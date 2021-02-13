McKenna Johnson puts on historic performance for Wilmot girls

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The girls did a good job communicating and putting things on the court that we saw on film.”

And if the 40 points weren't enough, the left-handed Johnson added 12 rebounds, six steals and four assists.

The playoff performance was no surprise to Boyd, as Johnson continues to amaze him and everyone that watches her.

“'Kenna' took over the game from the start,” Boyd said. “Any time we needed a basket, she got it. She scored 32 points in the first half, something I’ve never seen. ... The kid just does everything.

“She played almost the entire game, didn’t need a rest and was sprinting up and down the court at the end of the game.”

Sophia Parisi added 13 points for the Panthers and Kyleigh Pittman chipped in seven.

Wilmot opened up a 41-22 halftime lead and cruised in the second half.

"We played well offensively in transition, and we could’ve been up by a lot more, because we missed some layups,” Boyd said.

Delavan-Darien (4-14) featured three girls in double figures, led by McKenna Williams’ 17.

