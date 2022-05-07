Match Game Bowling Tournament: Finals field all set; begins Sunday night at Surfside Bowl

The finals field is all set for the 58th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament at Surfside Bowl.

Last week's five-night qualifying run concluded Friday at Surfside, and bowlers had the day off Saturday before the week-long finals commence Sunday with the first night of both the Super Senior Men's and Women's Divisions finals.

The first night of Senior Men's Division finals is Monday night, followed by the first night of Men's Division finals Tuesday night.

The tournament then reaches its conclusion with the second night of Super Senior Men's and Women's finals on Wednesday, the second night of Senior Men's finals on Thursday and the second night of Men's Finals on Friday.

Bowling begins at 6:30 p.m. at Surfside on each night of finals week.

Here is a closer look at the finals field in each division:

Men's Division

Kyle Zagar's eight-game score of 2,000, which he recorded on the first night of qualifying Monday, held up all week as the top qualifying score in the Men's Division.

The top 16 in last week's qualifying advanced to the Men's Division finals.

Zagar won the Men's title in 2018 and was the runner-up last year to his brother, Ryan, not competing in this year's tournament.

Billy Harris, the 2013 Men's champion, totaled a pinfall of 1,972 during qualifying to place second behind Kyle Zagar. Harris was followed by Jason Griffin (1,944) in third place, 2017 Men's champion Jacob Boresch (1,881) in fourth and Jason Weber (1,877) in fifth.

One big name also qualified for the Men's field Friday by getting into the top 16.

Rich Beltoya, a four-time overall Match Game champion who won the Men's title in 1992 and Senior Men's titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019, totaled an 1,860 on Friday to slide into eighth place in Men's qualifying and make the finals field.

Beltoya finished one spot ahead of four-time Men's champion Ben Betchkal in qualifying. Betchkal, the winner in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2019, totaled an 1,857 in Thursday's qualifying and finished ninth at the end of the week, so he'll be one of the favorites in the Men's finals field.

There was only one 300 recorded in qualifying all week, as Griffin achieved the feat in the third game of his qualifying block Wednesday. Boresch, meanwhile, came up a pin shy, throwing a 299 in the fourth game of his qualifying block Monday.

Boresch won't be joined this year, however, by his father, Lennie Boresch Jr., who holds a record 10 Match Game Men's Division titles. Boresch Jr., who bowls professionally on the PBA50 Tour, didn't compete in qualifying last week and is in the field for the PBA50 Mooresville (N.C.) Open, which started Saturday and runs through Tuesday.

Senior Men's Division

Jeff Rampart fired an eight-game block of 2,004 during Tuesday's qualifying to take the top spot in the Senior Men's Division field, and that score also remained the top qualifying score posted in any division all week.

Rampart won back-to-back Men's Division titles in 1984 and 1985 and again in 1998 but is seeking his first Senior Men's title and enters finals week with the top qualifying score.

The top 16 in last week's qualifying advanced to the Senior Men's finals.

The rest of the top five from last week's qualifying were Jerry Alter (1,913), Beltoya (1,892), Gene Pobloski (1,883) and defending Senior Men's champion John Brooks (1,816).

Beltoya and defending Super Senior Men's Division champion Jerry Elsen were the only bowlers to qualify for the finals in two divisions this year. Elsen's qualifying score of 1,739 was good for the 16th and final spot in the Senior Men's finals, and he also qualified Friday to defend his Super Senior Men's title.

Meanwhile, posting the top Senior Men's qualifying score Friday night was Sean Mitchell, whose eight-game block of 1,784 was good for ninth place going into finals week. Additionally, AJ Hedges totaled a 1,778 during Friday's final night of qualifying to move into 11th place and make the Senior Men's finals.

Also in the Senior Men's finals field are 2017 Senior Men's champion Dave Sjuggerud (sixth in qualifying at 1,816) and 2015 Senior Men's and 2018 Super Senior Men's champion Tim Ruelle (eighth, 1,794).

Women's Division

Angela Hanna, seeking her first Match Game title, rolled an eight-game block of 1,783 on Wednesday, which remained as the top score in Women's Division qualifying the rest of the week.

The top 10 in last week's qualifying advanced to the Women's finals.

Three-time Women's champion Courtney Wolf, who won the title in 2015, 2017 and 2019, rolled a 1,777 in her second qualifying run Wednesday to take second place behind Hanna and will be one of the favorites during finals week.

Defending Women's champion Kim Koch qualified in third place (1,750), followed by Ashley Pobloski (1,727) and Allie Hedges (1,719). Tammy Harris-Schmidtke, the Women's champion in 2008, 2011 and 2012, totaled a 1,686 in qualifying to place sixth and reach the finals.

Rolling her second qualifying block Friday, Megan George totaled a 1,677 to lead the Women's Division for the night and qualified for finals in eighth place. Lisa Hessefort posted a 1,654 on Friday and is an alternate in the Women's finals field.

Super Senior Men's Division

Al Wallat's six-game block of 1,428 on Thursday, which included a sizzling series of 793 over his final three games, was the top qualifying score, by a good margin, in the Super Senior Men's Division all week.

The top 10 in last week's qualifying advanced to the Super Senior Men's finals.

Wallat was followed by Mel Apilado (1,364) in second place, Ken Woods (1,317) in third and Bruce Stebbins (1,301) in fourth.

Elsen, meanwhile, rolled his six-game block of 1,280 to lead Friday's qualifying scores and move into fifth place. It was Elsen's second qualifying run of the week in the division.

A couple former multiple-time Match Game champions are also in the Super Senior Men's finals field, as Tim Alfredson qualified in seventh place at 1,274 and Ed Seliga qualified in eighth at 1,260.

Alfredson won Men's titles in 1982 and 1986 and a Senior Men's title in 2004, while Seliga won Senior Men's titles in 2010 and 2011 and a Men's title in 2011 to become the only double-winner in tournament history that year.

58TH ANNUAL KENOSHA NEWS MATCH GAME BOWLING TOURNAMENT

At Surfside Bowl

FINAL QUALIFYING RESULTS

MEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 16 QUALIFY; FINALS ARE TUESDAY AND FRIDAY)

1. Kyle Zagar, 2,000; 2. Billy Harris, 1,972; 3. Jason Griffin, 1,844; 4. Jacob Boresch, 1,881; 5. Jason Weber, 1,877; 6. Kyle Peterson, 1,869; 7. Chris Graham, 1,862; 8. Rich Beltoya, 1,860; 9. Ben Betchkal, 1,857; 10. Gary Exner Jr., 1,854; 11. Brian Kaddatz, 1,850; 12. Dustin Jacoby, 1,842; 13. Dan Steimle, 1,839; 14. Joel Oechler, 1,839; 15. Shane Axberg, 1,829; 16. Joe Meier, 1,819; Alt. Mike Tiegs, 1,819; Alt. Tim Lewis, 1,816.,

Others who bowled Friday—Nick DeCesaro, 1,743*; Jeff Thiele, 1,689; Kyle Rauen, 1,670; Joe Arvai IV 1,655; Ryan McDermid, 1,632*; Jacob Davis, 1,569; Shane Axberg, 1,522*; Eric George, 1,328.

*—denotes 2nd try at qualifying

SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 16 QUALIFY; FINALS ARE MONDAY AND THURSDAY)

1. Jeff Rampart, 2,004; 2. Jerry Alter, 1,913; 3. Rich Beltya, 1,892; 4. Gene Pobloski, 1,883*; 5. John Brooks, 1,816; 6. Dave Sjuggerud, 1,816*; 7. Joe Rimkus, 1,813; 8. Tim Ruelle, 1,794; 9. Sean Mitchell, 1,784*; 10. Rich Larsen, 1,799; 11. AJ Hedges, 1,778; 12. Todd Weber, 1,772; 13. Matt Zagar, 1,764; 14. Dave Wildman, 1,749; 15. Steve Wittkowske, 1,747; 16. Jerry Elsen, 1,739; Alt. Brian Nikolai, 1,732; Alt. Duane Murawski, 1,724.

Others who bowled Friday—Ed Seliga, 1,664*; Eric Hoffman, 1,588; Al Johnson, 1,556; Ray Nicla, 1,552; Kurt Phillips, 1,520; Michael Larsen, 1,480.

*—denotes 2nd try at qualifying

WOMEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 10 QUALIFY; FINALS ARE SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY)

1. Angela Hanna, 1,783; 2. Courtney Wolf, 1,777*; 3. Kim Koch, 1,750; 4. Ashley Pobloski, 1,727; 5. Allie Hedges, 1,719; 6. Tammy Harris-Schmidtke, 1,686; 7. Tracy Beltoya, 1,686; 8. Megan George, 1,677*; 9. Autumn Murawksi, 1,673; 10. Savannah Gerou, 1,668*; Alt. Lisa Hessefort, 1,654; Alt. Sarah Pobloski, 1,652.

Others who bowled Friday—Dana Kirschbaum, 1,605; Crystal George, 1,512*.

*—denotes 2nd try at qualifying

SUPER SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 10 QUALIFY; FINALS ARE SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY)

1. Al Wallat, 1,428; 2. Mel Apilado, 1,364; 3. Ken Woods, 1,317; 4. Bruce Stebbins, 1,301; 5. Jerry Elsen, 1,280*; 6. Dale Cramer, 1,276; 7. Tim Aldredson, 1,274; 8. Ed Seliga, 1,260; 9. Al Markle, 1,252; 10. Lonnie McCrossen, 1,248; Alt. Bob Larson, 1,244; Alt. Dave Meier, 1,235.

Others who bowled Friday—Rick Flocker, 1,234*; Jerry Streich, 1,173; Bob Casarsa, 1,165*; Tim Ruelle, 1,163; Steve Stone, 1,138; Larry Willems, 1,131*.

*—denotes 2nd try at qualifying

