Lux a World Series champion

Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux has achieved something no Kenosha native ever has before.
Play for a World Series champion.
Though the Los Angeles Dodgers' rookie second baseman wasn't on the World Series roster for the team's six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, he did appear in 19 regular-season games and one postseason game for the champs this season.
In 16 starts, Lux — drafted No. 20 overall by the Dodgers out of Indian Trail in 2016 — batted .175 (11-for-63) with five extra-base hits, three homers and two doubles, with an OPS of .596.
He was on the team's roster for one of its four postseason series, the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. He got one pinch-hit appearance, a strikeout, in the Dodgers' three game sweep of the Padres.
Lux was not on the Dodgers' roster for their two-game Wild Card sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers or their their seven-game NLCS defeat of the Atlanta Braves prior to the World Series.
Ranked as the Dodgers’ top prospect and No. 2 in all of baseball by mlb.com entering this season, Lux, 22, was expected to contend for the NL Rookie of the Year award. But after the pandemic interrupted the season, Lux reported late to Summer Camp, reportedly without explanation, when the season was re-started.
After struggling in camp, Lux was sent to the Dodgers’ alternate site at the University of Southern California before being recalled to the big leagues for the rest of the season at the end of August. There were no minor leagues this summer due to the pandemic.
When Lux made his major-league debut in September 2019, he became the fifth Kenosha native to appear in a Major League Baseball game. He then became the second Kenosha native to appear in the postseason last year, joining Dick Bosman in 1975. Lux homered in his first postseason at-bat in Game 1 of last season's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals.
