Metro Classic Track and Field Meet: Shoreland wins boys team title, St. Joseph's Pable sets record

Shoreland Lutheran racked up the most points in the boys field Tuesday in the Metro Classic Conference Track and Field Meet at Greendale Martin Luther.
St. Joseph senior Ben Pable, meanwhile, had a record-setting performance.
The Pacers separated themselves with 138.5 points in the nine-team boys field, well ahead of second-place Martin Luther's 97 points, and Pable broke the conference record in the discus with a throw of 159 feet. The previous record was held by St. Joseph's Nick Fredrickson, who had a throw of 149-4 in 2014.
Pable also won the shot put with a mark of 49-10.5, as the Lancers scored 90 points to place fifth in the boys field.
For Shoreland, junior Sam Malliet — who was coming off three wins recently in the Kenosha County Outdoor Meet — was first in the high jump (6-0), second in the 110 hurdles (17.78 seconds) and third in the 300 hurdles (44.15). He was also part of the Pacers' winning 1,600 relay team that included freshman Hunter Rouse, junior Tyler Rouse and sophomore Bryce Pfeilstifter and posted a time of 3:48.42.
Also for the Pacers, Tyler Rouse won the 400 dash (54.88), freshman Asher Patterson (10-6) and senior Justyn Giese (10-6) went 1-2 in the pole vault, junior Jared Babiak won the triple jump (39-4.5), senior Nathan Lichtenauer was second in the 800 (2:13.01) and the team of Babiak, junior Nolan Cipov, Pfeilstifter and senior Cameron Smith finished second in the 400 relay (47.16).
St. Joseph, meanwhile, won two relays, as the quartet of junior DeAndre Baptiste, freshman Ben Peterson, junior Saveien Weatherford and freshman Jayden Gordon was first in the 400 relay (46.09) and the same group was first in the 800 relay (1:36.23).
Individually for the Lancers, senior Rocco Matteucci won the 3,200 (11:07.27) and was second in the 1,600 (5:04.56), Weatherford was second in the 100 dash (11.57) and freshman Ja'maree McClinton placed second in the 300 hurdles (44.09).
Shoreland had a double-winner in the girls field, as senior Lindsey Zilisch was first in both the shot put (29-11) and the discus (92-1). Also for the Pacers, senior Madelyn Kassulke was fourth in the 100 hurdles (18.16) and the 300 hurdles (53.69), while freshman Rachel Salfer finished third in the pole vault (7-0).
The St. Joseph girls got third-place finishes from freshman Hannah Verbsky in the 3,200 (14:19.24) and sophomore Anna Pable in the shot put (26-1).
Shoreland was sixth in the eight-team girls standings with 47 points, St. Joseph was seventh with 39 and Martin Luther was first with 201.
Midwest Classic Conference
Junior Nina Cosmos won the girls 3,200 with a time of 14:53.2 to lead Christian Life on Tuesday in the Midwest Classic Conference Meet at Brookfield Academy.
In the boys field for CLS, junior Michael Oware placed third in the 400 dash (54.39) and fourth in the 200 dash (24.2), while freshman Alex St. John finished fifth in the 3,200 (12:01.48).
The Eagles finished seventh in the nine-team boys field with 18 points and sixth in the eight-team girls field with 17. University School totaled 162 points to win the boys team title and Lake Country Lutheran won the girls team title with 182.