Match Game Bowling Tournament: Hedges, Elsen lead fields after first night of finals at Surfside

Allie Hedges started with a bang and will go into Wednesday night with a great chance to win her first Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament title.

But she'll have to fend off some tough competition to do so.

In the first night of the Women's Division finals in the 58th annual tournament Sunday at Surfside Bowl, Hedges opened her five-match run by firing a 278 and went on to win her other four matches of the night, too, en route to a 5-0 match record and a pinfall of 1,125.

That added up to 275 points for Hedges, as bowlers are awarded 30 points for each match victory and either gain or lose a point for each pin over or under 200 in each game.

Right behind Hedges in second place is three-time Women's Division champion Courtney Wolf, who also fired a 278 in her first game Sunday and led the field with a pinfall of 1,166, an average of 233.2 for her five games. However, Wolf also lost two of her matches, which cost her 60 points, and finished with a match record of 3-2.

So, with 256 points, Wolf — the Women's champion in 2015, 2017 and 2019 — will go into Wednesday's second night of finals with 256 points, just 19 behind Hedges.

Also in strong contention is Angela Hanna, who entered finals week with the top score through last week's qualifying.

Hanna totaled a pinfall of 1,096 for her five games Sunday and went 4-1 in her matches for a total of 216 points, which places her 59 behind Hedges and 40 behind Wolf going into Sunday, well within striking distance.

Ashley Pobloski, meanwhile, sits in fourth place with 146 points after a pinfall of 1,056 and a match record of 3-2 on Sunday, while Tracy Beltoya is in fifth with 145 points after a pinfall of 1,055 and a match record of 3-2.

Super Senior Men

Defending champion Jerry Elsen is in great position for a second straight title in the Super Senior Men's Division, which also had its first night of finals Sunday and concludes Wednesday.

Elsen fired a five-game block of 1,040 on Sunday and posted a 4-1 match record to total 160 points. He opened with a 237 and finished with an average of 208 on the night.

Elsen will go into Wednesday with a 23-point lead on Mel Apilado, who totaled a pinfall of 987 but went 5-0 in his matches Sunday for 137 points.

In third place is Ed Seliga, who totaled 123 points Sunday with a pinfall of 1,033 and a match record of 3-2. Seliga has plenty of big-match experience in the tournament, as he won the Senior Men's title in 2010 and 2011 and the Men's title in 2011, becoming the only double-winner in tournament history that year.

In fourth place, meanwhile, is Bruce Stebbins with 121 points after a pinfall of 1,016 and a match record of 3-1-1, followed by Tim Alfredson in fifth place with 86 points after a pinfall of 996 and a match record of 3-2. Alfredson won Men’s titles in 1982 and 1986 and a Senior Men’s title in 2004.

Finals week continues at Surfside tonight with the first night of the Senior Men's Division finals.

Jeff Rampart, who won back-to-back Men’s Division titles in 1984 and 1985 and again in 1998 but is seeking his first Senior Men’s title, enters finals week after posting the top qualifying score in any division last week.

The rest of the top five from last week’s qualifying were Jerry Alter, four-time overall Match Game champion Rich Beltoya, Gene Pobloski and defending Senior Men’s champion John Brooks.

Bowling begins at 6:30 p.m.

58TH ANNUAL KENOSHA NEWS MATCH GAME BOWLING TOURNAMENT

At Surfside Bowl

WOMEN'S DIVISION

(AFTER FIRST NIGHT OF FINALS; FINALS CONCLUDE WEDNESDAY)

Bowler;Games;W-L-T;Points

1. Allie Hedges;278-223-194-228-202—1,125;5-0-0;275

2. Courtney Wolf;278-194-258-213-223—1,166;3-2-0;256

3. Angela Hanna;214-247-200-217-218—1,096;4-1-0;216

4. Ashley Pobloski;177-219-172-277-211—1,056;3-2-0;146

5. Tracy Beltoya;220-194-245-202-194—1,055;3-2-0;145

6. Tammy Harris-Schmidtke;243-190-215-224-222—1,094;0-4-1;109

7. Autumn Murawksi;197-201-213-200-198—1,009;2-2-1;84

8. Kim Koch;176-195-185-196-255—1,007;2-3-0;67

9. Savannah Gerou;197-205-199-218-170—989;1-3-1;34

10. Megan George;177-161-205-224-223—990;0-4-1;5

SUPER SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION

(AFTER FIRST NIGHT OF FINALS; FINALS CONCLUDE WEDNESDAY)

Bowler;Games;W-L-T;Points

1. Jerry Elsen;237-216-170-208-209—1,040;4-1-0;160

2. Mel Apilado;171-209-226-197-184—987;5-0-0;137

3. Ed Seliga;238-158-214-235-188—1,033;3-2-0;123

4. Bruce Stebbins;178-222-237-176-203—1,016;3-1-1;121

5. Tim Alfredson;196-212-214-192-182—996;3-2-0;86

6. Ken Woods;178-159-211-203-232—983;1-3-1;28

7. Al Wallat;159-205-222-164-180—930;2-3-0;(minus-10)

8. Dale Cramer;212-244-159-179-159—953;1-4-0;(minus-17)

9. Al Markle;182-189-159-179-159—896;1-4-0;(minus-74)

10. Lonnie McCrossen;154-164-192-193-191—894;1-4-0;(minus-76)

MEN’S DIVISION

(THROUGH QUALIFYING; FINALS ARE TUESDAY AND FRIDAY)

1. Kyle Zagar, 2,000; 2. Billy Harris, 1,972; 3. Jason Griffin, 1,844; 4. Jacob Boresch, 1,881; 5. Jason Weber, 1,877; 6. Kyle Peterson, 1,869; 7. Chris Graham, 1,862; 8. Rich Beltoya, 1,860; 9. Ben Betchkal, 1,857; 10. Gary Exner Jr., 1,854; 11. Brian Kaddatz, 1,850; 12. Dustin Jacoby, 1,842; 13. Dan Steimle, 1,839; 14. Joel Oechler, 1,839; 15. Shane Axberg, 1,829; 16. Joe Meier, 1,819; Alt. Mike Tiegs, 1,819; Alt. Tim Lewis, 1,816.

SENIOR MEN’S DIVISION

(THROUGH QUALIFYING; FINALS ARE MONDAY AND THURSDAY)

1. Jeff Rampart, 2,004; 2. Jerry Alter, 1,913; 3. Rich Beltya, 1,892; 4. Gene Pobloski, 1,883; 5. John Brooks, 1,816; 6. Dave Sjuggerud, 1,816; 7. Joe Rimkus, 1,813; 8. Tim Ruelle, 1,794; 9. Sean Mitchell, 1,784; 10. Rich Larsen, 1,799; 11. AJ Hedges, 1,778; 12. Todd Weber, 1,772; 13. Matt Zagar, 1,764; 14. Dave Wildman, 1,749; 15. Steve Wittkowske, 1,747; 16. Jerry Elsen, 1,739; Alt. Brian Nikolai, 1,732; Alt. Duane Murawski, 1,724.

