Men's County Open: Steven Sanicki takes two-shot lead going into final round

Steven Sanicki is closing in on his first Men’s County Open title.

Sanicki, a Menomonee Falls native who’s going into his third year as a member of the UW-Parkside men’s golf team, fired a 68 in Saturday’s second round of the 69th annual County Open at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course. With a 138 total through two rounds, Sanicki has a two-shot lead over first-round leader Michael Fastert in the Championship Flight going into Sunday’s final round at Brighton Dale’s White Birch Course.

Fastert shot a 71 on Saturday to go with Friday’s first-round 69 at The Club at Strawberry Creek and sits alone in second place at 140 in the Championship Flight going into the final round. Fastert led Sanicki by a shot after the first round after Sanicki carded a 70 on Friday at Strawberry Creek.

Daniel DePrey sits alone in third place in the Championship Flight, five shots off the lead at 143 (73-70), Bill Strey is alone in fourth at 144 (72-72) and Danny Sanicki, also a member of the Parkside men’s golf team, is alone in fifth at 145 (74-71).

Former Central standout Mack Wallace, who was tied with Steven Sanicki at one shot off the lead through the first round after a 70, carded a 77 on Saturday and is tied for sixth with Matt Bible (73-74) at 147.