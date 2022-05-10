Match Game Bowling Tournament: Larsen, Beltoya lead Senior Men's field through first night of finals

The Senior Men's Division leaderboard in the 58th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament is very Rich.

Literally.

A pair of Riches wound up atop the leaderboard following Monday's first night of Senior Men's finals at Surfside Bowl, and that should make for some tight competition in Thursday's second night of Senior Men's finals as the field chases a title.

Rich Larsen, seeking his first Match Game title, will go into Thursday's second night of Senior Men's finals in the lead with 604 points. On Monday, Larsen went 7-1 in his matches and rolled an eight-game block of 1,994, an average of 249.25 per game.

Bowlers are awarded 30 points for each match victory and either gain or lose a point for each pin over or under 200 in each game.

Right on Larsen's heels is a familiar name, as four-time Match Game champion Rich Beltoya is just 26 points back in second place with 578. Beltoya, who won the Men's Division title in 1992 and Senior Men's Division titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019, had some tough luck in his matches, finishing just 5-3. But he knocked over 2,028 pins, an average of 253.5 per game, tops in the Senior Men's field Monday.

Both Larsen and Beltoya started their nights strong Monday, as they each won their first three matches. Larsen totaled games of 259, 269 and 255 for an opening 783 series, while Beltoya started with games of 257, 286 and 248 for an opening 791 series.

Matt Zagar, meanwhile, is certainly within shouting distance of the leaders with 509 points after a perfect match record of 8-0 and a pinfall of 1,869 on Monday.

In fourth place behind Zagar is AJ Hedges with 414 points after a match record of 6-2 and a pinfall of 1,834 on Monday, followed by Jeff Rampart with 378 points after a 4-4 match record and a pinfall of 1,858. Rampart, who won Men's titles in 1984, 1985 and 1998, had the top qualifying score in any division last week.

Also of note, Sean Mitchell fired the night's lone perfect game Monday, totaling a 300 in his fourth match. Mitchell is in ninth place with 282 points after going 2-6 with a pinfall of 1,772 on Monday.

Defending Senior Men's champion John Brooks, meanwhile, is in 12th place with 171 points after going 2-6 with a pinfall of 1,711 on Monday.

The tournament continues tonight at Surfside with the first night of the Men's Division finals.

Kyle Zagar, the 2018 Men's champion and last year's runner-up, posted the top score in the Men's field during qualifying last week, followed by 2013 Men's champion Billy Harris, Jason Griffin, 2017 Men's champion Jacob Boresch and Jason Weber.

Bowling begins at 6:30 p.m.

58TH ANNUAL KENOSHA NEWS MATCH GAME BOWLING TOURNAMENT

At Surfside Bowl

SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION

(AFTER FIRST NIGHT OF FINALS; FINALS CONCLUDE THURSDAY)

Bowler;Games;W-L-T;Points

1. Rich Larsen;259-269-255-221-233-289-201-267—1,994;7-1-0;604

2. Rich Beltoya;257-286-248-223-267-234-244-269—2,028;5-3-0;578

3. Matt Zagar;234-244-188-259-269-235-217-223—1,869;5-3-0;509

4. AJ Hedges;226-223-220-212-212-241-255-245—1,834;6-2-0;414

5. Jeff Rampart;246-279-236-236-190-236-192-243—1,858;4-4-0;378

6. Jerry Alter;248-194-163-218-289-201-257-191—1,761;6-2-0;341

7. Dave Sjuggerud;234-205-211-249-244-191-238-225—1,797;3-5-0;287

8. Gene Pobloski;236-220-248-238-211-225-238-206—1,822;2-6-0;282

9. Sean Mitchell;227-183-236-300-180-194-253-199—1,772;3-5-0;262

10. Steve Wittkowske;204-209-217-248-235-191-230-181—1,715;4-4-0;235

11. Tim Ruelle;216-211-183-204-216-203-224-211;1,668;5-3-0;218

12. John Brooks;225-232-221-154;257;227;204;191;1,711;2-6-0;171

13. Jerry Elsen;184-190-159-201-279-207-191-227—1,638;3-5-0;128

14. Todd Weber;237-150-228-202-216-200-205-216—1,654;1-7-0;84

15. Joe Rimkus;203-189-184-246-190-199-195-194—1,600;2-6-0;60

16. Dave Wildman;171-223-191-201-195-213-163-143—1,500;3-5-0;(minus-10)

WOMEN'S DIVISION

(AFTER FIRST NIGHT OF FINALS; FINALS CONCLUDE WEDNESDAY)

Bowler;Games;W-L-T;Points

1. Allie Hedges;278-223-194-228-202—1,125;5-0-0;275

2. Courtney Wolf;278-194-258-213-223—1,166;3-2-0;256

3. Angela Hanna;214-247-200-217-218—1,096;4-1-0;216

4. Ashley Pobloski;177-219-172-277-211—1,056;3-2-0;146

5. Tracy Beltoya;220-194-245-202-194—1,055;3-2-0;145

6. Tammy Harris-Schmidtke;243-190-215-224-222—1,094;0-4-1;109

7. Autumn Murawksi;197-201-213-200-198—1,009;2-2-1;84

8. Kim Koch;176-195-185-196-255—1,007;2-3-0;67

9. Savannah Gerou;197-205-199-218-170—989;1-3-1;34

10. Megan George;177-161-205-224-223—990;0-4-1;5

SUPER SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION

(AFTER FIRST NIGHT OF FINALS; FINALS CONCLUDE WEDNESDAY)

Bowler;Games;W-L-T;Points

1. Jerry Elsen;237-216-170-208-209—1,040;4-1-0;160

2. Mel Apilado;171-209-226-197-184—987;5-0-0;137

3. Ed Seliga;238-158-214-235-188—1,033;3-2-0;123

4. Bruce Stebbins;178-222-237-176-203—1,016;3-1-1;121

5. Tim Alfredson;196-212-214-192-182—996;3-2-0;86

6. Ken Woods;178-159-211-203-232—983;1-3-1;28

7. Al Wallat;159-205-222-164-180—930;2-3-0;(minus-10)

8. Dale Cramer;212-244-159-179-159—953;1-4-0;(minus-17)

9. Al Markle;182-189-159-179-159—896;1-4-0;(minus-74)

10. Lonnie McCrossen;154-164-192-193-191—894;1-4-0;(minus-76)

MEN’S DIVISION

(THROUGH QUALIFYING; FINALS ARE TUESDAY AND FRIDAY)

1. Kyle Zagar, 2,000; 2. Billy Harris, 1,972; 3. Jason Griffin, 1,844; 4. Jacob Boresch, 1,881; 5. Jason Weber, 1,877; 6. Kyle Peterson, 1,869; 7. Chris Graham, 1,862; 8. Rich Beltoya, 1,860; 9. Ben Betchkal, 1,857; 10. Gary Exner Jr., 1,854; 11. Brian Kaddatz, 1,850; 12. Dustin Jacoby, 1,842; 13. Dan Steimle, 1,839; 14. Joel Oechler, 1,839; 15. Shane Axberg, 1,829; 16. Joe Meier, 1,819; Alt. Mike Tiegs, 1,819; Alt. Tim Lewis, 1,816.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0