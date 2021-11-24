Mayor's Turkey Day Run is back after 1-year absence due to pandemic

After a one-year hiatus, the annual Mayor’s Turkey Day Run is back.

In what will be the 42nd edition of the event after is was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Turkey Day Run will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday on the lakefront at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 1st Ave.

Last-chance registration is available from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the museum. The last-chance registration fee is $25, or $20 for ages 14 and under. Same-day registration is not available.

Packet pick-up for the run will be at the museum from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. — 15 minutes prior to the start of the race — on Thursday.

Per usual, Thursday’s event will feature both a 2-mile run/walk and a 10-kilometer race, with all runners starting and finishing at the museum.

For the 2-mile run/walk, runners will head west on 54th Street, right on 6th Avenue and right on 50th St., then they’ll turn right on 4th Ave. and left down the hill toward the Simmons Island Beach House. They’ll stay to the left and turn left on Kennedy Dr., then take a right back to 50th St. heading west. Finally, they’ll go left on 7th St., on the west side of the road, and back to the finish line.

For the 10k race, runners will head west on 54th St., right on 6th Ave. and right on 50th St., then they’ll turn right on 4th Ave. and left down the hill toward the Simmons Island Beach House. They’ll then make a right turn on Kennedy Dr., and they’ll remain on Kennedy, heading north, and jump on the bike path to the right before taking Alford Park Dr., heading north. At the parking lot for Carthage’s Tarble Arena, the runners will make a U-turn onto Alford Park Dr., heading south in the eastbound lane. They’ll then make a left on 7th Ave., in the southbound lane, get back onto 6th Ave. and head back to the finish line.

Water stops will be located at miles two and four for runners in the 10k race, and all runners must be alert to traffic, as the course is not closed. Marshaling for the 10k course ends 80 minutes after the start of the race. Bicycles, roller and/or in-line skates and skateboards are prohibited from the course, and fruit and water will be available outside the museum after the run for participants.

Trophies awarded

The Mayor’s Cup trophy will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in both races, and medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group, excluding the overall winners. Age-group categories are 9 and younger, then 5-year groups starting with 10-14 and ending with 75-79, with one designation for runners 80 and older.

Awards are presented at the museum, and door prizes may be awarded by random drawing while the race results are being determined. Race entrants who switch from either of the distances on race day will not be eligible for awards.

In the last Turkey Day Run, held in 2019, Patrick Kenney — a 2015 Tremper graduate — was the overall winner of the 10k race, while former UW-Parkside standout Josh Slamka was the overall winner of the 2-mile run/walk. Lisa Johnson of Racine was the top female finisher in the 10k and Emma Bertz of Waunakee was the top female finisher in the 2-mile run/walk.

Thursday morning’s weather, according to the National Weather Service, calls for partly sunny and blustery conditions, with temperatures around 40 degrees and a northwest wind of around 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 25 mph.

