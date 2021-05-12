Lux cranks huge homer to lead Dodgers to comeback win over Mariners

Prior to Tuesday night, Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux had yet to hit a regular-season home run at Dodger Stadium.
He finally accomplished the feat, and, wow, was it cathartic.
Lux blasted a dramatic two-out, three-run go-ahead homer Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners, 6-4. It was also the first homer of the season for Lux, who entered the game with a batting average near .200 after spending time on the injured list earlier this season with a banged-up wrist.
Lux strode to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday, with Chris Taylor on first base, Matt Beaty on second and the Dodgers trailing the Mariners, 4-3. On a 1-0 pitch from Rafael Montero, Lux crushed a no-doubt bomb well into the right-field bleachers at Dodger Stadium for his first homer of the season.
As soon as Lux made contact, he dropped his bat, pounded his chest three times and screamed at the home dugout. It was quite a release of emotion.
"That kind of takes the cake,” Lux told the Associated Press of his reaction. "I don’t really know where that came from, to be honest with you. That's by far the most emotion I've shown. Just talking to some guys, we definitely need that, for sure."
Indeed, the homer was as big for the Dodgers as it was for Lux, their first-round draft pick (No. 20 overall) out of high school in 2016.
After a 15-6 start to the season, the defending World Series champions had lost 11 of 14 entering Tuesday's game and were on the brink of dropping another. They trailed the Mariners, 4-1, going into the bottom of the seventh before Lux's homer capped a big rally.
"All wins are important, but they’re not created equal," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "Gavin has been grinding, so for him to get that hit was big for our ballclub. I think there was some semblance of a beer shower in there."
Grinding through
In general, Lux has struggled to recapture the success he had in 2019, when he was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year and made a big splash when he was called up to the Dodgers that September. Lux entered 2020 as a consensus top-5 prospect in all of baseball, but he scuffled through the pandemic-shortened season, though he did become the first Kenosha native to win a World Series ring.
Plagued by the wrist injury, Lux was off to another slow start in 2021 after earning the starting second-base job out of spring training, but Tuesday's clutch homer served as more evidence that he's finding his groove. He finished the game 2-for-4 and was batting .323 (10-for-31) over his last eight games entering Wednesday's late game against the Mariners.
"I think it can be huge," Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, who started Tuesday night, told MLB.com's Juan Toribio of Lux's recent production. "You can see the pent-up emotion inside of him come out, which is a good thing and something that we want. If he keeps hitting the ball like that, he can yell and scream whatever he pleases. I think it’s big for us as a unit."
Overall, Lux entered Wednesday's game batting .222 (20-for-90), with a double, two triples, eight runs, 11 RBI, a .258 on-base percentage and a .311 slugging percentage.
Tuesday's homer was also the sixth regular-season round-tripper of Lux's young career, the previous five all coming on the road. He did, however, homer at Dodger Stadium in the first postseason at-bat of his career during the 2019 National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals.
None, however, was as significant to his team as Tuesday's.
“Especially coming from behind, that might give us some momentum there. It definitely felt good to get that win," Lux said on MLB.com. "Obviously, we haven’t been playing great baseball, but (Tuesday) night was a clean game.
"Overall, it was really fun."