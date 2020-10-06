Lux on Dodgers' NLDS roster

Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux will get a chance to compete in the Major League Baseball postseason, after all.

And it will be as soon as this week.

On Tuesday morning, the Dodgers added Lux to their 28-man roster for their National League Division Series matchup against the San Diego Padres, which will be played at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas.

The series began with Game 1 on Tuesday night, which was too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:08 p.m. and will be aired on Fox Sports 1.

Lux was not on the Dodgers' roster for their two-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in last week's Wild Card round. Dodgers reporter Ken Gurnick of mlb.com wrote that the "surprise" of Los Angeles' NLDS roster was removing infielder Edwin Rios to insert Lux. Rios went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout as the designated hitter in Game 1 against the Brewers and did not appear in Game 2.