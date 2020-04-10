Matrise, Heathcock highlight All-County Girls Basketball Team

Katie Matrise, Sr., PG/SG, St. Joseph

From coach Jason Coker: “Katie was a pleasure to watch these past two seasons. She grew into a complete player for us. Last year, we needed her to score to keep us competitive, and she finished 11th in scoring in the state at 22 points per game. This season, we needed her to score less and become a stronger defensive player, which would allow our younger talent to be in more productive situations. She did just that, finishing with 18 points per game, and became our most efficient defender. She led us to a 14-9 overall record, which was more than double last season. She was our captain and always led by example on the court and in the classroom.”