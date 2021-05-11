Meier leads Men's Division after first night of Match Game qualifying; Brooks, Hedges, McCrossen also lead

Joe Meier just missed a perfect game, but he still grabbed the early lead in qualifying for the Men's Division in the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament at Sheridan Lanes.
Meier fired a 299 in his fourth game during Monday's first night of qualifying en route to an eight-game block of 1,959 pins. That put Meier atop the list of 14 bowlers who rolled in the opening night of qualifying for the Men's Division.
Right behind Meier was defending champion Ben Betchkal, who won the Men's Division title in 2019 before the tournament was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A four-time Men's champion overall, Betchkal had a pinfall of 1,947 on Monday, with a high game of 259 in his fourth game, to sit second in qualifying.
Josh Johnson was third at 1,920 pins, 2018 champion Kyle Zagar was fourth at 1,914 and 2013 champion Billy Harris was fifth at 1,888.
In the Senior Men's Division, John Brooks topped the list of 13 bowlers who competed Monday with an eight-game pinfall of 1,828. Just behind Brooks was Dave Sjuggerud, the Senior Men's runner-up the last two times the tournament has been held, at 1,816.
Dave Wildman, meanwhile, was third in the Senior Men's qualifying at 1,811 pins, Rich Larsen was fourth at 1,766 and Brian Nikolai was fifth at 1,761.
In the Women's Division, Allie Hedges led after Monday's qualifying with an eight-game block of 1,842, just ahead of defending and three-time Women's champion Courtney Wolf at 1,831.
Jackie Petts, the 2018 Women's champion, was third at 1,565 pins, three-time champion Tammy Schmidtke was fourth at 1,537 and Tori Hedges was fifth at 1,503.
Two bowlers competed in the Super Senior Men's Division on Monday, as Lonnie McCrossen rolled a six-game total of 1,235 and Tim Alfredson totaled a 1,022.
Out of qualifying, 16 bowlers will advance to the finals of the Men's and Senior Men's divisions, while the number of bowlers advancing in the Women's and Super Senior Men's divisions will be determined by the number of entrants. Two entries are allowed per person per division, and a one-game roll-off will be used to determine finals qualifying in the event of a tie.
The finals are scheduled for Sunday through Friday, May 21, at Sheridan.
Qualifying continues at 6:30 tonight at Sheridan. The biggest name scheduled to bowl is Rich Beltoya, who's won three consecutive Senior Men's Division titles.
57TH ANNUAL KENOSHA NEWS MATCH GAME BOWLING TOURNAMENT
At Sheridan Lanes
Qualifying Scores (Through Monday)
MEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
1. Joe Meier 1,959; 2. Ben Betchkal 1,947; 3. Josh Johnson 1,920; 4. Kyle Zagar 1,914; 5. Billy Harris 1,888; 6. Nick Decesaro 1,839; 7. Ryan Zagar 1,835; 8. Raymond Drachus 1,815; 9. Jason Griffin 1,748; 10. Darryl Sennholz 1,674; 11. Dan Steimle 1,655; 12. Chris Miletic 1,599; 13. Phil Gattuso 1,504; 14. Eric Wittkowske 1,392.
SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
1. John Brooks 1,828; 2. Dave Sjuggerud 1,816; 3. Dave Wildman 1,811; 4. Rich Larsen 1,766; 5. Brian Nikolai; 6. Steve Wittkowske 1,711; 7. Frankie DeBartolo 1,636; 8. Joel Oechler 1,634; 9. Ed Seliga 1,587; 10. Jim Larsen 1,578; 11. Rick Lund 1,547; T12. Jim Rigney 1,532; T12. Gary Wolf 1,532.
WOMEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
1. Allie Hedges 1,842; 2. Courtney Wolf 1,831; 3. Jackie Petts 1,565; 4. Tammy Schmidtke 1,537; 5. Tori Hedges 1,503; 6. Megan Graham 1,425.
SUPER SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION (6 GAMES)
1. Lonnie McCrossen 1,235; 2. Tim Alfredson 1,022.
TONIGHT'S LANE ASSIGNMENTS
Lanes 7/8—Steve Wittkowske, John Peterson, Riley Smith, Jacob Boresch. Lanes 9/10—Morgan Eidsor, Chris Graham, Sharon Schulz. Lanes 11/12—Jackson Beltoya, Tracy Beltoya, Marty Williams, Rich Beltoya. Lanes 13/14—Jim Capps, Ray Nicla, Gene Pobloski. Lanes 15/16—Ashley Pobloski, Sarah Pobloski, David Stoffle, Jeff Thiele. Lanes 17/18—Dustin Vasey, AJ Hedges, Frank Haselwander, Tony Maringer. Lanes 19/20—Dan Reynolds, Brandon Quinonez, Ken Woods, Dave Sjuggerud. Lanes 21/22—Lori Exner, Gary Exner, Kallie Snowtala, Ashley Turner.
WEDNESDAY'S LANE ASSIGNMENTS
Lanes 7/8—Tim Lewis, Brian Kantola, Jaime Jensen, Gary Lovely. Lanes 9/10—Duane Murowski, Autumn Murowski, Ashlee Murowski, Jerry Martin. Lanes 11/12—Jason Weber, Travis Weber, Bob Petit, Mike Lemke. Lanes 13/14—Crystal Schultz, Gary Wolf, Ed Seliga, Courtney Wolf. Lanes 15/16—Josh Williams, Marty Williams, Larry Willems, Tim Ruelle. Lanes 17/18—Joe Rimkus, Greg Sternbach, Steve Stone. Lanes 19/20—Andy Ellinger, Lisa Hessefort, Dale Cramer, Jerry Elsen. Lanes 21/22—Al Johnson, Angela Hanna, Montana Hernandez, Rick Flocker.