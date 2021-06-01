Lux feeling comfortable at shortstop, belts two homers in Dodgers' win over Cardinals

The shortstop position has always suited Gavin Lux's fielding skills well.

He seems to hit well when he's there, too.

Lux, a 2016 Indian Trail graduate, has been on a tear at the plate lately for the Los Angeles Dodgers since moving from his usual second base position over to shortstop since starting shortstop Corey Seager went on the injured list after suffering a fracture in his right hand on May 15.

Lux was certainly feeling good on Memorial Day.

In the Dodgers' 9-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Monday, Lux belted two homers in one game for the second time in his career, both solo shots this time. He homered to right-center off Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty with one out in the bottom of the second and to center off reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon with one out in the bottom of the eighth.

Lux played shortstop the whole game and batted sixth. Since moving to shortstop on May 16, entering Tuesday's late game against the Cardinals, Lux was batting .265 (13-for-49) with a .794 OPS in 14 games, 13 of them starts at shortstop.

