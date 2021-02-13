McKenna Johnson puts on historic performance for Wilmot girls

WILMOT — In a recent interview, Wilmot freshman girls basketball sensation McKenna Johnson talked about hooping in the pole barn in her backyard.
It’s a place she gains inspiration and motivation from her six siblings, including five sisters.
Well, in a WIAA Division-2 regional semifinal against Delavan-Darien at Wilmot on Friday night, Johnson treated the Comets like she was running the show against her siblings in the pole barn.
In a performance historic in county annals, Johnson scored an incredible 32 first-half points and broke her own school record with 40 for the game as top-seeded Wilmot advanced to Saturday's regional finals against second-seeded Whitewater with a 71-51 victory.
The Panthers hosted the Whippets on Saturday night. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
On Friday, meanwhile, Johnson broke the single-game school record of 39 points that she set on Dec. 28 against Watertown. She finished 16-of-24 from the field, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range, and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line as Wilmot (11-10) avenged a Feb. 2 loss to Delavan-Darien, which was seeded fourth.
Johnson missed that game due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
“Going into the game, we lost to them the previous time we played them,” Wilmot coach Jerod Boyd said. “We didn’t have two girls that play significant minutes. We practiced all week and switched things up defensively.
“The girls did a good job communicating and putting things on the court that we saw on film.”
And if the 40 points weren't enough, the left-handed Johnson added 12 rebounds, six steals and four assists.
The playoff performance was no surprise to Boyd, as Johnson continues to amaze him and everyone that watches her.
“'Kenna' took over the game from the start,” Boyd said. “Any time we needed a basket, she got it. She scored 32 points in the first half, something I’ve never seen. ... The kid just does everything.
“She played almost the entire game, didn’t need a rest and was sprinting up and down the court at the end of the game.”
Sophia Parisi added 13 points for the Panthers and Kyleigh Pittman chipped in seven.
Wilmot opened up a 41-22 halftime lead and cruised in the second half.
"We played well offensively in transition, and we could’ve been up by a lot more, because we missed some layups,” Boyd said.
Delavan-Darien (4-14) featured three girls in double figures, led by McKenna Williams’ 17.