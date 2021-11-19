Melvin Gordon appearance at Boys & Girls Club today cancelled

In the wake of the not-guilty verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and concerns over safety in the area, Melvin Gordon's scheduled appearance this evening at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha has been cancelled, the club confirmed this afternoon.
Gordon, a seventh-year NFL running back with the Denver Broncos, starred at Bradford, where he graduated from in 2010, before a standout college career at the University of Wisconsin.
Gordon, who's making a $10,000 donation to the club, had been scheduled to appear there from 4 to 7 p.m. today as part of a public meet-and-greet fundraiser.
This story will be updated if more details emerge.
PHOTOS: Kenosha native Melvin Gordon active in community
Gordon Waynes Camp
Melvin Gordon, left, and Trae Waynes talk with Ron Waynes, Trae’s father, during the 2018 football camp held locally.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
Gordon Waynes Camp
Emmanuel Diaz, left, runs through a drill alongside former Bradford star and current Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes, right, during a football camp Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY BILL SIEL
Gordon Waynes Camp
Carmen Gordon, left, and Ron Waynes oversee walk-in participants for the football camp featuring their sons, ex-Bradford stars and current NFL players Melvin Gordon and Trae Waynes, Friday night at Bradford High School.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
Gordon Waynes Camp
Melvin Gordon and Trae Waynes held a football camp that began Friday evening at Bradford High School.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
Ahmed Shakoor helps run the drills at the Melvin Gordon Football Camp at Mary D. Bradford stadium on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
Melvin Gordon Football Camp at Mary D. Bradford stadium on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
Participants line up for the Melvin Gordon Football Camp last summer at Bradford Stadium. The former Bradford and Wisconsin star announced this week he is hosting a fund-raising bowling event to try and knock out homelessness.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
Players stretch as Melvin Gordon looks on Saturday at Bradford Stadium.
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
Melvin Gordon Football Camp at Mary D. Bradford stadium on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
No. 28 lights up the scoreboard at Bradford Stadium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
Fred Coleman directs kids to form lines as they take the field at the Melvin Gordon Football Camp at Mary D. Bradford stadium on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
Melvin Gordon Football Camp at Mary D. Bradford stadium on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
Kids sprint to take the field at the Melvin Gordon Football Camp at Mary D. Bradford stadium on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
Fred Coleman directs kids to form lines as they take the field at the Melvin Gordon Football Camp at Mary D. Bradford stadium on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
Melvin Gordon, left, greets another coach during Saturday’s football camp.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
Melvin Gordon: “I’m excited about having these boys learn. That’s the biggest thing.”
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
An interested observer
Bradford graduate and Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon oversees the action at his football camp Saturday at Bradford Stadium. For more pictures and comments from Gordon, see Page B4.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
MELVIN GORDON FOOTBALL CAMP
Melvin Gordon, left, greets another coach at the Melvin Gordon Football Camp at Mary D. Bradford stadium on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
Behind the Lens - Sean
Bianca Smith, 10, gets shy as she asks Melvin Gordon a question while he visits the Boys & Girls Club on June 22. It’s always a big deal when Melvin Gordon visits his hometown. Some of us get a bit nervous when talking to a celebrity, just like Bianca Smith did when she got the opportunity to ask Gordon a question in front of her peers. She couldn’t help but hold her face and laugh as the question at hand completely slipped her mind. Gordon also giggled through the ordeal.{p class=”p1”}Camera: D3s{p class=”p1”}Lens: 17-35mm at 20mm{p class=”p1”}ISO: 2500{p class=”p1”}Aperture: f/4.5{p class=”p1”}Shutter: 1/200th sec
Behind the Lens — Sean
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIc
KINGFISH ROCKFORD MELVIN GORDON
Kingfish catcher Jesse Wilkening hugs Melvin Gordon after the former Bradford star threw out the first pitch Thursday night at Simmons Field.
KINGFISH ROCKFORD MELVIN GORDON
Kenosha News Photos by Brian Passino
KINGFISH ROCKFORD MELVIN GORDON
Melvin Gordon makes an appearance at the Kenosha Kingfish game vs. Rockford on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
MELVIN GORDON AT BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB
Melvin Gordon talks to kids during a June 22 visit to the Boys & Girls Club.
KENOSHA NEWS file PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
MELVIN GORDON AT BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB
Melvin Gordon, seen here in a visit to the Boys & Girls Club on June 22, will be hosting a Bowl-A-Thon and fundraiser at Guttormsen Recreation Center on Jan. 13-14.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
MELVIN GORDON AT BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB
Melvin Gordon takes a picture with kids on June 22 as he visits the Boys & Girls Club.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
MELVIN GORDON AT BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB
Melvin Gordon, left, talks with Jacorie “JC” Benjamin, center, and DeAndre Johns during a visit to the Boys & Girls Club on June 22.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!