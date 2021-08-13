Men's County Open: Fastert takes first-round lead, Steven Sanicki and Wallace a shot back

Michael Fastert's last name sounds like "fast start."
He got off to one in the 69th annual Men's County Open.
Fastert shot the only sub-70 score in Friday's first round at The Club at Strawberry Creek, firing a 69 to take the lead heading into this weekend's play at Brighton Dale Links.
But Fastert has plenty of competitors right on his heels going into Saturday's second round at Brighton Dale's Blue Spruce Course, which begins with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
Steven Sanicki of Menomonee Falls, who's entering his third year with the UW-Parkside men's golf team, shot a 70 on Friday and is just a shot back of Fastert as he seeks the County Open title after finishing second to Travis Engle last year. Tied with Sanicki in second place after his own round of 70 is former Central standout Mack Wallace.
Bill Strey is alone in fourth place after carding a 72 on Friday, while Matt Bible and Daniel DePrey are tied for fifth and four shots off the lead after each shot a 73. Danny Sanicki, meanwhile, is alone in seventh place, five shots off the lead, after shooting a 74.
After Saturday's second round, the golfers will be separated into flights based on their scores for Sunday's final round at Brighton Dale's White Birch Course. The final round will also begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.
Engle, the four-time defending County Open champion and winner of five of the last six titles, is not entered in this year's field, which includes 92 entrants. That's compared to 63 last year and 68 the year before.
69th Annual Men's County Open
First Round
Friday
The Club at Strawberry Creek
69—Michael Fastert. 70—Steven Sanicki, Mack Wallace. 72—Bill Strey. 73—Matt Bible, Daniel DePrey. 74—Danny Sanicki. 75—Nate Hart, Sujay Voleti. 76—Kevin Wall, Zach Kramer. 78—Dan Mueller, Steve Kmetz, Steven Raith. 79—Donnie Moline, Matt Moskopf, Rohan Vasudeva, Eric Jeppson. 80—Robert Garren, Tyler Roedke, Luke Millhouse, Jim Anderson. 81—Trevor Herin, Brian Pella. 82—Paul Gagliardi, Eric Danke, Jimmy Pruett. 83—Dan Latondress, Aaron Heiderscheid. 84—Ryan Sanicki. 85—Kevin Finley. 86—Ken Gipp, Mark Olsen. 87—Eddie Moreno, Tim Cordes. 88—Greg Herker, Dan Beck, Ty Jandrowski, Robbie Adams, Jim Bingaman, Dylan Rivard, Marty Bilecki. 89—Sam Hawkins. 90—Matt Uy, Jeff Willis, Greg Winter, Patrick Mayew. 91—Jordan Llanas, Joe Malsack, Pete Korakian. 92—Abdul Azad, Mark Lesperance. 93—Ryan Derler, Andrew Hope, Michael Kimmerling. 94—Jonathan Berkley, Erik Sandberg. 95—Dan Bockelmann, David Tucker. 96—Rick Stummer, Kevin Heckel. 97—Kevin Castellano. 98—Steven Gersdorf, Andrew Finlayson, Michael Southworth, Ben Peters. 99—John Clark, Stephen Hartmann, Gregory Leonard. 100—Terry Simmons, John Sibilano. 101—Chad Davis, David Allen, Mark Diedrich. 102—Pat Holden, Michael Burakowski. 103—Patrick Kimmerling, Eric Kjerulf. 104—David Gipp. 106—Joe Zenzola. 107—Johnathon Suchy. 109—Scott Kessler, Tony DeBartolo. 117—Angel Santiago. 123—Jenny Kimmerling, Michael O'Connor. 134—Chris McDermott. DNF—Ryan Heller.
ROUND 2 STARTING HOLES AND PAIRINGS
Saturday
At Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course
Play begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.
Hole 1A—Abdul Azad, Matt Uy, Kevin Wall, Jonathan Berkley. Hole 1B—Ken Gipp, David Gipp, Steven Sanicki, Ryan Sanicki. Hole 2—Donnie Vepley, Dan Latondress, Rick Stummer, Nate Hart. Hole 3—Greg Herker, Joe Zenzola, Steven Gersdorf, Dan Beck. Hole 4—John Clark, Mack Wallace, Ryan Heller, Paul Gagliardi. Hole 5—Jeff Willis, Stephen Hartmann, Angel Santiago, Scott Kessler. Hole 6A—Zach Kramer, Dan Bockelman, Pat Holden, Jenny Kimmerling. Hole 6B—Christopher McDermott, Gregory Leonard, Chad Davis, Andrew Finlayson. Hole 7—David Tucker, Ryan Derler, Mark Olsen, Danny Sanicki. Hole 8—Greg Winter, Dan Del Fava, Terry Simmons, Aaron Heidersheid. Hole 9—Sujay Voleti, Michael Southworth, Patrick Kimmerling, Kevin Finley. Hole 10A—Donnie Moline, Tony DeBartolo, Matt Moskopf, Eddie Moreno. Hole 10B—Andrew Hope, Tim Cordes, Robert Garren, Trevor Herin. Hole 11—Kevin Castellano, Jordan Llanas, Rohan Vasudeva, David Allen. Hole 12—John Sibilano, Mark Lesperance, Erik Sandberg, Ty Jandrowski. Hole 13—Tyler Roedke, Kevin Heckel, Matt Bible, Kyle Haag. Hole 14A—Dan Mueller, Bill Strey, Daniel DePrey, Luke Millhouse. Hole 14B—Michael O’Connor, Michael Burakowski, Robbie Adams, Jim Bingaman. Hole 15—Joe Malsack, Michael Fastert, Eric Dankle, Brian Pella. Hole 16—Mark Diedrich, Eric Kjerulf, Pete Korakian, Steve Kmetz. Hole 17—Ben Peters, Dylan Rivard, Michael Kimmerling, Steven Raith. Hole 18A—Marty Bilecki, Ben Putka, Jimmy Pruett, Sam Hawkins. Hole 18B—Johnathon Suchy, Patrick Mayew, Eric Jeppson, Jim Anderson.