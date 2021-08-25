Tremper grad Jarod Camerota to lead UW-Oshkosh women's tennis

During his time at Colorado State, Camerota helped the Rams to an 11-10 record in 2019, its first winning mark since 2005. In that season, Colorado State finished sixth in the 11-team Mountain West Conference.

Camerota said he’s excited to lead the Titans.

“I’m humbled and honored for this opportunity to return to Wisconsin and become a member of the storied UW-Oshkosh athletics department,” he said. “Excellence on the court, in the classroom and in student welfare are identities that we will work and compete for every day.

“I look forward to meeting our student-athletes and guiding the UW-Oshkosh women’s tennis program to new heights.”

Camerota attended UW-La Crosse, where he played tennis for the Eagles in 1998. He then transferred to Arizona State, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business education in 2002, and then earned a master’s degree in sport exercise and psychology from Ball State in 2004.

He replaces Robert W. LeBuhn, who was interim coach last season.

Carthage announces honors

Award winners for the 2020-21 school year recently were announced by the Carthage Athletic Department.

Earning honors were: