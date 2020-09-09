Lux homers twice, drives in five

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At least from a statistical standpoint, Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux had the best night of his big-league career on Tuesday.

In the Los Angeles Dodgers' 10-9, 10-inning win over the Diamondbacks in Arizona, Lux blasted two homers — including what proved to be the game-winning three-run bomb in the top of the 10th — and finished 3-for-5 with three runs, five RBI and a walk.

The homers were Lux's first two this season, and he raised his batting average to .219 and his OPS to .793. It was also a welcome night for Lux, who's had an interesting fifth professional season in this summer abbreviated by COVID-19.

Drafted No. 20 overall by the Dodgers out of Indian Trail in 2016, Lux cruised through the minors and last season was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year before being called up by the Dodgers in September and contributing to their postseason run.

As a result, Lux rose to the top-ranked prospect in the Dodgers' system — No. 2 in all of baseball — according to mlb.com going into this season, but he arrived late to summer camp and struggled both mechanically with his swing and with throws from his second-base position, something that's been a concern in his pro career.