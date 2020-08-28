Lux gets big-league at-bats again

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gavin Lux was back in the big leagues.

For a game, at least.

On Thursday night, the former Indian Trail standout was in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting eighth and playing second base in the second game of their doubleheader against the Giants in San Francisco.

Lux finished 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, but the Dodgers won, 2-0, to complete the doubleheader sweep and improve to a Major League-best 24-9. After the game, however, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the media that Lux would be optioned back to the Dodgers' taxi squad, which teams are allowed to have this season to call up extra players when needed, since no minor-league teams are playing.

Lux had been called up from the team's alternate training site to serve as the Dodgers' extra 29th man for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, and Roberts inserted him into the lineup for his first at-bats of the season.

Dodgers fans and media have spent all season speculating when Lux, the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball according to mlb.com, would be called up to the majors. He arrived very late to summer camp when teams were cleared for return in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and then struggled in camp.