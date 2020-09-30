Lux left off Dodgers' postseason roster

Indian Trail graduate and Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux will not play against his home-state team in the Major League Baseball playoffs this week.

Lux was not among the 28 players on the Dodgers' roster for their National League Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers when the roster was announced on Wednesday afternoon in advance of Game 1 of the best-of-3 series Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Lux, 22, was projected by some Dodgers reporters to be one of the infielders on the team's roster against the Brewers, but he is not among the eight Los Angeles will carry, not including catchers. Those include Matt Beaty, Cody Bellinger, Kike Hernandez, Max Muncy, Edwin Rios, Corey Seager, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner.

Ranked as the Dodgers’ top prospect and No. 2 in all of baseball by mlb.com entering this season, Lux was expected to contend for NL Rookie of the Year. But obviously the pandemic interrupted the season, then he reported late to Summer Camp when the season was re-started. After struggling in camp, Lux was sent to the Dodgers’ alternate site at the University of Southern California before being recalled to the bigs at the end of August.

In 16 starts, Lux batted .175 (11-for-63) with five extra-base hits, three homers and two doubles, with an OPS of .596.