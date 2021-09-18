Midwest/Metro Classic Conference football: CLS falls in OT, Shoreland loses at home

But the extra-point attempt after the last touchdown was blocked, and the score stayed tied at 22-22.

Decker also completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior Marcus Ramirez in the first quarter and finished the game 18-of-32 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns and added 87 rushing yards on 19 attempts. But he was also intercepted three times, and the Hawks lost a fumble, too.

In addition, the Eagles failed on a pair of extra-point attempts and had a blocked punt recovered in the end zone by the Hilltoppers for their third score of the game.

"They never quit and kept playing hard," Jack Decker said. "We moved the ball effectively throughout the game. When we got into the red zone, we just made some mistakes, and it cost us points. That ended up catching up with us, and they're a good team and took the lead."

Catholic Central lost five fumbles in a sloppy performance, but the Hilltoppers managed to churn out 277 rushing yards in the win.

Racine St. Catherine's 60, Shoreland Lutheran 27

The Angels' offensive attack proved to be too much for the Pacers on Friday night in a Metro Classic Conference game at Shoreland.