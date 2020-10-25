Luther Prep rolls over St. Joseph Saturday night, 56-0

PADDOCK LAKE -- Because he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius was prohibited from making the 1-hour, 20-minute southeast trek from Watertown to Central High School.
So before their non-conference game Saturday night against St. Joseph High, acting coach David Dodge told the Phoenix that they had better return with some positive, er, favorable results.
“I told them that they better come back with some news for Coach Gregorius,” Dodge said, his eyes shining above a Packers face covering on a clear, crisp 36-degree night.
Man, did they ever. Rolling up 333 yards of total offense, taking advantage of 68 yards in losses on sacks and bad snaps and returning two of three turnovers for touchdowns, Luther Prep breezed to a 56-0 rout of the bewildered Lancers to improve to 3-2 against a challenging schedule that has them taking three long road trips to end the truncated season.
St. Joseph fell to 3-2 when a forfeit victory over Brookfield Academy in Week 2 is factored into its record.
Though he wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance in a game that saw the hosts finish with a mere 4 yards of offense, those coming on a 4-yard run by reserve running back Calvion Hunter on the game’s final play, St. Joe’s coach Matt Rizzo said that it will take away something positive from the experience.
“They’re a heck of a good football team,” the second-year coach said of the Capitol Conference opponent. “They’re a really good program and I’m glad we got to play ‘em for a non-conference game.”
Jacob Ashmus, the Lancers’ starting quarterback, might not share that sentiment. Almost from the start, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound junior who was sacked six times for minus-50 yards and was further victimized by two bad snaps, one resulting in a turnover, was under siege because of the Phoenix’s fierce pass rush and some Saran Wrap-style coverage from its secondary and linebackers.
“All three facets of the game, the kids played well,” said Dodge, in his third season with the Luther Prep program, which has rebounded from losses to Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran -- the only other two Capitol Conference teams to opt in on fall football -- to start the season. “They played hard. They played how we knew they could play.”
Don’t think for a second that Rizzo didn’t notice how determined the Phoenix were in fighting for extra yards, rallying to the football and rooting for one another from the sidelines.
“I think that our effort was there for the most part but (Luther Prep) just wanted it more,” said Rizzo, whose team moved the ball from its 37 to the Phoenix 41 on the game’s opening series but saw its drive stall on Andrew Esmay’s first of three sacks and a short swing pass that resulted in a 7-yard loss. “They executed a lot better.”
Apart from the flurry of coverage-caused sacks and pressures, the onslaught started with Jonathan Holtz, who raced 67 yards untouched to the end zone with 6:04 left in the opening quarter to cap a lightning-fast two-play scoring drive on the Phoenix’s first possession.
After St. Joe’s went three-and-out on its next series, Luther Prep senior Ethan Buege blocked a punt by senior Max McCarville and recovered it at the Lancers 30.
Three plays later, the Phoenix were dancing in the end zone again when Holtz sprinted around right end on a stretch play from 19 yards away with 2:59 left in the first stanza to extend Luther Prep’s lead to 14-0.
The guests further stretched their advantage on a 7-yard touchdown strike from Elijah Shevey to Atticus Lawrenz with 8:45 left in the second quarter and a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown by senior linebacker David Bauman to give them an insurmountable 28-0 lead with 3:37 left before halftime.
“Starting the season against Lake Mills and Lakeside really set the standard high for us,” said Dodge, whose road warriors next visit Wisconsin Dells on Friday night. “The kids have come through. They didn’t get downhearted. They just kept on playing through it and that’s led us to three straight wins.
Rizzo wants his gridders to take heed after suffering such a lopsided defeat.
“We have a lot to fix,” said Rizzo, whose squad hosts Christian Life on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jaskwhich Stadium. “We have a lot to figure out still. I think (Luther Prep) shows our kids where we need to be and where we need to get to.”
