Match Game Bowling Tournament: Kyle Zagar leads Men's Division after 1st night of qualifying

Editor's note: Tuesday's second night of qualifying in the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament ended too late to be included in Wednesday's print edition of the News. For an updated story on qualifying, visit kenoshanews.com/sports.

The 58th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament is underway.

And a slew of former champions already placed their names atop the leaderboard after the first night of qualifying Monday at Surfside Bowl, the host of this year's tournament.

In the Men's Division, 2018 champion Kyle Zagar fired an even 2,000 over his eight-game block Monday to take the early top spot in qualifying. He started hot, with games of 259, 237 and 299 for a 795 series in his first three games. Last year, Zagar finished second in the Men's Division behind his brother, Ryan.

Jacob Boresch, the 2017 Men's Division champion, totaled 1,881 pins Monday to slide into second place, while Jason Weber was third with 1,877, Kyle Peterson was fourth with 1,869 and Dan Steimle was fifth with 1,839.

The top 16 through Friday's final night of qualifying advance to next week's Men's Division finals.

In the Senior Men's Division on Monday, three-time champion Rich Beltoya — who captured Senior Men's titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019 — fired an eight-game block of 1,892 to take the early lead in qualifying. Beltoya's high was a 258 in his fifth game.

Defending Senior Men's champion John Brooks, meanwhile, was second with 1,816 pins, including a high of 246 in his third game, while Todd Weber was third with 1,772, Steve Wittkowske was fourth with 1,747 and John Peterson — who won Men's Division titles in 1988 and 2004 — was fifth with 1,669.

The top 16 in Senior Men's qualifying advance to next week's finals.

A familiar name was also atop the Women's Division standings after qualifying Monday, as three-time champion Courtney Wolf took the early lead after a six-game block of 1,686. Wolf, who won Women's titles in 2015, 2017 and 2019, opened with games of 187, 244 and 236 for a 667 series.

Savannah Gerou was second in the Women's Division after Monday with 1,577 pins, Brittany Durkee was third with 1,571, 2018 Women's champion Jackie Petts was fourth with 1,539 and Holly Colmer was fifth with 1,528.

The top 12 in Women's Division qualifying advance to next week's finals.

And finally, in the Super Senior Men's Division, Tim Alfredson grabbed the early qualifying lead Monday with a six-game block of 1,274, including a 279 in his second game. Alfredson won Men's Division titles in 1982 and 1986 and a Senior Men's title in 2004.

Ed Seliga, who once claimed a double title in 2011 by winning the Men's and Senior Men's titles that year and also won the Senior Men's title in 2010, sat in second in Super Senior Men's qualifying after Monday at 1,260 pins. Seliga was followed by Lonnie McCrossen (1,248), defending Super Senior Men's champion Jerry Elsen (1,240) and Dave Meier (1,235).

The top 12 in Super Senior Men's qualifying advance to next week's finals.

Qualifying continued Tuesday night at Surfside.

58TH ANNUAL KENOSHA NEWS MATCH GAME BOWLING TOURNAMENT

At Surfside Bowl

Qualifying Scores

(Through Monday)

MEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Kyle Zagar, 2,000; 2. Jacob Boresch, 1,881; 3. Jason Weber, 1,877; 4. Kyle Peterson, 1,869; 5. Dan Steimle, 1,839; 6. Shane Axberg, 1,829; 7. Joe Meier, 1,819; 8. Ryne Greenwood, 1,803; 9. Josh Johnson, 1,801; 10. Mike Pascucci, 1,720; 11. Mikey Hill, 1,664; 12. Jeff Rampart, 1,656; 13. Jerry Streich, 1,539; 14. Chris Kessler, 1,520; 15. David Stoffle, 1,473.

SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Rich Beltoya, 1,892; 2. John Brooks, 1,816; 3. Todd Weber, 1,772; 4. Steve Wittkowske, 1,747; 5. John Peterson, 1,669; 6. Frank DeBartolo, 1,643; 7. Gary Wolf, 1,605.

WOMEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 12 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Courtney Wolf, 1,686; 2. Savannah Gerou, 1,577; 3. Brittany Durkee, 1,571; 4. Jackie Petts, 1,539; 5. Holly Colmer, 1,528; 6. Steph Frost, 1,523; 7. Sharon Schulz, 1,572; 8. Courtney Johnson, 1,461; 9. Crystal Schultz, 1,448; 10. Montana Tobin, 1,426.

SUPER SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 12 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Tim Alfredson, 1,274; 2. Ed Seliga, 1,260; 3. Lonnie McCrossen, 1,248; 4. Jerry Elsen, 1,240; 5. Dave Meier, 1,235; 6. Bob Casarsa, 1,215; 7. Richard Lund, 1,170; 8. Don Kirschbaum, 1,164.

