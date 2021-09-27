Monday Morning Quarterback Week 6: Hard work paying off on the scoreboard for Tremper

Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said the scoring pass to Koch was a seam pass. On the one to Ballard, Hoffman said Dagen was stopped by the Knights’ pass rush as he moved out of the pocket, but he planted his feet and hit Ballard on a back-side post.

“We got to a route we don’t normally get to on that,” Hoffman said. “He just has great vision. He never hit the panic button and did a good job with it. He’s got a good arm.”

Dagen finished with 111 passing yards Friday, though 110 of those came on those two plays. He again did most if his work on the ground, rushing for 88 yards on 16 attempts, and has now rushed for 770 yards and eight touchdowns through is first six games on the varsity level.

Playoff picture

With three regular-season games left, St. Joseph is the one county team to clinch an automatic playoff bid already.

The Lancers, ranked No. 7 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll, did so by defeating Burlington Catholic Central, 26-6, on Friday night at the Topper Bowl in Burlington to improve to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Midwest Classic Conference. That means that, even should St. Joseph lose its final three games, the Lancers would still finish with a winning conference mark and thus is in the postseason per WIAA playoff qualifying procedures.