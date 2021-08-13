Men's County Open: Fastert takes first-round lead, Steven Sanicki and Wallace a shot back

Michael Fastert's last name sounds like "fast start."

He got off to one in the 69th annual Men's County Open.

Fastert shot the only sub-70 score in Friday's first round at The Club at Strawberry Creek, firing a 69 to take the lead heading into this weekend's play at Brighton Dale Links.

But Fastert has plenty of competitors right on his heels going into Saturday's second round at Brighton Dale's Blue Spruce Course, which begins with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

Steven Sanicki of Menomonee Falls, who's entering his third year with the UW-Parkside men's golf team, shot a 70 on Friday and is just a shot back of Fastert as he seeks the County Open title after finishing second to Travis Engle last year. Tied with Sanicki in second place after his own round of 70 is former Central standout Mack Wallace.

Bill Strey is alone in fourth place after carding a 72 on Friday, while Matt Bible and Daniel DePrey are tied for fifth and four shots off the lead after each shot a 73. Danny Sanicki, meanwhile, is alone in seventh place, five shots off the lead, after shooting a 74.