Men's County Open: Steven Sanicki cruises to 8-shot victory to claim first Championship Flight title

There was little rest between tournaments for Steven Sanicki.

But he went from one to another with a championship in hand.

Sanicki, a Menomonee Falls native who's going into his third year with the UW-Parkside men's golf team, fired a three-day total of 207 from Friday through Sunday to win the Championship Flight by eight strokes and claim his first Men's County Open title in the 69th annual event.

Sanicki was right back at it Monday morning, competing in the Wisconsin State Open, which runs through Wednesday at the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler. Sanicki got into the State Open out of a qualifier at Bishops Bay Country Club in Middleton on Aug. 2.

He certainly went into the State Open on a high note after his County Open victory.

After shooting a 70 in Friday's first round at the The Club at Strawberry Creek and a 68 in Saturday's second round at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course, Sanicki entered Sunday's final round at Brighton Dale's White Birch Course with a two-shot lead over Michael Fastert in the Championship Flight.

Sanicki made Sunday pretty drama-free, firing a 69 to Fastert's 75 to cruise to an eight-shot victory.