Lux not on Dodgers' World Series roster

If Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux is to play in a World Series someday, it'll have to be later in his career.

Lux, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rookie second baseman, was not on the team's 28-man World Series roster when it was announced Tuesday in advance of Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night.

Lux was also not on the Dodgers’ roster for their seven-game NLCS defeat of the Atlanta Braves or for their two-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round to open the playoffs.

He was, however, on the team's roster for its NLDS sweep of the San Diego Padres, getting one pinch-hit appearance in the three games, in which he struck out.

Ranked as the Dodgers’ top prospect and No. 2 in all of baseball by mlb.com entering this season, Lux, 22, was expected to contend for the NL Rookie of the Year award. But after the pandemic interrupted the season, Lux reported late to Summer Camp, reportedly without explanation, when the season was re-started.

After struggling in camp, Lux was sent to the Dodgers’ alternate site at the University of Southern California before being recalled to the bigs at the end of August.