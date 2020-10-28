Lux a World Series champion

Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux has achieved something no Kenosha native ever has before.

Play for a World Series champion.

Though the Los Angeles Dodgers' rookie second baseman wasn't on the World Series roster for the team's six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, he did appear in 19 regular-season games and one postseason game for the champs this season.

In 16 starts, Lux — drafted No. 20 overall by the Dodgers out of Indian Trail in 2016 — batted .175 (11-for-63) with five extra-base hits, three homers and two doubles, with an OPS of .596.

He was on the team's roster for one of its four postseason series, the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. He got one pinch-hit appearance, a strikeout, in the Dodgers' three game sweep of the Padres.

Lux was not on the Dodgers' roster for their two-game Wild Card sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers or their their seven-game NLCS defeat of the Atlanta Braves prior to the World Series.