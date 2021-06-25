Bradford Red Devils push top-ranked squad to limit before falling in double overtime in state semifinal

DSHA maintained possession most of the final seven minutes.

Bradford head coach Dave Naylor said it was a game of two halves, and he is proud of the way his squad finally broke through in the second half.

“Soccer is a game of momentum, and they outplayed us the first 20 minutes,” Naylor said. “It’s a game of inches. At some point in the second half, we captured the momentum and just kept pushing and pushing.”

Brown almost tied the game in the 42nd minute when Haley Christiansen hit her with a cross pass in the middle of the field. Brown fired a kick off the crossbar.

The shot sparked the Red Devils’ offense for the second half.

Bradford’s goal came when Mia Prince shot a perfect penalty shot from about 40 yards out, as she intended to have it short-hop the goalie and hopefully slip on the wet, rainy turf.

The ball was perfectly placed, the goalie couldn’t handle it, and Brown was on point for the rebound goal.

“We talked to Mia about the wet surface, and just told her to give us a chance,” Naylor added. “We had three crashers, so it worked exactly the way we talked about it.”

