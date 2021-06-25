Bradford Red Devils push top-ranked squad to limit before falling in double overtime in state semifinal

MILWAUKEE -- Kate Brown’s state-leading 34th goal sent Thursday’s Division 1 state soccer semifinal to overtime, but Divine Savoir Holy Angels High School dashed Bradford's dreams of a state championship with a late goal.
Playing in the state tournament for the first time since 2010, the Red Devils rallied in the 83rd minute to tie the game, but Sofia Miranda of DSHA beat Bradford goalie at the end line in the 103rd minute to win the double-overtime thriller, 2-1, at Uihlein Soccer Park.
Bradford finished its season 13-3 and tied for the second-best finish in school history (state semifinals).
As the clock struck zeroes after a 110-minute epic, the Dashers stormed the field in a pile, knowing they’ll be playing for a Division 1 state championship tonight at approximately 8:30 p.m.
The Bradford players, valiant in defeat, broke down and held onto each other as the tears flowed.
They had just overcome a DSHA-dominated first half to keep grinding and knocking on the door in the second half to eventually tie the game.
Bradford played aggressively to win in the overtime periods, but it came back to bite them as Miranda got behind the Red Devil defense and bounced the ball past diving Bradford goalie Maddie Brown. Bradford defender Vaneza Aguilar, who battled on the play, laid on her back in the net with her hands on her head in disbelief.
DSHA maintained possession most of the final seven minutes.
Bradford head coach Dave Naylor said it was a game of two halves, and he is proud of the way his squad finally broke through in the second half.
“Soccer is a game of momentum, and they outplayed us the first 20 minutes,” Naylor said. “It’s a game of inches. At some point in the second half, we captured the momentum and just kept pushing and pushing.”
Brown almost tied the game in the 42nd minute when Haley Christiansen hit her with a cross pass in the middle of the field. Brown fired a kick off the crossbar.
The shot sparked the Red Devils’ offense for the second half.
Bradford’s goal came when Mia Prince shot a perfect penalty shot from about 40 yards out, as she intended to have it short-hop the goalie and hopefully slip on the wet, rainy turf.
The ball was perfectly placed, the goalie couldn’t handle it, and Brown was on point for the rebound goal.
“We talked to Mia about the wet surface, and just told her to give us a chance,” Naylor added. “We had three crashers, so it worked exactly the way we talked about it.”
For Kate Brown, her scoring success goes to her teammates. She said her goal was an easy tap-in thanks to Prince.
“It’s everyone in the middle of the field serving perfect balls on a platter,” Kate Brown said. “
In the overtime periods, Naylor said they put their numbers up and only had two kids back.
He wanted to be aggressive and play for the win, not the tie.
“I give credit to the girl who scored, she just pushed through us,” Naylor said. “It kept us on the front foot most of the time. We had two defenders there, so it was covered, but she just split us.”
Maddie Brown overall had a stellar performance. The sophomore keeper finished with nine saves, including a key stop in the first overtime to keep the score tied.
“She just played the most amazing game,” Naylor said of Maddie. “She didn’t give up any easy ones. It was a good game. You got 103 minutes before they score their winner.”
Kate Brown, who leads the state in scoring and managed five shots against DSHA, said after the game she will miss Bradford’s seniors.
“This is the first time we’ve been to state in 12 years, so obviously it’s a big deal for us,” Kate Brown said. “I’m proud of the team.”
Senior Riley Strelow said she’s sad it’s over, but she’s happy with the way the Red Devils fought.
“I’m super sad because this is my last game of soccer ever,” Strelow said. “I’m sad, but I’m not too sad because we played really well.”
Strelow will remember the players she’s played with in travel ball and high school for 13 years.
Kate Brown is hoping to take it to the “next level” next year with her sister and continue their quest for the school’s first state championship.
Naylor said this season will go down as one of the greatest for Bradford.
“This is tied for the farthest Bradford has ever gone,” he said. “Muskego had won six sectionals in a row, so beating them was huge. We carried our whole conference, our whole city on our backs for that. It just felt so good that we got so much support through that.”
“We played for each other.”