Lux cranks huge homer to lead Dodgers to comeback win over Mariners

After a 15-6 start to the season, the defending World Series champions had lost 11 of 14 entering Tuesday's game and were on the brink of dropping another. They trailed the Mariners, 4-1, going into the bottom of the seventh before Lux's homer capped a big rally.

"All wins are important, but they’re not created equal," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "Gavin has been grinding, so for him to get that hit was big for our ballclub. I think there was some semblance of a beer shower in there."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grinding through

In general, Lux has struggled to recapture the success he had in 2019, when he was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year and made a big splash when he was called up to the Dodgers that September. Lux entered 2020 as a consensus top-5 prospect in all of baseball, but he scuffled through the pandemic-shortened season, though he did become the first Kenosha native to win a World Series ring.

Plagued by the wrist injury, Lux was off to another slow start in 2021 after earning the starting second-base job out of spring training, but Tuesday's clutch homer served as more evidence that he's finding his groove. He finished the game 2-for-4 and was batting .323 (10-for-31) over his last eight games entering Wednesday's late game against the Mariners.