Carly Werwie-Swartz named the Director of Golf at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Standout golfer and Kenosha native Carly Werwie-Swartz has been named the Director of Golf at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin announced on Friday.

Werwie-Swartz comes to Parkside after spending the past four seasons as the head women's golf coach at Division I Loyola University Chicago.

She will lead the men's golf program into the 2022-23 season while also launching the women's golf program and preparing to start competition in 2023-24.

"Carly will be an amazing addition to our team at Parkside and the perfect person to be our first Director of Golf," Gavin said. "She has played and coached at an extremely high level, experience that will be invaluable leading our student-athletes on and off the course. Additionally, her notoriety and recruiting experience in Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest will be valuable as she builds on the recent success in the men's program and launches our women's program."

The Ramblers had one of the best seasons in school history in 2021-22, breaking multiple school records and posting the lowest single-season scoring average in program history.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity that Andrew Gavin and the Parkside staff have given me to lead the men's golf program and start the women's golf program at Parkside," Werwie-Swartz said. "Being from Kenosha and living here has a special place in my heart and I couldn't be more excited to grow both the men's and women's programs.

"The recent success of the men's team coupled with establishing a women's team is a time where I feel Parkside Golf is on the rise. Their new indoor facility, The Mark Olson Golf Center, is just the start for the many reasons Parkside Golf is ready to grow in their success. I'm looking forward to working with a great group of young men and women to be successful student-athletes both on and off the course," she said.

Werwie-Swartz is a PGA Class A Member who provides private and group instruction at Wilmette Golf Club and North Shore Country Club, and previously has served as the Assistant Golf Professional at Racine Country Club.

Werwie-Swartz was named the Wisconsin's Women's Player of the Year in 2008.

After graduating from Bradford High School, Werwie was a four-year letterwinner at the University of Wisconsin. Werwie-Swartz is still among the program's all-time leaders in career scoring average, and she set a 72-hole scoring record that still stands today. She was also recognized with the Big Ten Conference's Sportsmanship award following her senior season in 2011.

Following graduation, Werwie-Swartz played for three years on the LPGA Symetra Tour, where she qualified for the final stage of the association's Q-School on three separate occasions.

While a graduate assistant at Carthage, Werwie-Swartz helped lead the program to back-to-back runner-up performances at the conference championships.

Werwie-Swartz earned her Bachelor's Degree in Human Development & Family Studies from Wisconsin in 2011 before earning a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from Carthage in 2018.