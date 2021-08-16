Men's County Open: Steven Sanicki cruises to 8-shot victory to claim first Championship Flight title

There was little rest between tournaments for Steven Sanicki.
But he went from one to another with a championship in hand.
Sanicki, a Menomonee Falls native who's going into his third year with the UW-Parkside men's golf team, fired a three-day total of 207 from Friday through Sunday to win the Championship Flight by eight strokes and claim his first Men's County Open title in the 69th annual event.
Sanicki was right back at it Monday morning, competing in the Wisconsin State Open, which runs through Wednesday at the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler. Sanicki got into the State Open out of a qualifier at Bishops Bay Country Club in Middleton on Aug. 2.
He certainly went into the State Open on a high note after his County Open victory.
After shooting a 70 in Friday's first round at the The Club at Strawberry Creek and a 68 in Saturday's second round at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course, Sanicki entered Sunday's final round at Brighton Dale's White Birch Course with a two-shot lead over Michael Fastert in the Championship Flight.
Sanicki made Sunday pretty drama-free, firing a 69 to Fastert's 75 to cruise to an eight-shot victory.
It was the first County Open title for Sanicki, who finished second to Travis Engle in last year's Championship Flight. Engle had won four straight County Open titles and five of six through his 2020 win but was not in this year's 92-player field.
Fastert, meanwhile, held the first-round lead by a shot over Sanicki after carding a 69 at Strawberry Creek. He played the weekend at Brighton Dale with scores of 71 and 75 to finish alone in second place with a 215 total.
In third place was Danny Sanicki, also a golfer on the Parkside men's team. His scorecard went 74-71-73 for a 218 total.
Former Parkside men's golfer Daniel DePrey finished alone in fourth place at 219 (73-70-76) after entering Sunday's final round five shots off the lead. Bill Strey finished alone in fifth place at 221 (72-72-77).
Other flights
Following Saturday's second round, the field was broken up into four flights based on scores. They then teed off on progressively more difficult tees for Sunday's final round, with the Championship Flight teeing off from the back tees, the C Flight from the forward tees and the A and B Flights in between.
Dan Mueller emerged from a four-way tie atop the A Flight following two rounds to emerge victorious with a total of 235 (78-82-75). Eric Jeppson finished second in the A Flight at 236 (79-81-76), while Eric Dankle was third at 239 (82-78-79).
In the B Flight, Greg Winter broke away from a three-way tie atop the leaderboard after the second round to claim a five-stroke victory at 247 (90-81-76). Andrew Finalyson was second at 252 (98-75-79) and Mark Lesperance placed third at 253 (92-80-81).
And in the C Flight, John Sibilano broke out of a three-way tie for first after two rounds to win with a 262 total (100-87-75). He was followed by David Tucker at 264 (95-92-77) and Erik Sandberg at 269 (94-93-82).
69th Annual Men's County Open
Friday-Sunday
The Club at Strawberry Creek (Friday)
Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course (Saturday)
Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course (Sunday)
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
207—Steven Sanicki (70-68-69). 215—Michael Fastert (69-71-75). 218—Danny Sanicki (74-71-73). 219—Daniel DePrey (73-70-76). 221—Bill Strey (72-72-77). 222—Matt Bible (73-74-75). 225—Steven Raith (78-70-77), Kyle Haag (75-75-75). 226—Mack Wallace (70-77-79), Nate Hart (75-73-78), Rohan Vasudeva (79-71-76). 227—Sujay Voleti (75-73-79), Kevin Wall (76-75-77), Zach Kramer (76-75-76). 229—Ben Putka (76-7479). 233—Brian Pella (81-71-81). 236—Luke Millhouse (80-76-80). 244—Aaron Heidersheid (83-76-85). 245—Tyler Roedke (80-79-86). DNF—Donnie Moline (79-80-DNF), Ryan Heller (DNF-86-87).
A FLIGHT
235—Dan Mueller (78-82-75). 236—Eric Jeppson (79-81-76). 239—Eric Dankle (82-78-79). 241—Jimmy Pruett (82-83-76). 243—Steve Kmetz (78-83-82), Tim Cordes (89-79-77). 246—Robert Garren (80-80-86), Dan Latrondress (83-79-84), Ryan Sanicki (84-79-83). 247—Jim Anderson (80-84-83). 248—Matt Moskopf (79-86-83). 250—Kevin Finley (85-81-84). 251—Dan Beck (88-79-84). 252—Eddie Moreno (87-83-82), Sam Hawkins (89-81-82). 253—Marty Bilecki (88-77-88). 255—Trevor Herin (81-89-85). 257—Ty Jandrowski (88-82-87). 262—Greg Herker (88-81-93). 263—Pete Korakian (91-79-93). 264—Pau; Gagliardi (82-83-99).
B FLIGHT
247—Greg Winter (90-81-76). 252—Andrew Finlayson (98-75-79). 253—Mark Lesperance (92-80-81). 255—Jeff Willis (90-81-84). 257—Jonathan Berkley (94-82-81). 259—Ken Gipp (86-91-82). 260—Patrick Mayew (90-86-84), Ryan Derler (93-88-79). 261—Matt Uy (90-81-90), Michael Kimmerling (93-80-88). 262—Mark Olsen (86-89-87). 263—Donnie Vepley (95-85-83). 267—Joe Malsack (91-90-86). 268—Robbie Adams (88-92-88), Dan Bockelmann (95-88-85). 270—Kevin Castellano (97-89-84). 271—Jim Bingaman (88-92-91). 275—David Allen (101-81-93), Rick Stummer (96-89-90), Andrew Hope (93-92-94).
C FLIGHT
262—John Sibilano (100-87-75). 264—David Tucker (95-92-77). 269—Erik Sandberg (94-93-82), Ben Peters (98-94-77). 271—Patrick Kimmerling (103-88-80). 272—Kevin Heckel (96-95-82). 274—Gregory Leonard (99-92-83). 276—Michael Southworth (98-92-86). 277—Michael Burakowski (102-91-84), Pat Holden (102-93-82). 278—John Clark (99-93-86), Eric Kjerulf (102-92-83). 279—Mark Diedrich (101-89-89). 281—David Gipp (104-90-87), Joe Zenzola (106-93-82). 282—Terry Simmons (100-99-83). 283—Steven Gersdorf (98-94-91), Chad (101-93-89). 287—Johnathon Suchy (107-88-92), Stephen Hartmann (99-108-80). 289—Tony DeBartolo (109-99-81). 316—Scott Kessler (109-112-95). 320—Michael O'Connor (123-105-92). 330—Jenny Kimmerling (123-112-95). 364—Chris McDermott (134-117-113).