Loss of Rotary Tournament a tough blow for community

This weekend was to feature what can be called Kenosha’s Midsummer Classic.
But just as there will be no All-Star Game for Major League Baseball, the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 48th Rotary Club of Kenosha-West Softball Tournament, which would have been Thursday through Sunday at Lincoln Park.
Instead, the Rotary Club a while back issued a statement confirming what everyone figured was the unfortunate reality.
“For 47 years, the Rotary Club of Kenosha-West Softball Tournament has been a summer staple at Lincoln Park in Kenosha, but the club has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 softball tournament due to COVID-19 concerns,” the statement read.
“... This was a tough call to make — the annual tournament is an incredibly important fundraiser for the club and Kenosha — but the health and safety of our members, players, volunteers and fans is our priority. The Rotary Foundation of Kenosha West has a long-standing commitment to improve the quality of life within Kenosha and Kenosha County.
“... The club is currently exploring other fundraising opportunities to help fund annual grants.”
Additionally, the Kenosha Softball Hall of Fame ceremony, annually held during the tournament, was cancelled. Dr. James Fulmer, the tournament commissioner, did say the Rotary Club is anticipating the tournament to return in 2021.
But for this weekend, the softball community is feeling the loss. The usual competition, camaraderie and general bustle normally seen on Rotary weekend at the Lincoln Park diamonds isn’t there.
“I think the impact is huge on the community,” four-time Rotary champion Tony Ambrose Sr. said. “It’s a weekend where everybody gets a chance to get out and see people they don’t see throughout the year. I’ve had the pleasure of playing in 29 of the 48 Rotary Softball Tournaments here in Kenosha, and it’s just an honor to get out and play in front of your family and friends and people in the community, whether it’s 16 teams or 30 teams.”
A major fundraiser
The entire community loses out on the tournament’s impact this year, too. According to the Rotary’s statement, the foundation provided over $24,000 in grants last year to nonprofit organizations serving the county.
Rocky Tirabassi, who estimated he’s won eight titles playing in the Rotary and has plenty of second-place finishes, has a name synonymous with Kenosha softball. But the Rotary means far more than the games, he said. Losing it this year is a big blow for charities that depend on its fundraising.
“I love softball, but life goes on for softball,” Tirabassi said. “It’s those charities that count on the Rotary.
“All these charities benefit so many who need it. That’s why the Rotary has been so successful. It’s why so many teams entered knowing they had no chance (to win). It’s a donation for the many who benefited.”
Added Ambrose: “When I was younger, I didn’t have a full understanding of what the Rotary Club was really about. But over (the) years I realize all the great things they do for our community, and at the end of the day that’s really what it’s all about, is give back to our community and helping those in need.”
Summer like no other
The Rotary Tournament, of course, isn’t the only local sports event that’s been shelved or re-scheduled during this unusual summer.
The bike racing schedule, such an integral part of Kenosha summers, was totally wiped out.
The Tour of America’s Dairyland, normally held during Food, Folks and Spokes in June, was postponed to June 2021, so basically it was cancelled.
Also wiped out were all events at the Washington Park Velodrome, including Tuesday night racing and the three main races of the summer, the Mayor’s Cup, the Bill Schulte Memorial Junior Points Race and the Bob Pfarr Classic. Race director Chris Riva did say earlier this summer that the velodrome was hoping to at least hold some clinics or fun rides.
The Kiwanis Softball Tournament, typically held in August, was cancelled along with the Rotary Tournament. However, the Kiwanis Tournament was also cancelled last year due to lack of entrants.
Additionally, the YMCA Firecracker Run was moved to Sept. 6. Participants can sign up for that event at runsignup.com/Race/WI/Kenosha/Firecracker5k10k.
Kingfish, golf still here
All has not been lost this summer, though, as the Kenosha Kingfish and Northwoods League play will return to action on Wednesday at Simmons Field. It took significantly reduced capacity at the ballpark, a detailed safety plan and the formulation of another Kenosha NWL team — the K-Town Bobbers — to make it happen, but the Kingfish and Bobbers are on for a 26-game schedule against each other.
Also, golf remains popular given its natural inclination toward social distancing.
Among other events, annual tournaments still on the docket this summer are the Men’s County Open (Aug. 7-9), the Senior County Open (Aug. 13-14) and the Labor Day Couples Tournament (Sept. 7).
The Kenosha Running Company also has its Welcome Back Trail Series for running aficionados, held at Lake Geneva Zipline & Adventures. The first series was on Saturday, with another series scheduled for July 25. Participants can sign up for that one at www.kenosharunningcompany.com/welcome-back-trail-series.html.
Readers can submit results or information from any county summer events to sports@kenoshanews.com.
