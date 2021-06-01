Lux feeling comfortable at shortstop, belts two homers in Dodgers' win over Cardinals

The shortstop position has always suited Gavin Lux's fielding skills well.
He seems to hit well when he's there, too.
Lux, a 2016 Indian Trail graduate, has been on a tear at the plate lately for the Los Angeles Dodgers since moving from his usual second base position over to shortstop since starting shortstop Corey Seager went on the injured list after suffering a fracture in his right hand on May 15.
Lux was certainly feeling good on Memorial Day.
In the Dodgers' 9-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Monday, Lux belted two homers in one game for the second time in his career, both solo shots this time. He homered to right-center off Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty with one out in the bottom of the second and to center off reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon with one out in the bottom of the eighth.
Lux played shortstop the whole game and batted sixth. Since moving to shortstop on May 16, entering Tuesday's late game against the Cardinals, Lux was batting .265 (13-for-49) with a .794 OPS in 14 games, 13 of them starts at shortstop.
Lux played shortstop at Indian Trail before being drafted out of high school in the first round (No. 20 overall) by the Dodgers in 2016. He then spent most of his minor-league career at that position before being moved to second, partly because the Dodgers already had an All-Star shortstop in Seager.
In an Orange County Register story by Bill Plunkett, Lux said he's enjoying the move back to his original position while Seager is out.
"Yeah, it’s been fun," he said. "I haven’t gotten the chance to play there too much the last two or three years, so it’s been pretty fun getting back over there and just taking ground balls and reading swings and trying to make plays for guys."
But Lux downplayed the idea that playing shortstop again has anything to do with his offensive surge.
"No, I don’t think so," he said. "Whether it’s short or second, it doesn’t affect how I feel in the box. I don’t think it matters at all. But I think it’s maybe just a little bit more of a coincidence that I feel like I’m in rhythm and seeing the ball well while I’m playing short. I think it’s just more of a coincidence than anything."
After a slow start to the season, overall (entering Tuesday's late game) Lux is now batting .247 (38-for-154) with five homers, five doubles, two triples, 25 RBI, 20 runs, a .298 on-base percentage, a .403 slugging percentage and a .700 OPS.