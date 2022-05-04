Match Game Bowling Tournament: Rampart's big score takes Senior Men's top spot on 2nd night of qualifying

Editor's note: Wednesday's third night of qualifying in the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament ended too late to be included in Thursday's print edition of the News. For an updated story on qualifying, visit kenoshanews.com/sports.

Jeff Rampart has a lot of history under his belt in the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament, so it's never a surprise when he throws up a big score.

He did just that on Tuesday night.

In the second night of qualifying for the 58th annual tournament, which runs this week and next at Surfside Bowl, Rampart fired an eight-game block of 2,004 to take the lead atop the Senior Men's/Women's Division. That pinfall was also the highest total in any division through the first two nights of qualifying.

Rampart, who won back-to-back Men's Division titles in 1984 and 1985 and another in 1998, started off hot Tuesday, opening with games of 269, 268 and 256 for a 793 series. He then rolled a 279 in his fifth game and a 258 in his eighth.

Also putting up a big number in the Senior Men's/Women's field Tuesday was Jerry Alter, whose eight-game block of 1,913 vaulted him into second place through two nights of qualifying, behind Rampart. Alter's high score Tuesday was a 279 in his third game.

Remaining in third place in the division behind Rampart and Alter was a very familiar name, as Rich Beltoya posted an 1,892 on Monday. Beltoya, who won the Senior Men's title in 2016, 2018 and 2019 and the Men's title in 1992, dropped from first to third in qualifying after Tuesday, but he's still in great shape to advance to next week's finals.

The top 16 through qualifying, which concludes this Friday, will compete in the Senior Men's/Women's finals next week. This year, women are eligible to qualify in the division.

Also moving into the top five of Senior Men's/Women's qualifying Tuesday was Gene Pobloski, whose block of 1,845 placed him fourth in qualifying. Defending Senior Men's champion John Brooks, meanwhile, posted an 1,816 on Monday and slid down into fifth place after Tuesday.

In the Men's Division field, 2018 champion and last year's runner-up, Kyle Zagar, stayed in first place with an eight-game pinfall of 2,000, which he rolled Monday.

On Tuesday, however, 2013 Men's champion Billy Harris fired a block of 1,972 to move into second place in qualifying. Harris started with games of 239, 269 and 270 for a 778 series and then added a 258 in his fourth game and a 257 in his sixth.

Jason Griffin also had a big night Tuesday with a pinfall of 1,944, which moved him into third place in Men's Division qualifying. Griffin fired a 300 in his third game Tuesday, the only perfect game through two nights of qualifying.

The fourth and fifth spots in the division stayed with bowlers who qualified Monday, as 2017 champion Jacob Boresch ended Tuesday in fourth place at 1,881 and Jason Weber ended in fifth with 1,877.

The top 16 in Men's Division qualifying advance to next week's finals.

In the Women's Division, meanwhile, defending champion Kim Koch moved into first place with a six-game qualifying block of 1,750 on Tuesday. She rolled a 256 in her third game and a 244 in her sixth.

Ashley Pobloski also qualified Tuesday and moved into second place in the Women's Division with a 1,727, while Allie Hedges qualified Tuesday as well and moved into third with a 1,719.

Courtney Wolf, the Women's Division champion in 2015, 2017 and 2019, slid from first to a three-way tie for fourth place Tuesday. She bowled Monday and posted a qualifying score of 1,686.

Another former Women's champion, Tammy Schmidtke, who won titles in 2008, 2011 and 2012, totaled a pinfall of 1,686 on Tuesday to tie with Wolf. Tracy Beltoya also totaled a 1,686 on Tuesday to join Wolf and Schmidtke.

The top 10 in Women's Division qualifying advance to next week's finals.

And in the Super Senior Men's/Women's Division, Ken Woods moved into first place Tuesday with a six-game block of 1,317, including high games of 232 and 230.

Bruce Stebbins rolled a 1,301 on Tuesday to move into second in the division and Dale Cramer rolled a 1,276 to move into third. Tim Alfredson dropped to fourth after totaling a 1,274 on Monday and Ed Seliga dropped to fifth after a 1,260 on Monday.

Alfredson won Men's Division titles in 1982 and 1986 and a Senior Men's title in 2004, while Seliga won Senior Men's titles in 2010 and 2011 and a Men's title in 2011 to become the only double-winner in tournament history that year.

The top 10 in Super Senior Men's/Women's qualifying advance to next week's finals. Women are also eligible to qualify in the division this year.

Qualifying continued Wednesday night at Surfside.

USBC inducting 3 into HOF

The Kenosha United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame will induct Jim Capps, Dana Casey and Brian Kaddatz into its Class of 2022.

The Hall of Fame banquet will be held on Sunday, May 22, at the Italian American Club. Tickets are on sale during the Match Game Tournament at Surfside through the finals, which conclude next week Friday, May 16.

Capps bowled three 300 games as a youth before he joined the Kenosha Bowling Association as an adult in 1995. Overall, Capps has bowled 12 800 series, 45 300 games, 35 games with 11 strikes in a row and two 300 games in one series. He's won nine KBA city titles, which includes four in team, two in doubles, one in singles and back-to-back Masters titles in 2006-07, and also has one Wisconsin State Singles title. Capps has averaged 228.65 per game over the last 20 years.

Casey, meanwhile, started bowling at age 13 and joined the KBA in 1990. He has bowled six 800 series, 19 300 games and 25 games with 11 strikes in a row. Casey holds nine KBA city titles, including one team title in 1990, a Kenosha mixed team title, a 3-person team title and six in doubles, including his last one with his son, Alex. Casey was a KBA board member from 2009-12 and is currently serving another three-year term. Casey has averaged 220.31 per game for the last 20 years.

Lastly, Kaddatz joined the KBA in 1994 and has bowled 26 800 series, 32 300 games and 40 games with 11 strikes in a row. He won the 2008 Match Game Men's Division title and 15 times has bowled a 279 game as part of an 800 series. Kaddatz also set a new city KBA doubles record while bowling with his uncle, Tom Kaddatz, in the NBA Doubles League. Brian Kaddatz has averaged 225.8 per game for the last 20 years.

Tickets for the Hall of Fame banquet are $25 per person. All tournament winners this year can buy a ticket for $15. For tickets, you may also contact Tammy Schmidkte (262-945-0246), Nancy Kessinger (262-515-6774), Tim Lewis (262-334-2743) or Eddie Piehl (262-658-2633) before Friday, May 13.

58TH ANNUAL KENOSHA NEWS MATCH GAME BOWLING TOURNAMENT

At Surfside Bowl

(Through Tuesday; Wednesday's qualifying ended too late for this edition)

MEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Kyle Zagar, 2,000; 2. Billy Harris, 1,972; 3. Jason Griffin, 1,944; 4. Jacob Boresch, 1,881; 5. Jason Weber, 1,877; 6. Kyle Peterson, 1,869; 7. Chris Graham, 1,862; 8. Dustin Jacoby, 1,842; 9. Dan Steimle, 1,839; 10. Shane Axberg, 1,829; 11. Joe Meier, 1,819; 12. Ryne Greenwood, 1,803; 13. Nick DeCesaro, 1,801; 14. Josh Johnson, 1,801; 15. Luke Constock, 1,784; 16. Tony Oliva, 1,766; Alt. Mike Pascucci, 1,720; Alt. Brian Mattie, 1,698.

Others who bowled Tuesday—Mike Vuturo, 1,664; Johnny Rimkus, 1,630; Cheven Jacoby, 1,588; Jeff Beauchamp, 1,515.

SENIOR MEN'S/WOMEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 16 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Jeff Rampart, 2,004; 2. Jerry Alter, 1,913; 3. Rich Beltoya, 1,892; 4. Gene Pobloski, 1,845; 5. John Brooks, 1,816; 6. Joe Rimkus, 1,813; 7. Todd Weber, 1,772; 8. Dave Wildman, 1,749; 9. Steve Wittkowske, 1,747; 10. Duane Murawski, 1,704; 11. Vernon Fink, 1,682; 12. John Peterson, 1,669; 13. Dave Sjuggerud, 1,664; 14. Bob Hanks, 1,654; 15. Frank DeBartolo, 1,643; 16. Gary Wolf, 1,605.

WOMEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 10 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Kim Koch, 1,750; 2. Ashley Pobloski, 1,727; 3. Allie Hedges, 1,719; 4. Courtney Wolf, 1,686; 5. Tammy Harris-Schmidtke, 1,686; 6. Tray Beltoya, 1,686; 7. Autumn Murawski, 1,673; 8. Savannah Gerou, 1,577; 9. Brittany Durkee, 1,571; 10. Jackie Petts, 1,539; Alt. Megan Graham, 1,531; Alt. Holly Colmer, 1,528.

SUPER SENIOR MEN'S/WOMEN'S DIVISION

(TOP 10 QUALIFY FOR FINALS)

1. Ken Woods, 1,317; 2. Bruce Stebbins, 1,301; 3. Dale Cramer, 1,276; 4. Tim Aldredson, 1,274; 5. Ed Seliga, 1,260; 6. Lonnie McCrossen, 1.248; 7. Jerry Elsen, 1,240; 8. Dave Meier, 1,235; 9. Mike Welter, 1,216; 10. Bob Casarsa, 1,215; Alt. Mark Jacoby, 1,199; Alt. Frank Haselwander, 1,195.

Others who bowled Tuesday—Jim Gentile, 1,192; Mike Lemke, 1,159; Marty Richter, 1,111; Steve Hansford, 1,071; Bill Valenti, 1,059.

