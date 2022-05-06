Match Game Bowling Tournament: Betchkal into position for Men's finals field; qualifying concludes tonight

A four-time Men's Division champion moved into position to compete in next week's finals, but overall, there wasn't much movement atop the standings after the fourth and second-to-last night of qualifying Thursday in the 58th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament at Surfside Bowl.

Ben Betchkal, who won Men's titles in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2019, rolled an eight-game block of 1,857 for the top score among Men's bowlers who qualified Thursday. In the cumulative standings, Betchkal's score moved him into eighth place in the Men's field. His top scores were a 263 in his fourth game, a 260 in his seventh and 256s in his fifth and eighth.

The top 16 in Men's qualifying advance to next week's finals, also at Surfside.

The top five in Men's qualifying remained unchanged Thursday, as 2018 champion and last year's runner-up, Kyle Zagar, stayed in first place at 2,000, followed by 2013 champion Billy Harris (1,972), Jason Griffin (1,944), 2017 champion Jacob Boresch (1,881) and Jason Weber (1,877). They all qualified earlier in the week.

The only other qualified who bowled Thursday that got into the top 16 in the men's standings was Gary Exner Jr., whose 1,854 moved him into ninth.

In the Senior Men's/Women's field, meanwhile, 2017 Senior Men's champion Dave Sjuggerud posted the top score in qualifying Thursday, totaling an eight-game block of 1,816 in his second shot at qualifying to move into fifth place in the overall standings. Sjuggerud punctuated his night with a 280 in his eighth and final game.

The top four in the Senior Men's/Women's field above Sjuggerud, who qualified earlier in the week, remained unchanged. Jeff Rampart, whose 2,004 was still the best qualifying total in all divisions through Thursday, stayed in first place, followed by Jerry Alter (1,973), Rich Beltoya (1,892) and Gene Pobloski (1,883).

Rampart won the Men's title in 1984, 1985 and 1998, while Beltoya won the Men's title in 1992 and the Senior Men's title in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Defending Senior Men's champion John Brooks, meanwhile, ended Thursday in sixth place in qualifying at 1,816.

The top 16 in Senior Men's/Women's qualifying advance to next week's finals, with women also eligible to qualify in the division this year.

The top five in Women's Division qualifying, meanwhile, remained the same after Thursday, led by bowlers who rolled their eight-game blocks earlier in the week. Angela Hanna (1,783) stayed in first place, followed by Courtney Wolf (1,773), defending champion Kim Koch (1,750), Ashley Pobloski (1,727) and Allie Hedges (1,719).

Wolf is a three-time Women's champion, with titles to her name in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Sarah Pobloski was the only bowler who qualified Thursday and made it into the top 10 of the Women's field, checking into 10th with a pinfall of 1,652.

The top 10 in Women's qualifying advance to next week's finals.

The biggest change after Thursday's qualifying came at the top of the Super Senior Men's/Women's Division, as Al Wallat fired a six-game block of 1,428 to take over first place, followed by Mel Apilado with a 1,364, which was good for second.

Wallat closed with a flurry Thursday, racking up a sizzling 793 series on games of 268, 258 and 267 over his final three.

Behind Wallat and Apilado after Thursday qualifying in the Senior Men's/Women's field were Ken Woods (1,317) in third place, Bruce Stebbins (1,301) in fourth and Dale Cramer (1,276) in fifth. Those three all bowled earlier in the week.

The top 10 in Senior Men's/Women's qualifying advance to next week's finals, with women also eligible this year to qualify in the division.

Qualifying concludes tonight at Surfside, with the finals slated to begin Sunday night.

58TH ANNUAL KENOSHA NEWS MATCH GAME BOWLING TOURNAMENT

At Surfside Bowl

(Through Thursday's qualifying)

MEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Kyle Zagar, 2,000; 2. Billy Harris, 1,972; 3. Jason Griffin, 1,944; 4. Jacob Boresch, 1,881; 5. Jason Weber, 1,877; 6. Kyle Peterson, 1,869; 7. Chris Graham, 1,862; 8. Ben Betchkal, 1,857; 9. Gary Exner Jr., 1,854; 10. Brian Kaddatz, 1,850; 11. Dustin Jacoby, 1,842; 12. Dan Steimle, 1,839; 13. Joel Oechler, 1,839; 14. Shane Axberg, 1,829; 15. Joe Meier, 1,819; 16. Mike Tiegs, 1,819; Alt. Tim Lewis, 1,816; Alt. Ryne Greenwood, 1,803.

Others who bowled Thursday—Justin Smith, 1,799; James Rogers, 1,798; Ben Barhyte, 1,796; Kyle Zagar, 1,773*; Joe Meier*, 1,730*; Ryne Greenwood, 1,726*; Jason Lightsey, 1,683; Ben Jelkmann, 1,652; Tim Kuligoski, 1,651; Brian Kantola, 1,649; Tyler Bendon, 1,638*; Tyler Eickmeyer, 1,630; Steve Doeberiner, 1,618; Brandon Quinonez, 1,588; Mike Martin, 1,586.

*—denotes 2nd try in qualifying

SENIOR MEN'S/WOMEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Jeff Rampart, 2,004; 2. Jerry Alter, 1,913; 3. Rich Beltoya, 1,892; 4. Gene Pobloski, 1,883*; 5. Dave Sjuggerud, 1,816*; 6. John Brooks, 1,816; 7. Joe Rimkus, 1,813; 8. Tim Ruelle, 1,794; 9. Rich Larsen, 1,779; 10. Todd Weber, 1,772; 11. Matt Zagar, 1,764; 12. Dave Wildman, 1,749; 13. Steve Wittkowske, 1,747; 14. Jerry Elsen, 1,739; 15. Brian Nikolai, 1,732; 16. Sean Mitchell, 1,731; Alt. Duane Murawski, 1,724; Alt. Bill Hoaglund, 1,714.

Others who bowled Thursday—Jeff Thiele, 1,640; Dave Wildman, 1,571*; Dale Cramer, 1,558; Joel Oechler, 1,548; Dan Reynolds, 1,544.

*—denotes 2nd try at qualifying

WOMEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 10 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Angela Hanna, 1,783; 2. Courtney Wolf, 1,777*; 3. Kim Koch, 1,750; 4. Ashley Pobloski, 1,727; 5. Allie Hedges, 1,719; 6. Tammy Harris-Schmidtke, 1,686; 7. Tracy Beltoya, 1,686; 8. Autumn Murawski, 1,673; 9. Savannah Gerou, 1,668*; 10. Sarah Pobloski, 1,652; Alt. Sharon Schulz, 1,651*; Alt. Becca Jones, 1,615.

Others who bowled Thursday—Megan George, 1,601; Crystal George, 1,528.

*—denotes 2nd try at qualifying

SUPER SENIOR MEN'S/WOMEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 10 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Al Wallat, 1,428; 2. Mel Apilado, 1,364; 3. Ken Woods, 1,317; 4. Bruce Stebbins, 1,301; 5. Dale Cramer, 1,276; 6. Tim Aldredson, 1,274; 7. Ed Seliga, 1,260; 8. Al Markle, 1,252; 9. Lonnie McCrossen, 1,248; 10. Bob Larson, 1,244; Alt. Jerry Elsen, 1,240; Alt. Dave Meier, 1,235.

Others who bowled Thursday—Tim Alfredson, 1,172*; Gary Lovely, 1,152; Steve Viggiano, 1,126; Bobby Wright Sr., 1,108; Bob Mastronardi, 1,055.

*—denotes 2nd try at qualifying

