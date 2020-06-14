Megan Berry Bio

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Megan Berry, Midfield

College choice: St. Mary’s of Notre Dame (Ind.)

What was your initial reaction to the season being cancelled? “It was disappointing at first, not being able to finish out the season with the team I started with freshman year. After a while, I kind of had to realize that there’s more important things going on in the world. It’s the only way to truly keep us safe.”

What did you miss most this season? “Just finishing out your high school sport with all your friends. I really missed that, being able to spend every day with them after school and the bus rides and all that.”

What lessons can you take away from this? “Knowing that we will have a chance to play a last few games together (in July), I think it was easier for us to be hopeful. We text a couple times a week. Just stay in touch as long as you can.”

FYI: Berry played as a reserve in both the state semifinals and the championship during the Lancers’ run to the WIAA Division-4 state title in 2018.

