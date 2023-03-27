For tickets drawn Saturday, March 25, 2023
Wisconsin
Evening: 3-4-5-11-12-13-14-17-18-21-22 Midday: 1-7-10-11-12-13-14-17-18-20-21
Evening: 5-5-3 Midday: 7-2-0
Evening: 0-8-4-0 Midday: 0-5-4-7
1-15-23-24-27-33 Saturday’s jackpot: $1 million Wednesday’s estimated jackpot: $1 million
11-12-14-16-26-30, Doubler: No
5-7-11-24-26 Sunday’s estimated jackpot: $10,000
Illinois
Evening: 6-15-19-36-37 Midday: 3-10-13-22-29 Sunday’s estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
Evening: 1-3-5, Fireball 6 Midday: 5-1-0, Fireball 9
Evening: 2-0-3-6, Fireball 4 Midday: 6-0-6-0, Fireball 5
21-23-24-31-38-43, Extra Shot 9 Lotto Million 1: 13-16-22-32-34-39 Lotto Million 2: 10-11-23-31-32-44 Saturday’s jackpot: $12.2 million Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $12.35 million
Multi-State
Tuesday’s estimated jackpot: $322 million
15-17-18-47-57, Power Ball 19, Power Play 2 Saturday’s jackpot: $112 million Tonight’s estimated jackpot: $122 million
