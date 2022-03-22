High school basketball: Jack Rose, Andrew Alia garner WBCA All-State selections for boys

For the last four seasons, seniors Jack Rose and Andrew Alia produced time and again for the Central and St. Joseph boys basketball teams, respectively.

Their four-year varsity careers are over now, but the awards season is still in full swing, and the dynamic duo received recognition when the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State teams for boys basketball were announced Monday.

Rose, who led Central to its second-ever appearance in the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament, was named to the 12-player first team in Division-2. Alia, who led St. Joseph to a WIAA Division-4 sectional semifinal appearance, where the Lancers lost to eventual Division-4 state runner-up Milwaukee Academy of Science, received honorable mention in Division-4.

Both players wrapped up their fantastic high school careers with senior seasons in which they reached significant milestones.

Rose finished with a scoring average of 20.4 points per game and was the Southern Lakes Conference’s top scorer in leading the Falcons to an undefeated SLC title. He also finished second on the team with 6.5 rebounds per game, third with 1.8 assists per game, tied for second with 51 steals and first with 23 blocks.

On Jan. 14 in a home win over Lake Geneva Badger, Rose surpassed 1989 graduate Tim Cates to become the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Central boys basketball program. Rose scored 18 points in Friday’s WIAA Division-2 state semifinal loss to La Crosse Central to finish his four-year varsity career with 1,636 points.

Alia, meanwhile, racked up 1,697 career points over four varsity seasons with the Lancers, finishing his career second all-time among City of Kenosha boys scorers with 1,697 points, behind only DeAndre Johns, also a four-year varsity player at St. Joseph from 2013-17 who scored 1,856 points in high school.

Alia averaged 18 points per game this season, which led St. Joseph and ranked third in the Metro Classic Conference, and also paced the Lancers with 7.0 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game, 51 steals and 13 blocks.

Additionally, Alia was named to the seven-player All-Metro Classic first team for boys basketball, which was released Tuesday morning.

Both Alia and Rose were nominees this year for the Holy Rosary Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year award, with Alia winning.

Alia was a three-spot standout at St. Joseph in football, boys soccer and boys basketball and this fall was named the Metro Classic Player of the Year for boys soccer and first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference on offense and defense for football.

Rose, meanwhile, was a standout player on the Central boys volleyball team this fall that finished as the WIAA Division-1 state runner-up.

Menomonee Falls senior Seth Trimble, who has committed to play next season at North Carolina, was named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball this season after also being named the Gatorade Boys Basketball State Player of the Year last week.

WBCA girls All-State

The WBCA All-State teams for girls basketball were announced last week, with Bradford junior Nevaeh Thomas earning the county’s lone selection as an honorable mention pick in Division-1.

Thomas had a stellar junior season for the Red Devils in reaching 1,000 career points and being named the Southeast Conference Player of the Year. She finished second in the SEC with 20.2 points per game, second with 12.2 rebounds per game, second with 3.8 assists per game, fourth with 3.0 steals per game and first with 3.6 blocks per game.

Thomas recorded a triple-double in a win at Tremper on Jan. 25, racking up 22 points, 16 rebounds and 10 blocks.

All-Metro Classic

While Alia earned a first-team selection on the All-Metro Classic boys roster, fellow St. Joseph senior and four-year varsity player Caiden Lecce was selected among six players to the second team.

Lecce, who has committed to play at NCAA Division III UW-Eau Claire, ran the point for St. Joseph and finished second on the Lancers with 12.1 points per game, tied for third with 3.0 rebounds per game, second with 2.7 assists per game and third with 36 steals.

Receiving honorable mention for the All-Metro Classic boys team were St. Joseph junior Luke Schuler, St. Joseph sophomore Eric Kenesie, Shoreland Lutheran junior Antonio Moyao and Shoreland Lutheran senior Nolan Cipov.

St. Thomas More sophomore Amari McCottry, who topped the Metro Classic with 23.7 points per game and led the Cavaliers to the WIAA Division-3 State Tournament, was named the Metro Classic Boys Player of the Year.

On the All-Metro Classic girls team, meanwhile, St. Joseph senior Jayden Hill was named to the seven-player first team, while St. Joseph seniors Deja Rivers and Arianna Jenkins were both among the six second-team selections.

Hill tied for the Lancers’ scoring lead with 12.8 points per game and also led the team with 7.8 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game and 4.7 steals per game. Jenkins, meanwhile, tied for the team lead with Hill at 12.8 points per game and was second with 6.0 rebounds per game, while Rivers averaged 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Receiving honorable mention on the All-Metro Classic girls team were St. Joseph freshman Gabbi Sosa-Owens and Shoreland Lutheran sophomore Amanda Heusterberg.

The Prairie School freshman Jasonya Glass-Barnes, who led the conference with 20.8 points per game and led the Hawks to an undefeated Metro Classic title, was named the Metro Classic Girls Player of the Year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.