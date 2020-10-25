Luther Prep rolls over St. Joseph Saturday night, 56-0

“They’re a heck of a good football team,” the second-year coach said of the Capitol Conference opponent. “They’re a really good program and I’m glad we got to play ‘em for a non-conference game.”

Jacob Ashmus, the Lancers’ starting quarterback, might not share that sentiment. Almost from the start, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound junior who was sacked six times for minus-50 yards and was further victimized by two bad snaps, one resulting in a turnover, was under siege because of the Phoenix’s fierce pass rush and some Saran Wrap-style coverage from its secondary and linebackers.

“All three facets of the game, the kids played well,” said Dodge, in his third season with the Luther Prep program, which has rebounded from losses to Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran -- the only other two Capitol Conference teams to opt in on fall football -- to start the season. “They played hard. They played how we knew they could play.”

Don’t think for a second that Rizzo didn’t notice how determined the Phoenix were in fighting for extra yards, rallying to the football and rooting for one another from the sidelines.