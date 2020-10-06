Lux on Dodgers' NLDS roster

Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux will get a chance to compete in the Major League Baseball postseason, after all.
And it will be as soon as this week.
On Tuesday morning, the Dodgers added Lux to their 28-man roster for their National League Division Series matchup against the San Diego Padres, which will be played at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas.
The series began with Game 1 on Tuesday night, which was too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:08 p.m. and will be aired on Fox Sports 1.
Lux was not on the Dodgers' roster for their two-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in last week's Wild Card round. Dodgers reporter Ken Gurnick of mlb.com wrote that the "surprise" of Los Angeles' NLDS roster was removing infielder Edwin Rios to insert Lux. Rios went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout as the designated hitter in Game 1 against the Brewers and did not appear in Game 2.
Ranked as the Dodgers’ top prospect and No. 2 in all of baseball by mlb.com entering this season, Lux, 22, was expected to contend for the NL Rookie of the Year award. But after the pandemic interrupted the season, Lux reported late to Summer Camp, reportedly without explanation, when the season was re-started. After struggling in camp, Lux was sent to the Dodgers’ alternate site at the University of Southern California before being recalled to the bigs at the end of August.
In 16 starts, Lux batted .175 (11-for-63) with five extra-base hits, three homers and two doubles, with an OPS of .596.
Lux, the 20th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Indian Trail, rose quickly through the minors and played in the postseason last year after making his major-league debut in September. He was the first Kenosha native to appear in the playoffs and homered in his first postseason at-bat in Game 1 of the Division Series against the Washington Nationals, but the Dodgers lost that series in five games.
The Dodgers are seeking their third NL pennant in four years and their first World Series title since 1988.
