Match Game Bowling Tournament: Stebbins surges to Super Senior Men's title for 1st tourney championship

Bruce Stebbins fondly recalled late Wednesday night combing through the paper way back in the 1970s for all the Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament scores and updates when they ran day after day while the tournament was going on.

In 2022, in the 58th annual tournament, Stebbins can finally read his name at the top of a division.

Eligible to compete in the Super Senior Men's Division for the first time this year by reaching age 62, Stebbins captured his first-ever Match Game title with a stellar performance Wednesday night at Surfside Bowl, vaulting from fifth place in the 10-bowler field at the beginning of the night to first place at the end of it.

A bowler all his life, Stebbins said he's regularly competed in the Men's and Senior Men's divisions over the years, but he won his first title in his first year competing in the Super Senior Men's Division.

"It's pretty exciting," Stebbins said in a phone interview after his win. "I just love bowling. I love the Kenosha News Tournament.

"... It is, from a bowler's perspective, they kind of call it the Super Bowl of bowling. From Kenosha's perspective, it really is. It means the world to me."

Stebbins was in fifth place following Sunday's first night of finals, but he wasn't far off the lead, trailing leader and defending Super Senior Men's champion Jerry Elsen by just 39 points.

Stebbins knew he could make up that ground.

"Literally, I said (after) I got done with the first round on Sunday night, I said, 'I'm in a perfect position,'" Stebbins said. "'I'm 39 out. You get 30 points for a win. So if I'm literally 39 out at the end of the night going into the position match, all you do is win by nine, you're in. I'm well within striking distance. If I'm the best bowler tonight, I'm going to win. That's all I've got to do.'

"That's a pretty good opportunity."

Stebbins seized on that opportunity right away Wednesday, firing a 280 in his first match, the highest score of the night, to get himself right into the title mix. Stebbins split his next two matches with a 224 and a 197, then he managed to win his fourth match with a 205 to set himself up for the title going into the placement round.

There, Stebbins had to face Ed Seliga, who held the lead by 23 points over Stebbins, 340-317, going into the placement matches. Always steady and consistent, Seliga won back-to-back Senior Men's titles in 2010 and 2011 and the Men's title in 2011 to become the only bowler in tournament history, so far, to win two Match Game titles in the same year.

But with 30 points awarded for each match win and a point either added or subtracted for each pin over or under 200 in each game, Stebbins knew he just needed to beat Seliga to take the extra 30 points and win the title.

"If I can be in position to win come the last game of the night, that's all I can ask," Stebbins said.

Stebbins indeed beat Seliga, 256-226, to finish with a five-game pinfall of 1,161 on Wednesday, an average of 232.2 per game, and a match record of 4-1 on the night. Overall, Stebbins finished his two-night run with a 10-match record of 7-2-1 and a pinfall of 2,178 for 403 points, 37 ahead of Seliga, who finished second with 366 points after a two-night record of 6-4 and a pinfall of 2,186.

Stebbins averaged just 203.2 per game in Sunday's first night of the Super Senior Men's finals and said the lane conditions were definitely easier Wednesday, which could've been for a variety of reasons, including the warm, humid weather that set in.

"It's our (the bowlers') job to figure it out," said Stebbins, who got to celebrate his victory Wednesday night with his daughter, Beth, who he said drove down from Minneapolis to support her father and is getting married in June.

Elsen, meanwhile, finished third in this year's Super Senior Men's field with 305 points (6-4 match record, pinfall of 2,125), Mel Apilado was fourth with 181 points (7-3, 1,971) and Al Wallat was fifth with 159 points (6-4, 1,979).

More tonight

The tournament continues tonight at Surfside with the final night of the Senior Men's Division finals.

Seeking his first Match Game title, Rich Larsen tops the Senior Men's field after Monday's first night of finals with 604 points, just 26 ahead of Rich Beltoya, who lurks in second place with 578.

Beltoya, who won a Men's Division title in 1992 and Senior Men's Division titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019, is looking to join Seliga as the only bowlers in tournament history to win two Match Game titles in the same year.

Beltoya will enter the second night of the Men's Division finals Friday, which is also the final night of the tournament, atop that field with 548 points after Tuesday's first night of finals. He's 50 ahead of Kyle Zagar, the 2018 Men's champion and last year's runner-up, who sits in second place in the Men's field with 498 points.

In the Senior Men's Division, meanwhile, the rest of the field looks to catch Larsen and Beltoya tonight, as Matt Zagar is in third place with 509 points, AJ Hedges in fourth with 414 and three-time Men's Division champion Jeff Rampart is in fifth with 378.

58TH ANNUAL KENOSHA NEWS MATCH GAME BOWLING TOURNAMENT

SUPER SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION

(FINAL)

Note: Scores reflect matches from second night of finals.

Bowler;Scores;Final pinfall;Final record;Final points

1. Bruce Stebbins;280-224-197-205-256—1,162;2,178;7-2-1;403

2. Ed Seliga;214-207-238-268-226—1,153;2,186;6-4-0;366

3. Jerry Elsen;247-184-186-199-269—1,085;2,125;6-4-0;305

4. Mel Apilado;167-190-224-204-199—984;1,971;7-3-0;181

5. Al Wallat;235-214-179215-206—1,049;1,979;6-4-0;159

6. Tim Alfredson;202-192-203-189-180—966;1,962;6-4-0;142

7. Ken Woods;191-186-192-247-212—1,028;2,011;3-6-1;116

8. Dale Cramer;229-214-236-170-210—1,059;2,012;3-7-0;102

9. Al Markle;213-190-210-200-224—1,037;1,933;3-7-0;23

10. Lonnie McCrossen;240-195-170-189-171—9651,859;2-8-0;(minus-81)

WOMEN'S DIVISION

(FINAL)

Note: Scores reflect matches from second night of finals.

Bowler;Scores;Final pinfall;Final record;Final points

1. Angela Hanna;267-229-228-279-258—1,261;2,357;9-1-0;627

2. Courtney Wolf;259-192-278-214-279—1,222; 2,388;6-4-0;568

3. Allie Hedges;258-216-204-258-247—1,183;2,2,308;8-2-0;548

4. Kim Koch;217-212-268-226-223—1,146;2,153;5-5-0;303

5. Tammy Harris-Schmidtke;254-201-245-223-194—1,117;2,211;2-6-2;301

6. Savannah Gerou;234-230-206-259-214—1,143;2,132;5-4-1;297

7. Ashley Pobloski;203-201-194-191-222—1,011;2,067;4-5-1;202

8. Tracy Beltoya;218-216-182-195-189—1,000;2,055;4-6-0;175

9. Autumn Murawski;194-163-241-236-194—1,028;2,037;3-6-1;142

10. Megan George;257-213-225-215-168—1,078;2,068;1-8-113

SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION

(AFTER FIRST NIGHT OF FINALS; FINALS CONCLUDE TONIGHT)

Bowler;Games;W-L-T;Points

1. Rich Larsen;259-269-255-221-233-289-201-267—1,994;7-1-0;604

2. Rich Beltoya;257-286-248-223-267-234-244-269—2,028;5-3-0;578

3. Matt Zagar;234-244-188-259-269-235-217-223—1,869;5-3-0;509

4. AJ Hedges;226-223-220-212-212-241-255-245—1,834;6-2-0;414

5. Jeff Rampart;246-279-236-236-190-236-192-243—1,858;4-4-0;378

6. Jerry Alter;248-194-163-218-289-201-257-191—1,761;6-2-0;341

7. Dave Sjuggerud;234-205-211-249-244-191-238-225—1,797;3-5-0;287

8. Gene Pobloski;236-220-248-238-211-225-238-206—1,822;2-6-0;282

9. Sean Mitchell;227-183-236-300-180-194-253-199—1,772;3-5-0;262

10. Steve Wittkowske;204-209-217-248-235-191-230-181—1,715;4-4-0;235

11. Tim Ruelle;216-211-183-204-216-203-224-211;1,668;5-3-0;218

12. John Brooks;225-232-221-154;257;227;204;191;1,711;2-6-0;171

13. Jerry Elsen;184-190-159-201-279-207-191-227—1,638;3-5-0;128

14. Todd Weber;237-150-228-202-216-200-205-216—1,654;1-7-0;84

15. Joe Rimkus;203-189-184-246-190-199-195-194—1,600;2-6-0;60

16. Dave Wildman;171-223-191-201-195-213-163-143—1,500;3-5-0;(minus-10)

MEN'S DIVISION

(AFTER FIRST NIGHT OF FINALS; FINALS CONCLUDE FRIDAY)

Bowler;Games;W-L-T;Points

1. Rich Beltoya;180-258-237-257-278-221-232-275—1,938;7-1-0;548

2. Kyle Zagar;235-233-268-247-227-236-223-279—1,958;5-3-0;498

3. Jacob Boresch;246-223-247-245-226-224-243-240—1,894;3-5-0;384

4. Gary Exner Jr.;247-163-298-109-263-231-191-214—1,816;5-3-0;366

5. Kyle Peterson;214-221-260-278-226-223-216-205—1,843;4-4-0;363

6. Ben Betchkal;235-178-236-219-259-238-258-245—1,868;3-5-0;358

7. Jason Griffin;194-220-268-236-179-213-289-221—1,820;4-4-0;340

8. Shane Axberg;225-232-226-210-247-181-242-176—1,739;5-3-0;289

9. Joel Oechler;190-256-226-173-238-264-202-179—1,728;5-3-0;278

10. Billy Harris;243-203-211-194-234-189-142-224—1,640;6-2-0;220

11. Joe Meier;185-237-276-204-195-152-218-207—1,674;4-4-0;194

12. Jason Weber;193-171-194-167-255-224-204-249—1,647;3-5-0;147

13. Chris Graham;212-204-223-202-226-186-184-222—1,659;2-6-0;119

14. Dan Steimle;202-244-234-146-217-195-180-180—1,598;4-4-0;118

15. Brian Kaddatz;213-207-217-171-197-236-221-157—1,619;2-5-1;94

16. Dustin Jacoby;213-181-190-233-194-205-194-158—1,568;1-6-1;13

