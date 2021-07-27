Lux on injured list as Dodgers chase Giants in NL West

As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to pursue the San Francisco Giants in the National League West Division as the season reaches its final two months, Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux has been relegated to a spectator's role at the moment.

It's not yet certain when he'll return from that role.

Gavin Lux Lux

For the second time this season, the 2016 Indian Trail graduate and former first-round draft pick of the Dodgers finds himself on the 10-day injured list. It could, however, take longer than that for Lux to return to the lineup.

Lux, 23, suffered a left hamstring strain while running to first base on July 18 at Coors Field in Denver against the Colorado Rockies. Lux grabbed the hamstring immediately after making contact with the ball and attempting to run out of the batter's box, and he appeared to be in considerable pain.

According to a story published online by Dodger Blue this past Friday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he "isn't expecting to see Lux back on the field anytime soon."

"I don’t think we did any other testing outside of the manual," Roberts said. "A lot of it with the hamstring, it’s the range of motion and strength.

"Where he's at, it was pretty clear that it was going to be an IL, and it's going to take some time."