High school football: St. Joseph, Central lead the 58th annual Kenosha News All-County team

It was another epic season of high school football in Kenosha County.

And it was my first fall as sports editor, so this is my first undertaking of the Kenosha News All-County Football team

I used nominations from coaches, along with statistics, accolades like all-state, all-region and all-conference, and the good, old-fashioned eye test of seeing several games in person to determine who would make the first team.

The more successful teams had more first team all-county players as well.

St. Joseph, which went undefeated in the regular season for a second straight year and advanced to a Division 6 quarterfinal, led the county with eight first team selections, and Central, which had its best season in 12 years, features seven first-teamers.

Luckily, I was able to watch all eight teams play last fall, and 35 standout student-athletes appear on our first team.

There is also an honorable mention squad.

This is just in time for Christmas as a holiday stocking stuffer, if you will, so please enjoy a look back at some amazing athletes in our county for our 58th annual Kenosha News All-County Football team.

Here's a look at the 35 all-county first team members:

First team

Player of the year

Anthony Corona, Wilmot

The defensive player of the year in the Southern Lakes Conference and honorable mention all-SLC utility player takes home our top spot this year after doing it all for the Panthers.

He was one of the state's top tacklers all season and finished with 135 total tackles from the safety spot, including a state record-tying 32 tackles in one game.

Corona earned honorable mention all-state and all-region honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA), and he will take his talents to Division 1 Illinois State University next fall.

A Jim Leonard Award Finalist for the state's top senior defensive back, Corona had three tackles for loss, 68 solo tackles, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.

On offense, Corona added 146 rushing yards and four touchdowns, along with two kickoff returns for scores.

He is one of the best football players in the state of Wisconsin.

"Probably the best defensive player I have coached," Wilmot head coach Keiya Square said. "Has an instinct for the ball and making plays."

Coach of the year

Jared Franz, Central

What is there not to love about what Franz has done for the Falcons since he took over in 2020?

His program is steadily picking up steam, as the Falcons went 3-4 in 2020 and 4-5 in 2021 before breaking through in 2022 with an 8-3 record, their best since 2005.

Also, it was the Falcons' first playoff appearance since 2010.

Franz brought in a culture of hard work and dedication to the weight room, and for months before the start of training camp in August, the Falcon football players lived in the weight room in preparation of what turned out to be a special season.

With a strong senior class coming back in 2023, expect the Falcons to remain on the top of the area football perch.

"From my time coaching with Jared and then his time on my staff, I knew when he got a shot he could do good things," Square said.

Nick Argersinger, Central

This swiss-army knife is a multi-sport athlete who also shines on the baseball diamond.

The senior played wide receiver, running back, defensive back, kick returner and punt returner, and specialized in making big plays.

Argersinger earned second team all-SLC as a utility player on offense and honorable mention all-SLC as a defensive back.

To show his versatility, Argersinger tallied 51 tackles and picked off three passes as a safety, averaged 16.9 yards per punt return and racked up 638 total yards and seven touchdowns (four rushing, two receiving, one passing).

"Nick did it all for us as a senior," Central head coach Jared Franz said. "He was able to run the ball between the tackles, take our jet sweeps to the edge or run any route in our playbook (he even played QB for us down the stretch in 2021 when Brock was injured and threw for over 300 yards versus Lake Geneva Badger)."

"He was one of very few players in the SLC to earn all-conference for both offense (2nd team utility) and defense (honorable mention DB). He played his best the final few weeks of the season while his dad was in the hospital with a serious medical condition."

Messiah Barron, Indian Trail

A second team all-Southeast Conference senior offensive lineman, Barron anchored a Hawks offense that ran for 225 yards per game and featured two of the area's most explosive backs in LJ Dagen and Justice Lovelace.

"Messiah plays with great violence as always at the point of attack," Indian Trail head coach Paul Hoffman said.

Adrian Burrell-Warfield, Indian Trail

"Mr. Pick 6," if you will, was the Hawks' captain in 2022 and showed a knack for the big play in his senior season.

The second team all-SEC outside linebacker had two interceptions, both for touchdowns, and added 52 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and two pass break-ups.

Burrell-Warfield was an honorable mention all-county pick last year.

LJ Dagen, Indian Trail

Dagen earns his second consecutive first team all-county nod thanks to a stellar season running the ball from the quarterback position.

In only seven games, Dagen was named second team all-SEC thanks to 927 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 586 passing yards and six touchdowns with only four interceptions.

A danger to score from anywhere on the field with the ball in his hands, Dagen was running for 132.4 yards per game before an injury forced him to miss the final three games.

"LJ was leading the SEC in rushing until an injury cut his season short," Hoffman said.

Jamire Davis, St. Joseph

The junior defensive back earned WFCA all-state and all-region honors in 2022.

He was the Midwest Classic Conference defensive back of the year, and Davis helped the Lancers to a 12-1 record.

Look for Davis, who added four receiving touchdowns, to star on both sides of the ball as a senior in 2023.

Erik Decker, Christian Life

Our first selection from the Eagles, Decker is a physical specimen at 6-foot-4, and his big arm kept his 1-8 team in several games.

A first team pick for the second straight year, Decker capped his stellar career with 1,320 total yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022, including 1,000 passing yards.

The team's co-MVP and team captain, Decker was named honorable mention all-MCC. He ends his Eagles career with 53 touchdowns, 4,420 yards (3,494 passing, 926 rushing).

"He has a very high football IQ and it was like having another coach on the field," said coach Jack Decker. "He is an extremely accurate passer both stationary and on the move. Erik continued to make big plays with his arm and legs after escaping from the pocket, including a 90-yard TD run against Living Word. Erik coached the middle school flag football team over the summer, and his positive relationship and encouragement resulted in many new freshmen joining the team. Erik has college offers and is excited to play at the next level."

Keaton Enright, Central

The junior running back and linebacker was nearly unstoppable in short yardage and racked up 315 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

The first team all-SLC linebacker led the conference in tackles with 138, tops in Kenosha County, and also led the county and conference with 13 tackles for loss.

"He has the most impressive combination of speed and strength I've ever seen in 15 years of coaching," Franz said. "Incredibly strong tackler at the point of contact, rarely allowing yards after contact. His work ethic in the offseason will set him up for a big 2023 senior season."

Marco Falletti, Wilmot

The senior running back earned first team all-SLC and was the county's second-leading rusher with 1,076 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Falletti ran for 217 yards in a victory over Bradford to start the season.

He added four catches for 147 yards and a touchdown.

"Marco is one of, if not the, most explosive running back I have coached," Square said. "He is fast, physical and hard to tackle."

Kade Frisby, Wilmot

One of the best receivers in the county, Frisby had game-changing ability on the outside.

He caught 35 balls for 445 yards and six touchdowns and earned second team all-SLC as a receiver, along with honorable mention at safety.

"He was our only weapon in the passing game so teams were able to double him most of the games with a defender underneath and safety over the top," Square said. "Kade is better at cornerback but had to move back to safety as the season went on for numerous reasons and he still played really well. He has a knack for the ball when it's in the air and when he gets to a ball carrier, he can bring it."

Jayden Gordon, St. Joseph

The county's rushing champion was only a junior, but his long runs and blazing speed helped the Lancers to a memorable 12-1 record and a strong playoff run.

Gordon ran for 1,831 yards and 27 touchdowns, including four 200-yard games. He added a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Gordon was named the Midwest Classic Conference running back of the year, co-offensive player of the year, all-region and honorable mention all-state.

Michael Grasso, Wilmot

The senior linebacker was a first team all-SLC selection thanks to 83 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

"Michael is a football player through and through," Square said. "He loves to hit, and his motor never stops. He is always around the ball and is a guy that plays until the whistle ends."

Tyler Hansen, Tremper

A second team all-SEC inside linebacker, Hansen racked up 65 total tackles and four tackles for loss.

"He's a great run defender and very hard hitter that made runners scared to get tackled by him," Tremper head coach Colin Zalokar said.

Jack Helzer, Christian Life

A first team all-county stud last season as well, Helzer is one of the area's better football players.

He earned first team all-conference on offense and defense on the offensive line and defensive end, and Helzer was the heart and soul of the Eagles on both sides of the ball.

The senior never left the field, starting on both sides of the ball for the fourth consecutive season. Helzer had 55 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss. Helzer was named co-MVP and is a team captain.

He finishes his immaculate career with 153 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and five first team all-MCC selections.

"On defense Jack played defensive end and was again a disruptive force," Coach Decker said. "On offense Jack had another great season at center and again anchored our offensive line. With the loss of two OL upper classmen Jacks knowledge and leadership was critical to the successes we had. Jack was one of our hardest workers and it showed in his play. Jack has college offers and will be playing at the next level."

Levi High, Wilmot

The anchor of the offensive line for the successful Panthers run game, the senior center earned honorable mention all-SLC honors.

"When in the gun everyone knows the center is the most important," Square said. "Not very often did we have bad snaps. Levi also made all our line calls in the run and pass game."

Tyson Jones, St. Joseph

A senior offensive lineman for the dominant Lancers rushing attack, Jones earned first team all-conference honors for the second straight season.

He piled up the second-most votes for offensive lineman in the Midwest Classic Conference.

Rizzo says Jones is deserving of his spot on the all-county squad.

Joey Kayon, Shoreland Lutheran

The Pacers' lone representative on the all-county first team, Kayon was a bright spot in a challenging season for first-year coach Jason Hagedorn.

Kayon ran for 802 yards and seven touchdowns, including a 263-yard performance in the team's only win over Brown Deer.

"Joey was our most productive and hardest-working player on the offensive side of the ball this year," Hagedorn said. "Great team-first attitude and rallying point for our boys this year."

Kayon received all-conference honorable mention in the Metro Classic.

Eric Kenesie, St. Joseph

One of the area's best all-around athletes, Kenesie is starring for the Lancers' basketball team right now.

But just a few months ago, he was dominating at the quarterback position and as a defensive back for the Lancers.

"He's the best athlete on the field," Rizzo said.

The MCC quarterback of the year and co-offensive player of the year, Kenesie was all-region honorable mention at quarterback and first team all-MCC at defensive back.

First in touchdowns and QB rating in the MCC, Kenesie averaged three touchdowns per game and included two punt returns for scores.

He picked off a county-best five footballs.

Kenesie completed an impressive 58.9 percent of his passes for 971 yards and 16 touchdowns, with only two interceptions.

He added 757 rushing yards and nine scores.

Brock Koeppel, Central

The junior quarterback broke out in 2022 thanks to big-time throws and runs all season when it mattered most.

Koeppel engineered what would've been game-winning drives in the Falcons' playoff loss to Burlington and regular season defeat by Waterford, and he really put his team in a position to win those huge games.

He showed great arm strength and accuracy on throws all over the field and proved to be the Falcons' most dynamic running back as well.

Koeppel led Central to an 8-3 record and their best season in decades.

He made a very good argument for first team all-SLC quarterback but was beaten out most likely because JP Doyle was the signal-caller for conference champion Lake Geneva Badger.

Koeppel was first in the conference in QB rating (127.5), completion percentage (65.4), total yards (1,718), passing touchdowns (18), total touchdowns (24) and interceptions (1) in seven SLC games.

Overall, Koeppel scored 34 touchdowns and combined for 2,710 passing and rushing yards.

"He even led our team in rushing yards," Franz said. "He gets it done in the classroom as well with a 3.87 GPA. He improved tremendously between his sophomore and junior season. If he does that again, his senior year will be something special."

You can make a strong argument that Koeppel was the best quarterback in Kenosha County in 2022.

Campbell Kuiper, St. Joseph

The sophomore makes the all-county first team thanks to earning first team all-MCC honors at inside linebacker, where was the second-leading vote-getter at the position.

Rizzo says Kuiper is deserving of making the all-county squad.

Justice Lovelace, Indian Trail

The senior was named co-back of the year in the Southeast after a dominant season in which he ran for 826 yards, 6.1 yards per carry and 19 touchdowns.

The first team all-SEC pick also caught 23 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns.

Lovelace is making his second straight appearance on the all-county first team and was a captain this season for the Hawks.

Marco Mateucci, St. Joseph

One of the more decorated players on the all-county team, Matteucci was named first team all-state as a defensive lineman and all-region as an offensive lineman.

The best lineman on the county's best running team was a unanimous pick for MCC defensive lineman of the year, offensive lineman of the year and unanimously the MCC defensive player of the year.

Ethan McClain, Bradford

Bradford's first representative on the first team, McClain is only a junior but was a beast on the offensive and defensive lines for the Red Devils.

A first team all-SEC defensive tackle, McClain played left guard and defensive tackle.

He proved he can hang with some of the best players in the state.

"Ethan has a motor, and is relentless in his work ethic," Bradford coach Gazmend Osmani said. "As a sophomore he played both ways and as a junior he played both ways and was selected first team all conference as a DT in arguably one of the toughest conferences in the state."

Mason McNeil, Central

One of the biggest reasons the Falcons have turned around their football program, McNeil excels at wrestling, football and track and field.

The best lineman on both sides of the ball for the Falcons, McNeil overcame a tough injury to have a standout season in 2022.

A four-year varsity letter-winner and three-time team captain, McNeil was the third-leading vote-getter in the SLC among lineman, which earned him a first team selection.

He will play for UW-Whitewater in the fall.

"His leadership and work ethic has been as big a reason as any for our program's recent success," Franz said. "In the trenches he's powerful and finishes his run and pass blocks with physicality."

McNeil will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most important Falcon football players in school history.

Collin Meininger, Central

The area's best wide receiver could put on a show with a circus catch or move the sticks by running over a defensive back.

Meininger's versatility was constantly on display, and at times he was unguardable.

The athletic, 6-foot-3 junior made perhaps the catch of the year early in the season by leaping high into the air, catching a deep pass over his head and landing hard on the turf on his back but still holding onto the football. The viral video was one of many explosive plays for the dangerous Falcons offense.

He was named first team all-SLC and all-region after hauling in 69 catches for 1,031 yards and 13 touchdowns, leading both the conference and county in receiving and finishing as the only pass-catcher with 1,000 yards.

"He is as physical a receiver as you'll see at the high school level," Franz said. "He also made the WFCA Large School All-Region Team. He is an incredibly humble young man with a very bright future."

Keany Parks, Bradford

A first team all-county pick after earning Back of the Year in the Southeast Conference as a junior, Parks is perhaps the area's best athlete and was voted as such when he recently won the prestigious Holy Rosary Kenosha County Outstanding Male Athlete award.

Also a track and field and basketball standout, Parks earned all-SEC first team honors this year as a senior at defensive back.

The Division 1 University of Wyoming football commit is a leader at Bradford.

"Keany was a leader on a very young team," Osmani said. "He had a ton of pressure all year to produce and every team we played had to game plan for him. As a full-time starter at DB this year he was selected as a 1st team all conference player in arguably one of the toughest conferences in the state."

Though he didn't duplicate his junior year numbers, Parks was still able to lead the 1-8 Red Devils in rushing with 468 yards and three touchdowns, despite often being the focal point of the defense.

Dequavion Pinter, Christian Life

The sophomore wide receiver is rated by Prep Redzone Wisconsin as the top wideout in the 2025 class, and he showed flashes of why he'll be the county's top receiver soon.

He had 34 catches for 553 yards and three touchdowns and already has accumulated 1,017 career receiving yards. He was named first team all-Midwest Classic in 2022.

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Pinter is "big, fast, runs great routes, and has soft hands," according to Christian Life coach Jack Decker.

"DQ has great leaping ability and snatched a number of balls over the top of defenders," Decker said.

Juan Prieto, Indian Trail

The senior defensive lineman earned first team all-SEC honors for the 5-5 Hawks, and helped anchor a defense that advanced to the WIAA playoffs.

Prieto totaled 27 tackles, eight for loss, and two quarterback sacks.

"Juan was a dominant force on our interior," Hoffman said.

Mason Runyard, Bradford

A second team all-Southeast Conference kicker and punter in 2022, Runyard, a junior, is one of the best kickers in the area.

Runyard converted three field goals and 18 of 19 extra points.

"Mason Runyard has the potential to be an elite kicker at the next level," Osmani said. "His leg strength is second to none. In Mason's first year playing football he was named second team all conference as a punter and kicker in arguably one of the toughest conferences in the state."

Luke Schuler, St. Joseph

One of only three Kenosha County football players that will play Division 1 college football next fall, Schuler was a dominant force at tight end and outside linebacker for the 12-1 Lancers.

Schuler was named WFCA all-state and all-region because he could run crisp routes and take a pass 75 yards to the house for a touchdown, out-jump smaller defenders and make acrobatic catches with his 6-4, 210-pound frame, and pancake block a defensive lineman out of his shoes on a long touchdown run from Jayden Gordon.

Named the unanimous tight end and outside linebacker of the year in the Midwest Classic Conference, Schuler will be playing college football in the fall at the University of Minnesota-St. Thomas.

He led the Lancers with 33 catches for 541 yards and nine touchdowns.

Defensively, he racked up 63 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

Nolan Shiplett, Bradford

A 2022 honorable mention all-SEC pick at wide receiver, Shiplett caught 29 passes for 482 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Red Devils.

He was sixth in the SEC in receiving yards as a junior.

A 6-foot-4, 175-pound deep threat that can also run great routes underneath, look for Shiplett to dominate even more in 2023.

"Nolan is a 6'4 receiver that runs a 4.5 40," Osmani said. "Nolan played TE and WR for us and made some huge plays during the year. Nolan was sixth in receiveing yards in our conference with 482 yards and 5 TDs. In his first full year of varsity play he was named honorable mention at WR in arguably one of the toughest conferences in the state."

Alex Sippy, Central

The senior multi-sport athlete was perhaps the best lock-down cover cornerback in the county in 2022.

Sippy led the county with six interceptions and five in Southern Lakes Conference play -- none bigger than a crucial pick-6 to help the Falcons beat Burlington for the first time in a long time in Week 4.

Sippy was a first team all-SLC pick.

"The best cover corner in the SLC, hands down, Alex had an impressive 6 interceptions on the season and 5 (1st in the SLC) in conference play," Franz said. "His biggest one went for a TD week 4 in a close win versus Burlington. At 6-3 he has a very long reach to go along with top end speed. He's received several offers to play in college including some Division II schools."

Peter Stapleton, St. Joseph

The senior earned all-state and all-region honors at defensive end after a very impressive 2022 campaign in which he was named the unanimous MCC defensive end of the year.

Stapleton set the edge of the Lancers' dominant defense and was good at both rushing the quarterback and stopping the run.

Stapleton, who has received multiple offers to play Division 3 college football, led Kenosha County in quarterback sacks with 11 and was second on the Lancers with 82 tackles.

Dez White, Tremper

A first team all-county pick as a junior, White followed up with more dazzling plays in his senior year despite his squad's 3-6 record.

White earned second team all-SEC as a senior thanks to 19 catches for 342 yards and four touchdowns, and his explosive playmaking ability also helped him total 274 rushing yards and three scores.

A shut-down corner defensively, White had 24 tackles, three for loss and two picks.

He added a kickoff return for a touchdown.

"Best athlete on the team, shut down corner, great stats on defense despite being primarily offense," Zalokar said. "Also our punter and kick returner. Dez is seriously the best athlete I've seen in years and was also a great leader on our team."

Mason Wierzbicki, Central

The junior defensive lineman was named first team all-SLC and helped lead the Falcons to their best record in 17 years.

Wierzbicki racked up 40 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Wierzbicki and the rest of the talented junior class of the Falcons figures to make even more noise next season.

"Another one of our juniors who earned all-conference recognition (1st-Team), Mason had a tremendous year playing defensive line for the first time," Franz said. "His versatility allowed him to play both DT and DE for us. He's a quiet young man but ultra competitive and tough as nails."

Honorable mention

Bradford: Ma'kye Watkins, fr., DB.

Central : Mason Mitacek, jr., WR; Landon Taylor, soph., LB; Caiden Schmailing, sr., LB.

Christian Life: Hayden Sunday, sr., TE; Jesse Bogaczyk, OLB; Eli Rodriguez, OL; Landon Cashmore, LB.

Indian Trail: Ethan Markunas, jr., OL; Sam Callow, soph., WR/QB/RB; Aidrian Moyao, jr., DB; Luke Hogan, sr., LB; Brock Jansen, sr., DL.

Shoreland Lutheran: Will Craig, sr., QB.

St. Joseph: Blake Drinka, sr., OL; Adrian Als, jr., DL; Viator Grandt, jr., DL; Ben Peterson, jr., DB.

Tremper: Jeff Hines, sr., LB; Alex Hartmann, sr., DB; Carson Nye, sr., DB.

Wilmot: Anthony Hall, sr., Util.; Cody Pappadakis, sr., OL; Ryan Worklan, guard; Jake Christiansen, sr., LB; James Kiraly, K.