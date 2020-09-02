Lux called up to big leagues again

Indian Trail High School graduate Gavin Lux is back in the Major Leagues, and it appears he's there to stay this time.
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers called up the 22-year-old second baseman, their top prospect and the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, according to mlb.com.
Lux, who made his big-league debut last September, was called up briefly last week to be the Dodgers' 29th man for the second game of a doubleheader. He started that game but was optioned immediately back to the team's taxi squad, which is where extra players have been stashed during this abbreviated season since no minor-league teams are playing this summer.
Now, however, it appears the Dodgers are gearing up for an imminent postseason run, and Lux is very much a part of their plans. On Saturday, ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez reported that Lux will be used as the left-handed-hitting option in the Dodgers' second-base platoon. He reportedly will play against right-handed pitchers, with right-handed-hitting veterans Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez available against lefties.
"We see him as an everyday guy going forward," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Lux, per a story by Gonzalez. "But we've got some other good players as well."
Los Angeles' first three games since Lux was called back up, going into Wednesday, corroborated Roberts' statement that Lux will play a lot.
He was in the starting lineup for all three, going 0-for-4 on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, 2-for-4 — both singles — on Sunday against the Rangers and 0-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers, who were off Monday, won all three of those game to improve to a big league-best 27-10 entering play Wednesday.
Lux batted eighth in the first of those three games and ninth in the other two and played second base in all three. Moreover, the Dodgers faced a left-handed starter in the third of those games, against the Diamondbacks, and Lux was still in the starting lineup.
It's virtually certain that Lux will be in the postseason for the second time already in his fledgling MLB career. The Dodgers led the San Diego Padres by five games in the National League West entering Wednesday as they try for their third NL pennant in four years and their first World Series title since 1988.
For Lux, the recall to the bigs is surely welcome after some fans and prospect watchers expressed confusion as to why he wasn't called up earlier this season.
Lux, who worked out in Wisconsin as players waited for the season to begin, arrived very late to summer camp when teams were cleared for return in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He struggled in camp, and — according to Gonzalez's story — Lux spent most of the season's first five weeks working out at the Dodgers' alternate site because the team wanted him to improve his hitting mechanics.
Roberts said this weekend that Lux's swing has "really come along."
"Gavin, to his credit, has put the work in at the secondary site, cleaned up his swing, taken a lot of at-bats and feels in sync," Roberts said.
Lux, drafted 20th overall by the Dodgers out of high school in 2016, rose quickly through the minors and last summer in his fourth pro season put prospect watchers on high alert. In 113 combined games at Double-A Tulsa (Okla.) and Triple-A Oklahoma City, Lux hit .347 to rank fourth in the minors, while his .421 on-base percentage ranked 10th, his .607 slugging percentage ranked sixth and his 1.028 OPS was fourth.
He was named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year and was called up to the majors, where he hit .240 (18-for-75) with two homers, four doubles and nine RBI in 23 games. He also homered in his first career postseason at-bat.
Lux was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year for baseball in 2016 after his senior season with the Hawks. He committed to blue-blood college baseball program Arizona State but made the obvious decision to turn pro when he was drafted 20th.
