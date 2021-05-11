Meier leads Men's Division after first night of Match Game qualifying; Brooks, Hedges, McCrossen also lead

Joe Meier just missed a perfect game, but he still grabbed the early lead in qualifying for the Men's Division in the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament at Sheridan Lanes.

Meier fired a 299 in his fourth game during Monday's first night of qualifying en route to an eight-game block of 1,959 pins. That put Meier atop the list of 14 bowlers who rolled in the opening night of qualifying for the Men's Division.

Right behind Meier was defending champion Ben Betchkal, who won the Men's Division title in 2019 before the tournament was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A four-time Men's champion overall, Betchkal had a pinfall of 1,947 on Monday, with a high game of 259 in his fourth game, to sit second in qualifying.

Josh Johnson was third at 1,920 pins, 2018 champion Kyle Zagar was fourth at 1,914 and 2013 champion Billy Harris was fifth at 1,888.

In the Senior Men's Division, John Brooks topped the list of 13 bowlers who competed Monday with an eight-game pinfall of 1,828. Just behind Brooks was Dave Sjuggerud, the Senior Men's runner-up the last two times the tournament has been held, at 1,816.