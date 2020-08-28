Lux gets big-league at-bats again

Gavin Lux was back in the big leagues.
For a game, at least.
On Thursday night, the former Indian Trail standout was in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting eighth and playing second base in the second game of their doubleheader against the Giants in San Francisco.
Lux finished 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, but the Dodgers won, 2-0, to complete the doubleheader sweep and improve to a Major League-best 24-9. After the game, however, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the media that Lux would be optioned back to the Dodgers' taxi squad, which teams are allowed to have this season to call up extra players when needed, since no minor-league teams are playing.
Lux had been called up from the team's alternate training site to serve as the Dodgers' extra 29th man for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, and Roberts inserted him into the lineup for his first at-bats of the season.
Dodgers fans and media have spent all season speculating when Lux, the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball according to mlb.com, would be called up to the majors. He arrived very late to summer camp when teams were cleared for return in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and then struggled in camp.
But the Dodgers have gotten little production from their second basemen all season, despite their gaudy record, and dodgersnation.com reported that Lux cranked two homers in a televised taxi squad game on Monday.
Lux, drafted 20th overall by the Dodgers out of high school in 2016, rose quickly through the minors and last summer in his fourth pro season put prospect watchers on high alert. In 113 combined games at Double-A Tulsa (Okla.) and Triple-A Oklahoma City, Lux hit .347 to rank fourth in the minors, while his .421 on-base percentage ranked 10th, his .607 slugging percentage ranked sixth and his 1.028 OPS was fourth.
He was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year and was called up to the majors, where he hit .240 (18-for-75) with two homers, four doubles and nine RBI in 23 games. He also homered in his first career postseason at-bat.
Lux was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year for baseball in 2016 after his season season with the Hawks. He committed to blue-blood college baseball program Arizona State but made the obvious decision to turn pro when he was drafted 20th.
