KENOSHA — When playoff time rolls around, you hear this adage a lot: It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season.

That’s what the Tremper High School boys basketball team had to do Tuesday night. And the Trojans responded by defeating Bradford 69-64 in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal.

Tremper swept three games against the Red Devils this season. The Trojans won 59-49 on Jan. 10 and 71-69 on Feb. 11.

If you were at the game Tuesday night, you’d have no idea that Bradford and Tremper had a combined seven wins in the season. Tremper’s gym was packed to the brim, and it was rowdy. This game had the feel of a sectional final rather than a regional quarterfinal.

“Anytime that you get to continue your season, and then getting a win against your hometown rival, and for both schools to put on a show for everyone that came out like they did, it felt good. I feel like the turnout is so rewarding for all of the players, on both sides. The crowd was into it, cheering, booing, screaming. This was great for the city,” said Tremper Head Coach Brandon Morris.

According to MaxPreps.com, this is the fourth time since 2006 that Bradford-Tremper have met in the WIAA State Tournament. Bradford won 45-39 in 2010, and 39-34 in 2007, with Tremper winning 53-47 in 2006.

“Tonight feels like the old days,” said security guard Tim Millard. Tim, who has some skin in the game on both sides of this rivalry, was doing security at the game. Tim is a security guard at Tremper High School during the day, and is the voice of the Red Devils as he has done Bradford’s public address announcing for many years.

“Back in the day, you’d have to come to the high school during the day to get a ticket to ensure your spot at a Bradford-Tremper game. This is kind of what that feels like tonight,” adds Millard.

It was Bradford’s balanced scoring and a boost off the bench from sophomore Jamiir LeFlore that gave the Red Devils an early upper hand. The lead got to as high as 11 late in the first half. But, a couple quick baskets cut the deficit to seven going into halftime, with Bradford leading 31-24.

“I really think Jamiir played his best game of the season tonight,” said Bradford Head Coach Greg Leech.

Andy Sauer, who had 33 points in the last contest, led the Red Devils with 16 points tonight, and was a part of some huge baskets to keep things close.

“We got a couple more years left with Andy and Jamiir. Things are looking bright, there’s a great future here at Bradford,” adds Leech.

Joey Stone led the Trojans with 21 points, and every time Tremper needed a lift, it was Stone leading the way.

A technical foul at halftime, how though?

A big moment came right before both teams went to the locker room, as Bradford’s Head Coach received a technical at the end of the first half for going out of the coaching box.

Tremper took advantage, with two Joey Stone free throws, and a Matthew Lesnik three to bring the lead down to 31-29 before Bradford even touched the ball in the 2nd Half.

Tremper ultimately took their first lead of the game with 7:34 left.

A few possessions later, Joey Stone canned a 3-pointer that gave Tremper its biggest lead at the time, 56-51.

Another momentum-changing moment came after Bradford’s Nathaniel Klemp tied the game 56-56, but was ultimately called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim. Again, it was Joey Stone who calmly hit both free throws to give Tremper the lead again.

With Tremper leading 61-58 and less than 90 seconds to play, Bradford came down the floor with the game ultimately about to reach its crescendo.

Matthew Lesnik got a huge steal, and running down on a fast break, it was Joey Stone with an emphatic and-one that ultimately provided the back-breaking dagger, extending Tremper’s lead to six.

“We ask a lot of Joey, on the defensive end, he is an awesome facilitator,” says Morris. “But it was awesome for him to make some big shots, some key free throws, he has been huge for us this season.”

Bradford has had more than their fair share of tough defeats this season, but that is not what the Red Devils four seniors will be remembered for.

“They made a commitment to a young group, that they knew we would probably struggle,” says Bradford Head Coach Greg Leech. “But that did not stop them from coming in, working every day, and giving this program everything that they had. I am very appreciative of that.”

“Now it’s about our younger guys stepping into a new role. I hope the players can go out this summer and work on their game. But I believe the future is bright for Bradford,” adds Leech.

Tremper with the victory keeps their season going, playing top-seeded Kettle Moraine in the Regional Semifinal on Friday night.

“Gotta have a short memory. Going to spend the next few days getting ready for Kettle Moraine, and we’re going to give it our best shot.”