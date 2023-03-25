For tickets drawn Thursday, March 23, 2023
Evening: 3-4-8-10-12-13-14-17-18-20-22
Midday: 1-3-6-7-8-14-15-16-17-20-21
Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $1 million
2-20-24-25-26-36, Doubler: No
Monday’s estimated jackpot: $50,000
Friday’s estimated jackpot: $900,000
Evening: 1-7-0, Fireball 7
Midday: 0-9-8, Fireball 6
Evening: 6-9-8-1, Fireball 4
Midday: 2-5-4-9, Fireball 1
1-7-12-13-15-21, Extra Shot 24
Lotto Million 1: 22-23-28-47-49-50
Lotto Million 2: 29-30-31-39-45-50
Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $12.2 million
Friday’s estimated jackpot: $302 million
Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $112 million
