Metro Classic Conference boys basketball: Shoreland gets big win over Racine Prairie

Bolton is also closing on 1,000 career points, as he now has 976.

And Bolton may soon be joined by Smith in that category. Smith scored 13 points in Monday's win, giving him 968 for his career. The Pacers wrap up their regular season Thursday at St. Joseph before the postseason begins next week.

In the meantime, Konnor Hill added 13 points, four rebounds and four assists on Monday for Shoreland, which won its third straight to improve to 8-11 overall and 5-10 in the Metro Classic.

"Our guys have been knocking on the door for a while, and it feels good to string together a couple wins versus conference teams that beat us the first time," Strutz said.

Nesbitt scored 23 points to lead Prairie (17-3, 11-3).

"Shoreland competed their tails off, hats off to them," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "We have to start playing with a sense of urgency, and that will start in practice (Tuesday)."

St. Joseph 78, Racine Lutheran 63

The Lancers avenged a one-point loss to the Crusaders earlier this season by pulling away for a Metro Classic victory at the Madrigrano Gymnasium on Monday.