MAS wins Little League championship

Madrigrano, Aiello and Santarelli claimed the Little Leaguers of Kenosha 11/12-year-old championship on Friday at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex.

MAS defeated The Spot, 9-8 in eight innings, winning the game on Dominic Santarelli's walk-off homer over the fence in left-center in the bottom of the eighth.

MAS finished the season undefeated at 24-0 and also won the season-opening "Just Say No Tournament."

Here is a brief recap of the game:

TOP 1: Pitching for MAS, Dominic Santarelli struck out the side. Game tied 0-0.

BOT 1: Chris Kenesie reached on an error for MAS and scored on a deep sacrifice fly to the right-field fence by Zach Rizzo. MAS leads 1-0.

TOP 2: Braxton Danielson for The Spot walked to lead off the inning and scored on an error. Game tied 1-1.

BOT 2: Valentino Santarelli singled but no score. Game tied 1-1.

TOP 3: Drew Sporer walked and Andrew Dahlman reached on a fielder's choice. Mia Kozak doubled and Patrick Davidson singled to score two runs. The Spot lead 3-1.