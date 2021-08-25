Tremper grad Jarod Camerota to lead UW-Oshkosh women's tennis

Jarod Camerota, a 1997 Tremper graduate, is headed back to his home state as the eighth head women’s tennis coach at UW-Oshkosh.
The announcement was made last week by Oshkosh Athletic Director Darryl Sims.
Camerota brings with him years of coaching experience at the NCAA Division I level, including five seasons as the head coach and one as the assistant with the Colorado State University women’s program; with the men’s and women’s programs at Jacksonville Univeristy; with the men’s program at Georgia State University and with the men’s and women’s programs at Division II Mars Hill University (N.C.).
In addition, he also was a volunteer assistant men’s tennis coach at Division I Ball State University (Ind.), a men’s and women’s assistant at Division I Northern Illinois and an assistant women’s coach at Division I Northern Arizona.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jarod back to Wisconsin, and this time as the head women’s tennis coach at UW-Oshkosh,” Sims said in a press release. “Jarod has an abundance of experience coaching tennis at the collegiate level and a record of success in player and team development.
“I’m extremely confident that he will elevate the competitiveness of our tennis program and provide the best experience possible for our student-athletes.”
During his time at Colorado State, Camerota helped the Rams to an 11-10 record in 2019, its first winning mark since 2005. In that season, Colorado State finished sixth in the 11-team Mountain West Conference.
Camerota said he’s excited to lead the Titans.
“I’m humbled and honored for this opportunity to return to Wisconsin and become a member of the storied UW-Oshkosh athletics department,” he said. “Excellence on the court, in the classroom and in student welfare are identities that we will work and compete for every day.
“I look forward to meeting our student-athletes and guiding the UW-Oshkosh women’s tennis program to new heights.”
Camerota attended UW-La Crosse, where he played tennis for the Eagles in 1998. He then transferred to Arizona State, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business education in 2002, and then earned a master’s degree in sport exercise and psychology from Ball State in 2004.
He replaces Robert W. LeBuhn, who was interim coach last season.
Carthage announces honors
Award winners for the 2020-21 school year recently were announced by the Carthage Athletic Department.
Earning honors were:
Joseph N. Simmons Award: Parker Connolly (Downers Grove, Ill., men’s volleyball). The honor is the highest a graduating senior can receive and is presented to the student-athlete who contributed the most during an entire career.
Craig Deaton Award: Kevin O’Boyle (Joliet, Ill., football), Izzy Bertaud (Denver, Colo., women’s water polo). This award goes to one male and one female athlete who exhibits excellence in athletics, academics, leadership and community support.
Frank Falduto Athletes of the Year: Arianna Dakuras (Chicago, women’s water polo), Matt Slivinski (Willow Springs, Ill., men’s volleyball). This award goes to the male and female student-athlete who made the most significant contribution to their team.
CCIW Merle Chapman Leadership Award: Zach Bulthuis (Tinley Park, Ill., men’s volleyball), Madison Ganir (Rosemont, Ill., softball). Selected by each school’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the award goes to one male and one female who has demonstrated leadership and service during their collegiate career.
Williams Family Leadership Award: Bulthuis, Ganir. This honor is given in honor of Gary Williams, a Carthage alum, former school administrator and “ardent supporter” of the school and is presented to student-athletes who demonstrate leadership and service during their career.
Thomas Beau Memorial Scholarship: Meghan Fisher (Tinley Park, Ill., women’s water polo). The $250 scholarship is presented to the student-manager for a Carthage team who has done exemplary work and service for their program.
CCIW Jack Swartz Academic All-Conference: O’Boyle, Katie Talens (Des Plaines, Ill., women’s soccer), fall; Sean Johnson (Chicago, men’s basketball), Jordyn Bloode (New Carlisle, Ind.), women’s swimming and diving, winter; and John Nykyforuk (Calgary, Canada, men’s tennis), Kathryn Milschewski (Carol Stream, Ill., women’s track and field).
Dahl leads golf squad
Freshman Tyler Dahl, a graduate of Kenosha Harborside Academy, finished seventh overall to lead the Madison College men’s golf team to a sixth-place finish at the Highland “36” Invitational in Freeport, Ill.
Dahl used three consecutive birdies and 13 pars to card a one-under par 71 on the opening round and was in second place heading into the final round. He closed the event with a five-over-par 77 to finish seventh overall with a four-over-par 148.
Madison College posted a team score of 627 to post its best overall finish since the 2015-16 season.
