Matrise, Heathcock highlight All-County Girls Basketball Team

St. Joseph senior guard Katie Matrise and Shoreland Lutheran senior guard Lauren Heathcock certainly built impressive resumes during their four-year high school basketball careers.
Matrise — a future Elmhurst College player — and Heathcock both surpassed the 1,000-point plateau this past season, cementing themselves as two of the county’s top all-time girls scorers.
Now they each have more accolades to add to the list, as Matrise and Heathcock headline the 18-player Kenosha News All-County Girls Basketball Team for 2019-20.
Joining them on the first team are Bradford freshman wing Nevaeh Thomas, Tremper senior guard Brianna Pacetti and Indian Trail junior guard Kalina Winslow.
Here is a closer look at the first team, listed alphabetically (stats courtesy of WisSports.net):
Lauren Heathcock, Sr., G, Shoreland Lutheran
Heathcock, a first-team All-Metro Classic Conference selection, averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game and eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau during the season. ... Was selected to this summer’s Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division-3 All-Star Game.
From coach Holly Bahr: “Lauren is a hard worker on and off the court. She led our team as a captain this season with her encouraging, positive attitude. Our team looked to Lauren on the court for scoring and ballhandling. Lauren is a consistent finisher around the rim and has worked on developing a solid 3-point shot, making her difficult to guard.”
Katie Matrise, Sr., PG/SG, St. Joseph
Matrise, a first-team All-Metro Classic Conference selection, averaged 18 points, made 39 3-pointers and shot 70 percent from the free-throw line and 36.4 percent from behind the 3-point line. ... Finished her career with 1,295 points, good for 10th all-time in Kenosha County and third all-time at St. Joseph. ... Named the team’s Most Valuable Player and was selected to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division-4 All-Star Game.
From coach Jason Coker: “Katie was a pleasure to watch these past two seasons. She grew into a complete player for us. Last year, we needed her to score to keep us competitive, and she finished 11th in scoring in the state at 22 points per game. This season, we needed her to score less and become a stronger defensive player, which would allow our younger talent to be in more productive situations. She did just that, finishing with 18 points per game, and became our most efficient defender. She led us to a 14-9 overall record, which was more than double last season. She was our captain and always led by example on the court and in the classroom.”
Brianna Pacetti, Sr., G, Tremper
Pacetti, an honorable mention All-Southeast Conference selection, averaged 11.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game. ... Also was one of Tremper’s team captains.
From coach Lynell Collins: “Brianna provided us with game experience, which was greatly needed. She was one of the best shooters in the conference and was counted on nightly to provide that for us. Our team depended on her to provide leadership, and she delivered. Brianna really excelled at shooting, but she was relied on to provide leadership, along with her defense.”
Nevaeh Thomas, Fr., G/F, Bradford
Thomas, a first-team All-Southeast Conference selection, averaged 17.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.2 blocked shots a game. ... She also shot 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from the 3-point line.
From coach Nicole Ferrille: “Nevaeh had a great season for us and helped lead her team to a successful season. What really impressed me this season about Nevaeh is her leadership, heart and work ethic. She is the type of kid who is in the gym getting extra shots up after practice and on the weekends. All of her teammates looked for her guidance on and off the floor. Nevaeh had the ability to take over games and had an extremely impressive season. Being first-team All-Conference as a freshman is a great honor. Nevaeh has great potential to do amazing things in the next three years.”
Kalina Winslow, Jr., G, Indian Trail
A second-team All-Southeast Conference pick, Winslow averaged 15.1 points per game, grabbed 67 rebounds and had 16 assists and eight steals. ... She also shot 39 percent from behind the 3-point line, 53 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free-throw line. ... Made the second-most 3-pointers in the state.
From coach Rob Van Dyke: “Kalina was an all-around player for us this season. She had a great summer and translated that into a great season. She was a big reason for our success this year. Kalina can score from multiple spots on the floor and knows how to create for herself. Kalina usually faced the opposing team’s best defender and was able to be effective. In addition to providing us offensive output, Kalina did a great job defensively, using her length to bother other teams’ opposing guards. She was a leader on and off the floor for us. I think Kalina is not only one of the best shooters in the SEC, but in the state as well.”
Here is a closer look at the second-team selections, in alphabetical order (stats courtesy of WisSports.net):
Brooke Clements, Jr., F, Tremper
Honorable mention All-Southeast Conference. ... Averaged 10 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
From coach Lynell Collins: “Brooke was one of our team captains and someone we could count on for a double-double every night. (She) gave us a physical presence inside. She’s very smart, athletic and helped carry our team most nights.”
Adeline Fredrick, Sr., F, Christian Life
Second-team All-Midwest Classic Conference. ... Averaged 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds a game. ... Team captain and co-Most Valuable Player.
From coach Megan Wells: “This is my second season coaching Adeline, and she is definitely a difference maker on our team. Without her in the game, we feel it defensively and offensively. She is a leader on and off the court, and her mental and physical toughness is some of the best I’ve ever seen.”
Julia Hickey, Sr., G, Wilmot
Honorable mention All-Southern Lakes Conference. ... Averaged 8.7 points per game. ... Team Most Valuable Player, school record-holder for 3-pointers in a season with 68. ... Helped break the Panthers’ team 3-point record and helped lead the conference in team scoring three straight years.
From coach Jerod Boyd: “Julia is our workhorse, a small one at 5-3, but played like she was 6-3. Did everything from guarding (the) best player to knocking down big shots. Captain and emotional leader of the team.”
Karina Leber, Sr., C, Wilmot Averaged 9.3 points and 10 rebounds per game. ... Named the team’s Hustle and Heart award winner. From coach Jerod Boyd: “Gave us three years of playing our (center position) and progressed every year in our guard-oriented system. Dedicated any off-time to basketball and balanced being a Division I volleyball player with being an integral part of our team. Worked hard every day and practiced with a no-nonsense mentality.” Ellie Reynolds, So., G, Central Honorable mention All-Southern Lakes Conference. ... Scored 227 points, had 86 rebounds, 68 assists, 61 steals and made 37 3-pointers. From coach Mindy Stewart: “Ellie has stepped up to be our leader on the floor with her ability to handle the ball and score. Her confidence grew so much this year, and I hope to see it propel her into an amazing junior season.”
