three seniors were given the news separately by their coach, which helped ease the shock just a bit.
"We got to cope with it together," Schloegl said. "It's been a roller coaster for us. I feel like I have a ton of free time I've never had. It's a weird transition to go into."
With graduate school now at the top of her to-do list, Schloegl said she's had a chance to reflect a bit on her journey through three different schools.
The one season at Madison College definitely stands out.
"It was only a year long, but it was probably the best year of softball I've ever played," Schloegl said. "The girls were great, and we ended up in Mississippi for the national tournament. That was a cool year for me. I'm thankful for that."
Now at Concordia, Schloegl said she's settled in and is ready to graduate next year and then move forward in pursuit of her master's degree.
There's a slight chance she may take advantage of the extra year of eligibility, but with a full schedule of clinical work ahead, it's likely Schloegl has competed for the last time.
"I'm thinking this is it," she said. "A lot of my work is clinical work next year. I won't even be on campus. There's one other athlete in the major who is a senior right now, so I want to see how it works with sports and clinicals. As of now, I think it's it, but I have a little hope for one more season.
"I knew I wasn't going to be an athlete forever. I knew there would be a day when it would end, not that it was supposed to end this way. This isn't how I ever pictured my softball career to end. I didn't expect my final games to be played in the dome in February. ... I have peace with whatever I choose or whatever decision I'm dealt with. I'm content with what I've done."
Red-hot start
At the opposite end of the spectrum is Strelow, a freshman at Division I Minnesota who had already made an impact with the Golden Gophers.
Her first thoughts when the season was canceled went to the girls who were there before she arrived, especially the senior class.
Minnesota, which played in the College World Series in 2019, had beaten Hawaii, 3-2, in its first game in Hawaii when the season ended.
"When we got the news, we were all really devastated," Strelow said. "The first thing I thought of was our seniors and all the hard work they had put in. I know they all had goals to get back to the World Series, and I wanted to be a part of that.
"It kind of hit us like a truck. We really didn't think it was a big deal, and then it started escalating and getting out of hand."
Even in just the short time with the program, Strelow said she already had bonded with her team and was eager to learn from the seniors as she gets her collegiate career under way.
"I had developed relationships with a lot of the seniors," she said. "They are my friends. I had learned a lot from them, and I was really excited to keep learning from them. It really sucks that our time got cut short, and we didn't really get to live out the friendship we were supposed to have.
"... I was really loving the spot we're at. I loved the whole team aspect of it. We just all really worked together, and for that to be taken away was probably the biggest thing for me."
In 24 games, Strelow was batting .261 (18-for-69), with seven runs scored, four doubles, one home run and 16 RBI.
An early-season highlight came on Feb. 14, when Strelow collected a home run and the game-winning RBI in a victory over then fifth-ranked Florida State.
An added twist is that Strelow, who anchored the Bradford infield as a shortstop and also pitched for the Red Devils, found herself as the starting catcher for the Golden Gophers.
"It was so humbling to be a part of an infield so great," she said. "... For me to be getting some good at-bats at the plate, I was having fun with it. I tried not to put too much pressure on myself, because I was a freshman and wasn't expected to do anything.
"But at the same time, I really wanted to compete. My whole team helped me out in keeping me level-headed and keeping me confident."
Strelow said she played catcher at Bradford part of her freshman year, so the position certainly wasn't foreign to her.
But at the Division I level, there's still an adjustment to be made.
"It's a lot different," Strelow said. "Catching is different now than it was four years ago. I thought I knew how to catch. But there's a lot of little things that I didn't realize were a part of it. My knees have been taking a toll.
"It's hard because I haven't (played that position) for a while. But the seniors on the field really helped me out. I didn't have to worry about everyone else because they were so good. I only had to worry about what I was doing."
