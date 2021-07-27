Lux on injured list as Dodgers chase Giants in NL West

As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to pursue the San Francisco Giants in the National League West Division as the season reaches its final two months, Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux has been relegated to a spectator's role at the moment.
It's not yet certain when he'll return from that role.
Gavin Lux
Lux
For the second time this season, the 2016 Indian Trail graduate and former first-round draft pick of the Dodgers finds himself on the 10-day injured list. It could, however, take longer than that for Lux to return to the lineup.
Lux, 23, suffered a left hamstring strain while running to first base on July 18 at Coors Field in Denver against the Colorado Rockies. Lux grabbed the hamstring immediately after making contact with the ball and attempting to run out of the batter's box, and he appeared to be in considerable pain.
According to a story published online by Dodger Blue this past Friday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he "isn't expecting to see Lux back on the field anytime soon."
"I don’t think we did any other testing outside of the manual," Roberts said. "A lot of it with the hamstring, it’s the range of motion and strength.
"Where he's at, it was pretty clear that it was going to be an IL, and it's going to take some time."
However, on Friday, Lux met with the media, and, according to online source Dodgers Nation, his recovery is going better than expected.
"Starting to make some progress for sure. ... It actually feels pretty good," Lux said. "I think I'm doing some running mechanics or some sort of sprint work (Friday) ... but I think that's a pretty good indication of how things are going, so overall a lot better than I think I initially thought."
Lux also explained how he suffered the injury.
"My back foot kind of got stuck and kind of put my back leg in a weird position almost, and then that first initial step out of the box I felt my hamstring kind of tighten up and almost get a crampy feeling," he said.
The Dodgers, who've suffered numerous key injuries this season, opened up a crucial three-game series with the Giants in San Francisco late Tuesday night. Entering that game, which ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News, the defending World Series champion Dodgers trailed the surprising Giants by two games in the NL West.
Mixed results for Lux
For Lux, drafted with the 20th overall pick by the Dodgers out of high school in 2016, his first full season in the big leagues has come with mixed results.
Normally a second baseman, he had a lengthy stint playing shortstop in place of the injured Corey Seager. Lux has had his moments this season, including belting a pair of grand slams in May, but his overall numbers still lag behind what's considered league average for a middle infielder.
He's batting .227 with a .307 on-base percentage, a .349 slugging percentage and a .656 OPS (on-base plus slugging). He has six homers, 37 RBI, 39 runs, three stolen bases, 31 walks and 74 strikeouts.
In a blog posted two days ago, Dodgers Way analyzed some of Lux's advance metrics and pointed out that his OPS+ of 81 and his wRC+ of 84 — basically numbers used to compare players to what the league average is — are both well below average.
The blog said Lux's defense has been "fine," though not spectacular, and insinuated that the Dodgers would be looking for more offensively from a player who a couple years ago was regarded by some as the top prospect in all of baseball.
Still, it must be remembered that Lux still has just 124 career MLB games on his ledger, so he's still very much a developing player. He made his big-league debut in September 2019 and last year played just parts of the COVID-shortened season, though he did become the first Kenosha native to win a World Series ring.
Lux made his first opening-day roster this season and has been in the Dodgers' starting lineup since.