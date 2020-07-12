Loss of Rotary Tournament a tough blow for community

“All these charities benefit so many who need it. That’s why the Rotary has been so successful. It’s why so many teams entered knowing they had no chance (to win). It’s a donation for the many who benefited.”

Added Ambrose: “When I was younger, I didn’t have a full understanding of what the Rotary Club was really about. But over (the) years I realize all the great things they do for our community, and at the end of the day that’s really what it’s all about, is give back to our community and helping those in need.”

Summer like no other

The Rotary Tournament, of course, isn’t the only local sports event that’s been shelved or re-scheduled during this unusual summer.

The bike racing schedule, such an integral part of Kenosha summers, was totally wiped out.

The Tour of America’s Dairyland, normally held during Food, Folks and Spokes in June, was postponed to June 2021, so basically it was cancelled.