High school track and field: Bradford boys post strong showing at Lake Michigan Invitational

The Bradford boys track and field team opened its indoor season Saturday with a strong showing among a large field in the Lake Michigan Invitational at Carthage's Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center.

Led by junior Keany Parks, who finished first in the long jump, the Red Devils totaled 35 points to place fifth among 26 teams from Wisconsin and Illinois.

Parks, a football standout who finished seventh in the long jump last spring at the WIAA Division-1 State Meet, landed a mark of 22 feet, 2 inches on Saturday to place first in the long jump, over a foot better than the second-place finisher.

Bradford senior Christian Crump, meanwhile, placed seventh in the long jump Saturday with a mark of 20-4.

The Red Devils had three competitors finish in the top 20 in the high jump, as senior Quinton Henry took third (5-11), senior Jake Harvey was 11th (5-7) and senior Kameron Lakes finished 12th (5-5).

Bradford also had three runners reach the finals field of eight in the 55-meter dash. Senior Michael DeLuca posted a finals time of 6.74 seconds to place fourth, senior Dilan Williamson placed fifth in 6.77 and Parks was eighth in 6.84.

Parks, Crump, Henry and DeLuca also teamed up to finish third in the 800 relay with a time of 1:36.64.

Also posting top-20 finishes for the Red Devils were Williamson in the triple jump (13th, 37-11.5), senior Jon Turner in the 400 dash (19th, 57.62), juniors Eli Fredrickson (12th, 11:09.4) and Owen Erickson (15th, 11:26.03) in the 3,200 and the team of junior Trevor Stratton, junior Danny Torresin, junior Josh Davison and junior Alex DeLuca in the 3,200 relay (eighth, 9:21.66).

The St. Joseph boys team also competed in the event Saturday and tied for 23rd in the team standings with four points.

The Lancers' 800 relay quartet of sophomore Jayden Gordon, senior Saveion Weatherford, sophomore Ben Peterson and sophomore Jamire Davis placed fifth in 1:37.49, while Peterson placed 20th in the 200 dash with a time of 24.83.

St. Joseph also had competitors in the girls field at the Lake Michigan Invitational, held Friday at Carthage.

Sophomore Alexa Alvarez finished 45th in the 200 dash (32.54) and freshman Hannah Verbsky placed 35th in the 800 (3:06.11).

