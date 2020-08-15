MAS wins Little League championship

Madrigrano, Aiello and Santarelli claimed the Little Leaguers of Kenosha 11/12-year-old championship on Friday at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex.
MAS defeated The Spot, 9-8 in eight innings, winning the game on Dominic Santarelli's walk-off homer over the fence in left-center in the bottom of the eighth.
MAS finished the season undefeated at 24-0 and also won the season-opening "Just Say No Tournament."
Here is a brief recap of the game:
TOP 1: Pitching for MAS, Dominic Santarelli struck out the side. Game tied 0-0.
BOT 1: Chris Kenesie reached on an error for MAS and scored on a deep sacrifice fly to the right-field fence by Zach Rizzo. MAS leads 1-0.
TOP 2: Braxton Danielson for The Spot walked to lead off the inning and scored on an error. Game tied 1-1.
BOT 2: Valentino Santarelli singled but no score. Game tied 1-1.
TOP 3: Drew Sporer walked and Andrew Dahlman reached on a fielder's choice. Mia Kozak doubled and Patrick Davidson singled to score two runs. The Spot lead 3-1.
BOT 3: MAS went down in order. The Spot leads 3-1.
TOP 4: The Spot went down in order. The Spot leads 3-1.
BOT 4: Dominic Santarelli hit a solo homer and and Zach Rizzo singled. The Spot leads 3-2.
TOP 5: The Spot went down in order. The Spot leads 3-2.
BOT 5: Mark Jarzabek, Charlie Guttormsen and Tino Santarelli loaded the bases with three straight infield singles. Henry McTernan walked to force in a run and Cooper Ruffner hit into a fielder's choice to score a run. MAS leads 4-3.
TOP 6: Kozak walked, Danielson walked, Kozak scored on a wild pitch and Matthew Baumann reached on an error, followed by singles from T.J. Hagedorn and Finn Haberski. The Spot leads 6-4.
BOT 6: Dominic Santarelli walked, Kenesie singled, Rizzo reached on an error and Carson Kunst singled. Then Guttormsen walked, and McTernan came up with single to left-center. MAS leads 8-6.
TOP 7: Dahlman singles and Kozak hit a dramatic two-run homer to tie the game. Game tied 8-8.
BOT 7: MAS went down in order. Game tied 8-8.
TOP 8: Jimmy Gore led off with a double but was stranded at third base as Kenesie and Tino Santarelli got the next three batters out in order. Game tied 8-8.
BOT 8: Dominic Santarelli led off with a homer over the left-center fence. MAS wins 9-8.
The MAS players are pictured in the above photo.
Not mentioned in this story and playing for The Spot were Matthew Baumann and Jakey Knight. The Spot was coached by Brian Kozak, Jed Davidson, Doug Dahlman and Matt Gore.
