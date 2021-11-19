Melvin Gordon appearance at Boys & Girls Club today cancelled

In the wake of the not-guilty verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and concerns over safety in the area, Melvin Gordon's scheduled appearance this evening at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha has been cancelled, the club confirmed this afternoon.

Gordon, a seventh-year NFL running back with the Denver Broncos, starred at Bradford, where he graduated from in 2010, before a standout college career at the University of Wisconsin.

Gordon, who's making a $10,000 donation to the club, had been scheduled to appear there from 4 to 7 p.m. today as part of a public meet-and-greet fundraiser.

This story will be updated if more details emerge.

