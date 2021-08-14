Men's County Open: Steven Sanicki takes two-shot lead going into final round

Steven Sanicki is closing in on his first Men’s County Open title.
Sanicki, a Menomonee Falls native who’s going into his third year as a member of the UW-Parkside men’s golf team, fired a 68 in Saturday’s second round of the 69th annual County Open at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course. With a 138 total through two rounds, Sanicki has a two-shot lead over first-round leader Michael Fastert in the Championship Flight going into Sunday’s final round at Brighton Dale’s White Birch Course.
Fastert shot a 71 on Saturday to go with Friday’s first-round 69 at The Club at Strawberry Creek and sits alone in second place at 140 in the Championship Flight going into the final round. Fastert led Sanicki by a shot after the first round after Sanicki carded a 70 on Friday at Strawberry Creek.
Daniel DePrey sits alone in third place in the Championship Flight, five shots off the lead at 143 (73-70), Bill Strey is alone in fourth at 144 (72-72) and Danny Sanicki, also a member of the Parkside men’s golf team, is alone in fifth at 145 (74-71).
Former Central standout Mack Wallace, who was tied with Steven Sanicki at one shot off the lead through the first round after a 70, carded a 77 on Saturday and is tied for sixth with Matt Bible (73-74) at 147.
The field, which started with 92 players, was broken into four flights after Saturday’s second round.
The A Flight features a four-way tie atop the lead at 160 between Robert Garren (80-80), Dan Mueller (78-82), Eric Dankle (82-78) and Eric Jeppson (79-81). Steve Kmetz (78-83) is a shot back of that group at 161, while Dan Latondress (83-79) is two shots back at 162.
In the B Flight, Matt Uy (90-81), Jeff Willis (90-81) and Greg Winter (90-81) are in a three-way tie for first place at 171, one shot ahead of Mark Lesperance (92-80) at 172 and two ahead of Andrew Finlayson (98-75) and Michael Kimmerling (93-80) at 173.
And in the C Flight, David Tucker (95-92), John Sibilano (100-87) and Erik Sandberg (94-93) are in a three-way tie for the lead at 187.
The entire field will tee off on Brighton Dale’s White Birch Course with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Sunday.
69th Annual Men’s County Open
Saturday
Second Round
NOTE: The first round was Friday at The Club at Strawberry Creek, the second round was Saturday at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course and the third round is Sunday at the Brighton Dale Links White Birch Course.
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
138—Steven Sanicki (70-68). 140—Michael Fastert (69-71). 143—Daniel DePrey (73-70). 144—Bill Strey (72-72). 145—Danny Sanicki (74-71). 147—Mack Wallace (70-77), Matt Bible (73-74). 148—Nate Hart (75-73), Sujay Voleti (75-73), Steven Raith (78-70). 150—Kevin Wall (76-74), Rohan Vasudeva (79-71), Kyle Haag (75-75), Ben Putka (76-74). 151—Zach Kramer (76-75). 152—Brian Pella (81-71). 156—Luke Millhouse (80-76). 159—Aaron Heidersheid (83-76), Donnie Moline (79-80), Tyler Roedke (80-79). DNF—Ryan Heller (86-DNF).
A FLIGHT
160—Robert Garren (80-80), Dan Mueller (78-82), Eric Dankle (82-78), Eric Jeppson (79-81). 161—Steve Kmetz (78-83). 162—Dan Latondress (83-79). 163—Ryan Sanicki (85-79). 164—Jim Anderson (80-84). 165—Paul Gagliardi (82-73), Matt Moskopf (79-86), Marty Bilecki (88-77), Jimmy Pruett (83-83). 166—Kevin Finley (85-81), Tim Cordes (87-79), Dylan Rivard (88-78). 167—Dan Beck (88-79). 169—Greg Herker (88-81). 170—Eddie Moreno (87-83), Trevor Herin (81-89), Ty Jandrowski (88-82), Pete Korakian (91-79), Sam Hawkins (89-81).
B FLIGHT
171—Matt Uy (90-81), Jeff Willis (90-81), Greg Winter (90-81). 172—Mark Lesperance (92-80). 173—Andrew Finlayson (98-75), Michael Kimmerling (93-80). 174—Abul Azad (92-82). 175—Mark Olsen (86-89), Jordan Llanas (91-84). 176—Jonathan Berkley (94-82). 177—Ken Gipp (86-91). 180—Donald Vepley (95-85), Robbie Adams (88-92), Jim Bingaman (88-92). 181—Ryan Derler (93-88), Joe Malsack (91-90). 182—David Allen (101-81). 183—Dan Bockelmann (95-88). 185—Rick Stummer (96-89), Andrew Hope (93-92). 186—Kevin Castellano (97-89).
C FLIGHT
187—David Tucker (95-92), John Sibilano (100-87), Erik Sandberg (94-93). 190—Michael Southworth (98-92), Kevin Heckerl (96-94), Mark Diedrich (101-89). 191—Gregory Leonard (99-92), Patrick Kimmerling (103-88). 192—Steven Gersdorf (98-94), John Clark (99-93), Ben Peters (98-94). 193—Michael Burakowski (102-91). 194—David Gipp (104-90), Chad David (101-93). 195—Pat Holden (102-93), Eric Kjerulf (103-92), Johnathon Suchy (107-88). 199—Joe Zenzola (106-93), Terry Simmons (100-99). 207—Stephen Hartmann (99-108). 208—Tony DeBartolo (109-99). 221—Scott Kessler (109-112). 228—Michael O’Connor (123-105). 235—Jenny Kimmerling (123-112). 251—Chris McDermott (134-117).