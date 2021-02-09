Metro Classic Conference boys basketball: Shoreland gets big win over Racine Prairie

The Shoreland Lutheran boys basketball team appears to be playing its best basketball going into the postseason.
Behind big games once again from seniors Quentin Bolton and Sawyer Smith, the Pacers defeated Racine Prairie, one of the top-ranked teams in the state, by a 61-59 margin Monday night in a Metro Classic Conference game at Shoreland.
It was just the third loss of the season for Prairie, which was ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in last week's state coaches and Associated Press state polls (this week's polls had not been released before press time for Wednesday's edition of the News). The Hawks' other two losses both came against Racine St. Catherine's, the top-ranked team in Division-3.
But the Pacers handed them another defeat on Monday, led by Bolton's 27 points and 13 rebounds. Over his last four games, Bolton is averaging an incredible 30.1 points and 16.0 rebounds per game.
Bolton converted a four-point play late in Monday's game and then made two free throws with 24 seconds left for the go-ahead points. According to Strutz, Bolton blocked Prairie's Antuan Nesbitt at the rim in the final seconds to seal the win.
"Our guys played with tremendous heart and effort tonight," Strutz said. "We were also extremely patient on offense, which played a huge role in controlling the tempo and ultimately the game."
Bolton is also closing on 1,000 career points, as he now has 976.
And Bolton may soon be joined by Smith in that category. Smith scored 13 points in Monday's win, giving him 968 for his career. The Pacers wrap up their regular season Thursday at St. Joseph before the postseason begins next week.
In the meantime, Konnor Hill added 13 points, four rebounds and four assists on Monday for Shoreland, which won its third straight to improve to 8-11 overall and 5-10 in the Metro Classic.
"Our guys have been knocking on the door for a while, and it feels good to string together a couple wins versus conference teams that beat us the first time," Strutz said.
Nesbitt scored 23 points to lead Prairie (17-3, 11-3).
"Shoreland competed their tails off, hats off to them," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "We have to start playing with a sense of urgency, and that will start in practice (Tuesday)."
St. Joseph 78, Racine Lutheran 63
The Lancers avenged a one-point loss to the Crusaders earlier this season by pulling away for a Metro Classic victory at the Madrigrano Gymnasium on Monday.
St. Joseph (10-5 overall) sits alone in fourth place at 8-6 in the conference with one scheduled Metro Classic game left, Thursday at home against Shoreland. The Lancers will then be in the Division-3 field when WIAA regionals begin next week.
On Monday, Andrew Alia scored a game-high 25 points for St. Joseph, finishing 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. Caiden Lecce had nine points and four assists, Jacob Ashmus scored nine points, Caden Tolefree added eight and Saveion Weatherford chipped in seven.
The Lancers led 34-28 at halftime and outscored the Crusaders 44-35 in the second half.
"We started off slow but executed well in the start of the second half," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "Our bench really gave us quality minutes. Great win for us."
Racine Lutheran, which beat St. Joseph 54-53 on Jan. 12, was led by Jackson Woodward's 21 points. The Crusaders dropped to 9-8 overall and 8-7 in the Metro Classic.