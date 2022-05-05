Match Game Bowling Tournament: Hanna takes top spot in Women's Division on 3rd night of qualifying

Editor's note: Thursday's fourth night of qualifying in the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament ended too late to be included in today's edition of the News. For an updated story on qualifying, visit kenoshanews.com/sports.

There was a shift atop the Women's Division on Wednesday after the third night of qualifying in the 58th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament at Surfside Bowl.

Angela Hanna fired an eight-game block of 1,783 pins to move into first place in the Women's field. Hanna, who's seeking her first Match Game title, started her night with games of 258, 261 and 231 for an opening series of 750 and also rolled a 246 in her sixth game.

Hanna took over first place from defending Women's champion Kim Koch, who is now in third after her eight-game block of 1,750 during Tuesday's qualifying.

Moving into second place Wednesday night, meanwhile, was three-time Women's champion Courtney Wolf. In her second and final try at qualifying, Wolf totaled a pinfall of 1,777, with a high of 259 in her second game, on Wednesday to move into second. Wolf won the Women's title in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Ashley Pobloski (1,727) and Allie Hedges (1,719) are now in fourth and fifth, respectively, after their qualifying blocks on Tuesday.

The top 10 in the Women's Division after qualifying, which concludes Friday night, advance to next week's finals, also at Surfside.

The top of the Men's Division field, meanwhile, remained unchanged after Wednesday.

Kyle Zagar, the 2018 Men's champion and last year's runner-up, remained in first place following his eight-game block of 2,000, which he recorded during Monday's first night of qualifying. He's followed by 2013 champion Billy Harris (1,972), Jason Griffin (1,944), 2017 champion Jacob Boresch (1,881) and Jason Weber (1,877), who all qualified either Monday or Tuesday.

The top Men's score in Wednesday's qualifying belonged to Brian Kaddatz, whose eight-game pinfall of 1,767 moved him into eighth place overall in the Men's qualifying standings.

The top 16 in Men's qualifying advance to next week's finals.

Also qualifying in the Men's field Wednesday was Jeff Rampart, who's in first place in Senior Men's/Women's Division qualifying and rolled a 1,755 on Wednesday, which is not among the top 16 in the Men's field.

Two-time Men's champion Scott Safransky, the winner in 2007 and 2012, also qualified Wednesday and posted a 1,721, also out of the top 16.

In the Senior Men's/Women's field, Rampart's 2,004, which he posted during Tuesday's qualifying, remained in first place through Wednesday and was also still the highest pinfall posted in any division after three nights of qualifying.

Rampart won the Men's title in 1984, 1985 and 1998.

Jerry Alter (1,973) and Rich Beltoya (1,898), who won the Senior Men's title in 2016, 2018 and 2019 and the Men's title in 1992, stayed in second and third, respectively, in Senior Men's/Women's qualifying after bowling on Tuesday.

Gene Pobloski, meanwhile, totaled an eight-game block of 1,883 on Wednesday in his second shot at qualifying to move into fourth place in the Senior Men's standings, while defending Senior Men's champion John Brooks (1,816) remained in fifth place after he qualified Tuesday.

The top 16 qualify for the Senior Men's/Women's finals next week, with women eligible to qualify in the field this year.

And in the Super Senior Men's/Women's field, the top five in qualifying stayed the same through Wednesday, with Ken Woods remaining in first place after posting a six-game score of 1,317 on Tuesday. Bruce Stebbins (1,301), stayed in second, Dale Cramer (1,276) remained in third, Tim Alfredson (1,274) stayed in fourth and Ed Seliga (1,260) stayed in fifth, with all qualifying on Monday or Tuesday.

Alfredson won Men's Division titles in 1982 and 1986 and a Senior Men's title in 2004, while Seliga won Senior Men's titles in 2010 and 2011 and a Men's title in 2011 to become the only double-winner in tournament history that year.

The top 10 in the Super Senior Men's/Women's field advance to next week's finals, with women also eligible this year to qualify in the division.

Qualifying continued Thursday night at Surfside and concludes Friday.

58TH ANNUAL KENOSHA NEWS MATCH GAME BOWLING TOURNAMENT

At Surfside Bowl

(Through Wednesday)

MEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Kyle Zagar, 2,000; 2. Billy Harris, 1,972; 3. Jason Griffin, 1,944; 4. Jacob Boresch, 1,881; 5. Jason Weber, 1,877; 6. Kyle Peterson, 1,869; 7. Chris Graham, 1,862; 8. Brian Kaddatz, 1,850; 9. Dustin Jacoby, 1,842; 10. Dan Steimle, 1,839; 11. Joel Oechler, 1,839; 12. Shane Axberg, 1,829; 13. Mike Tiegs, 1,819; 14. Joe Meier, 1,819; 15. Ryne Greenwood, 1,803; 16. Josh Johnson, 1,801; Alt. Nick DeCesaro, 1,801; Alt. Luke Comstock, 1,784.

Others who bowled Wednesday—Chris Graham, 1,767; Jeff Rampart, 1,755; Jason Weber, 1,732; Scott Safransky, 1,721; Tyler Bendon, 1,701; Zach Sasser, 1,698; Dana Casey, 1,696; Myles Casey, 1,688; Ryan McDermid, 1,578; Robert Petit, 1,566; Scott Stine, 1,457.

SUPER SENIOR MEN'S/WOMEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Jeff Rampart, 2,004; 2. Jerry Alter, 1,913; 3. Rich Beltoya, 1,892; 4. Gene Pobloski, 1,883; 5. John Brooks, 1,816; 6. Joe Rimkus, 1,813; 7. Tim Ruelle, 1,794; 8. Rich Larsen, 1,799; 9. Todd Weber, 1,772; 10. Dave Wildman, 1,749; 11. Steve Wittkowske, 1,747; 12. Jerry Elsen, 1,739; 13. Brian Nioklai, 1,732; 14. Sean Mitchell, 1,731; 15. Duane Murawski, 1,704; 16. Vernon Fink, 1,682; Alt. Ed Seliga, 1,676; Alt. John Peterson, 1,669.

Others who bowled Wednesday—Jim Larsen, 1,656; Greg Sternbach, 1,654; Scott Hartnell, 1,631; James Rigney, 1,527; Jerry Streich, 1,507; Alan Johnson, 1,475; Andy Ellinger, 1,456.

WOMEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 10 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Angela Hanna, 1,783; 2. Courtney Wolf, 1,777; 3. Kim Koch, 1750; 4. Ashley Pobloski, 1,727; 5. Allie Hedges, 1,719; 6. Tracy Beltoya, 1,686; 7. Tammy Harris-Schmidtke, 1,686; 8. Autumn Murawski, 1,673; 9. Savannah Gerou, 1,668; 10. Sharon Schulz, 1,651; Alt. Brittany Durkee, 1,571; Alt. Jackie Petts, 1,539.

Others who bowled Wednesday—Montana Hernandez, 1,512.

SUPER SENIOR MEN'S/WOMEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 10 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Ken Woods, 1,317; 2. Bruce Stebbins, 1,301; 3. Dale Cramer, 1,276; 4. Tim Alfredson, 1,274; 5. Ed Seliga, 1,260; 6. Lonnie McCrossen, 1,248; 7. Bob Larson, 1,244; 8. Jerry Elsen, 1,240; 9. Dave Meier, 1,235; 10. Butch Smith, 1,234; Alt. Mike Welter, 1,216; Alt. Bob Casarsa, 1,215.

Others who bowled Wednesday—Larry Willems, 1,203; Rick Flocker, 1,178; Scott Thomas, 1,164; Jerry Benson, 1,080; Gary Wolf, 1,080.

