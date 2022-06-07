Kenosha St. Joseph baseball advances to state tournament with back-to-back sectional wins

A two-run seventh inning rally by the Kenosha St. Joseph High School baseball team led to a 12-11 victory over Brookfield Academy in the first of two WIAA Division 3 sectional games on Tuesday at Chilton.

The Lancers needed one more win to seal their fate as sectional champions and to secure a repeat trip to the state tournament and that is exactly what they did in the second game against Chilton, defeating the Tigers 8-2.

St. Joseph, which improved to 20-2, is the defending Division 3 state champion in the State Tournament, which will be played Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, Jan. 16 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Game 1: St. Joseph 12, Brookfield Academy 11.

In the first game, Brookfield Academy (16-9) got out to 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Lancers followed up with two runs in the bottom half of the inning and head into the second only down one at 3-2.

Blue Knights' senior Nolan Kahle added two more runs for his team in the third on a two-run single to right field to stretch their lead to 5-2. Once again, however, St. Joseph battled back, which was the theme of the first game.

After beginning the bottom half the third with two quick strikeouts, the Lancers rallied again. Senior Jacob Ashmus hit a double, junior Brady Davidson drove him in on an RBI double and following a hit by pitch, junior Luke Schuler tied the game at 5-5 with a two-run single.

Brookfield Academy stretched its lead to 10-5 with a five-run fifth inning, but it was short lived.

Lancers senior Andrew Setter got the first run across on a sacrifice fly and sophomore Tommy Santarelli notched an RBI single in the next at-bat. After another sacrifice fly off the bat of junior Jack McTernan brought in the third run, senior Matt Schulte hit a line-drive home run over the left field fence to tie the game again at 10-10.

Brookfield Academy took a one-run lead of 11-10 in top of the sixth on an error. But the game clearly proved no lead was safe until the final at-bat.

After a scoreless top of the seventh, Santarelli and McTernan were both hit by pitches to start the bottom half of the seventh for St. Joseph, which put the winning runs on base. Sophomore Eric Kenesie walked to load the bases with just one out.

Ashmus grounded into a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 11-11. With the bases loaded, two outs and freshman Peter Visconti at-bat, a wild pitch got past the catcher, allowing Schulte to score the game-winning run and put the Lancers in the sectional championship game.

St. Joseph finished the game with 10 hits to Brookfield’s 11. Davidson finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Schulte had one hit in three at-bats with two RBIs and two runs scored. Schuler and Ashmus both finished 2-for-4 with one RBI apiece. Santarelli went 1-for-1 with one RBI, Setter, McTernan each had one RBI and Kenesie finished with two hits.

Schuler started on the mound for the Lancers, going four innings allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits, three walks and five strikeouts. Setter pitched the final three innings, allowing five (four earned) runs on four hits with two walks.

Game 2: Kenosha St. Joseph 8, Chilton 2.

The Lancers got out to an early lead over Chilton in the second game and never looked back. Kenesie led the game off the game with a double. A couple batters later, Davidson reached base on an error that allowed Kenesie to cross home plate to take a 1-0 advantage.

In the third, Kenesie picked up right where he left off to begin the game, leading off the inning with a single. Davidson hit an RBI double to bring him home while advancing to third on the throw. Visconti followed that up with a sacrifice fly to center to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

Schuler reached base after being hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth. Sophomore Dylan Love, who didn’t play in the first game, lined a double to center field to put runners at second and third with no outs. McTernan was able to capitalize, hitting a two-run single to center field to stretch their lead to 5-0. A few batters later, Ashmus hit a line drive to center, scoring two more runs before the inning finally ended.

Kenosha St. Joseph’s eighth and final run of the game came in the top of the fifth on a solo home run over the left field fence by Visconti.

The pitching for the Lancers in the second game was pretty dominant from start to finish. Setter pitched four innings allowing just three hits and tallied four strikeouts. Schulte came in the fifth and was able to shut the door with a comfortable lead in the final three innings allowing two runs on four hits, three walks and five strikeouts.

The Lancers reached double digits in hits for the second straight game for a total of 10. Kenesie went 3-for-4 to lead his team in hits. Ashmus went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Visconti had one hit with two RBIs and McTernan and Davidson both had one hit with two RBIs. Schuler and Love each had one hit.

