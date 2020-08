Men's Senior County Open tees off Thursday

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One local golf tournament winning streak was extended within the last week.

Another is on the line Thursday and Friday.

After Travis Engle won his fourth consecutive Men's County Open title last weekend, Jaime Young will try to make it three straight Men's Senior County Open titles on Thursday and Friday in the 22nd annual event at Spring Valley Country Club.

Young will tee off in Thursday's opening threesome at 10 a.m. He's won three Senior County Open titles overall and also captured Men's County Open titles in 1990 and 1992.

Young edged out Mark Kuyawa by a stroke for last year's title. The duo also finished one-two in 2018. Kuyawa will tee off in Thursday's final threesome with Mike Smolinski and Mark Olsen at 11:48 a.m. Smolinski, 81, is a five-time County Open champion and a six-time Senior County Open champion.

The tournament is for golfers age 50 and older as of Thursday. There will be flights for 50-plus, 60-plus, 70-plus and 80-plus.

Here are Thursday's tee times:

22nd Annual Men's Senior County Open

THURSDAY'S TEE TIMES