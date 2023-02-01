Men's college track and field: Carthage College's Upmann and Jarvis sweep CCIW Athlete of the Week awards

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) has announced Carthage College men's track and field student-athletes Chase Upmann and Alex Jarvis have won this week's track and field honors.

Upmann, from Rockford, Ill., set a school record in the 800m run with a time of 1:53.51, which placed him second in the race.

Upmann also ran in the 4x400m relay, taking fourth during the Aurora Grand Prix.

Jarvis, a Kenosha native and Indian Trail graduate, won his first CCIW Athlete of the Week honor this season after taking second in the triple jump (13.80m) during the meet as the Firebird team finished fifth.

Carthage, ranked No. 16 in week two U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) national rankings and No. 8 in the North region, begin the weekend hosting the Tadd Metzger Invite and Multi. The meet will start on Friday, February 3, at 3 p.m.