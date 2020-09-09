Lux homers twice, drives in five

At least from a statistical standpoint, Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux had the best night of his big-league career on Tuesday.
In the Los Angeles Dodgers' 10-9, 10-inning win over the Diamondbacks in Arizona, Lux blasted two homers — including what proved to be the game-winning three-run bomb in the top of the 10th — and finished 3-for-5 with three runs, five RBI and a walk.
The homers were Lux's first two this season, and he raised his batting average to .219 and his OPS to .793. It was also a welcome night for Lux, who's had an interesting fifth professional season in this summer abbreviated by COVID-19.
Drafted No. 20 overall by the Dodgers out of Indian Trail in 2016, Lux cruised through the minors and last season was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year before being called up by the Dodgers in September and contributing to their postseason run.
As a result, Lux rose to the top-ranked prospect in the Dodgers' system — No. 2 in all of baseball — according to mlb.com going into this season, but he arrived late to summer camp and struggled both mechanically with his swing and with throws from his second-base position, something that's been a concern in his pro career.
With no minor-league teams playing this summer, Lux was on the Dodgers' 60-man player pool and spent the season's first five weeks working at their alternate training site at the University of Southern California.
Lux was called up for good on Aug. 29 to be the left-handed-hitting piece of the Dodgers' second-base platoon, but he's apparently being given every chance to earn the starting job. Lux had struggled before Tuesday, batting .148 (4-for-27) with a .480 OPS but came through in a big way against the Diamondbacks as the Dodgers snapped a two-game losing streak.
Lux blasted an opposite-field solo homer in the top of the second and plated Cody Bellinger with a base hit to center in the seventh. With one out and two on in the top of the 10th and the Dodgers leading 7-6, Lux crushed a long homer into the right-field seats off Diamondbacks reliever Yoan Lopez to put the Dodgers ahead 10-6.
The Dodgers needed every bit of the insurance Lux's three-homer homer provided, as the Diamondbacks scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th before coming up short.
In the mlb.com game story by Ken Gurnick, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Lux is playing "much more like himself, much more free and easy."
What might have gotten Lux into a groove was actually a ninth-inning at-bat on Sunday in which he drew a 10-pitch walk.
"I was looking to grind it out, get it to the next guy and pass the torch," Lux said of Sunday’s walk, in which he battled back from an 0-2 count. "Any time you can work a 10-pitch walk in that situation, it always helps your confidence a little bit."
When he made his debut last season, Lux became the fifth player born in Kenosha to make an MLB appearance. He also became the first Kenosha native to make a postseason appearance last October and homered in his first postseason at-bat.
