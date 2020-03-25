Locals earn All-Conference honors

Central sophomore guard Ellie Reynolds and Wilmot senior guard Julia Hickey were named All-Southern Lakes Conference honorable mention for girls basketball. The teams were announced this week.

Reynolds led the Falcons with 9.7 points per game, and her 30 3-pointers made ranked fourth in the SLC.

The sharp-shooting Hickey was second in the conference with 38 made 3s, while her 9.2 points per game were second on the Panthers.

Waterford senior guard Katie Rohner, who led the SLC with 18.0 points per game, was named the conference's Player of the Year.

The rest of the first team was comprised of Lake Geneva Badger junior forward Macie Todd, Delavan-Darien sophomore wing McKenna Williams, Elkhorn senior guard Haley Remington and Union Grove junior guard Angela Slattery.

Badger and Union Grove were co-SLC champions.

Midwest Classic Conference

Christian Life had a trio of athletes named All-Midwest Classic Conference when the teams were announced recently.