Abby Giese earns spot on UW-Whitewater's women's track and field team

WHITEWATER — Abby Giese of Kenosha and a graduate of Indian Trail High School and Academy will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s track and field team during the 2022 season.

Giese, a sophomore at UW-Whitewater, is majoring in biology.

UW-Whitewater men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to begin the 2022 season with the annual Karl Schlender Invitational at Kachel Fieldhouse.

The Warhawk women placed eighth at the 2021 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships. Last year’s indoor season was shortened to five meets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW-Whitewater’s 2022 indoor season began with a pair of home events. The team hosted the Karl Schlender Invitational as well as the two-day “Squig” Converse Invitational on Jan. 28-29 at Kachel Fieldhouse.

Following UW-Stevens Point’s Big Dawg Invite on Feb. 5, the Warhawks hosted the Midwest Elite Invitational on Feb. 12. The regular season concludes Feb. 18 at North Central’s F. Lee Slick Invitational.

The WIAC Indoor Championship is slated for Feb. 25-26 in Platteville. UW-Whitewater will compete in last chance meets on March 4-5 prior to the NCAA Indoor Championships, which will take place March 11-12 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

UW-Whitewater will compete at five outdoor meets, including three at home and two at UW-Platteville. Following the outdoor season-opening Pioneer Opener on April 2, the Warhawks will host the Rex Foster Twilight meet on April 8. Other scheduled meets include the UW-Platteville Invitational on April 15, the Warhawk Invite on April 22-23 and UW-W’s annual Drake Alternative Meet on April 29.

The WIAC Outdoor Championships are set for May 6-7 in La Crosse. Following last chance meets on May 13 and May 19, the NCAA Outdoor Championships will take place May 26-28 in Geneva, Ohio.

The Warhawks are slated to return all but three of their top finishers from the 2021 WIAC Outdoor Championship and several of their top performers from the 2021 indoor season.

