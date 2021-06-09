Metro Classic Track and Field Meet: Shoreland wins boys team title, St. Joseph's Pable sets record

Shoreland Lutheran racked up the most points in the boys field Tuesday in the Metro Classic Conference Track and Field Meet at Greendale Martin Luther.

St. Joseph senior Ben Pable, meanwhile, had a record-setting performance.

The Pacers separated themselves with 138.5 points in the nine-team boys field, well ahead of second-place Martin Luther's 97 points, and Pable broke the conference record in the discus with a throw of 159 feet. The previous record was held by St. Joseph's Nick Fredrickson, who had a throw of 149-4 in 2014.

Pable also won the shot put with a mark of 49-10.5, as the Lancers scored 90 points to place fifth in the boys field.

For Shoreland, junior Sam Malliet — who was coming off three wins recently in the Kenosha County Outdoor Meet — was first in the high jump (6-0), second in the 110 hurdles (17.78 seconds) and third in the 300 hurdles (44.15). He was also part of the Pacers' winning 1,600 relay team that included freshman Hunter Rouse, junior Tyler Rouse and sophomore Bryce Pfeilstifter and posted a time of 3:48.42.