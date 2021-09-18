Midwest/Metro Classic Conference football: CLS falls in OT, Shoreland loses at home

The Christian Life football team mounted a furious rally to send a Midwest Classic Conference game against Burlington Catholic Central at the Topper Bowl in Burlington to overtime on Friday night.
But in the end, the Eagles just made too many mistakes, as the Hilltoppers emerged with a thrilling 25-22 victory.
CLS scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but Catholic Central got a 25-yard field goal in overtime from Christian Pedone, which turned out to be enough.
The Eagles, who dropped their second straight to fall to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Midwest Classic, got the ball in overtime after Pedone's field goal, but they eschewed a field-goal attempt of their own to tie the game and couldn't connect on a fourth-down play, which ended matters.
"It was a longer field goal," CLS coach Jack Decker said in a phone interview late Friday night. "We had an open route for the first down, we just didn't execute."
Catholic Central (4-1, 2-1) entered the third quarter with a commanding 22-6 lead, but Decker said CLS took advantage of the Hilltoppers' Cover-3 defense, which allowed some seam routes and shorter passes to the outside. Senior Carl Travis was especially targeted, as he caught nine passes for 181 yards and a touchdown from junior quarterback Erik Decker.
The Eagles scored on Travis' 32-yard field goal with 11 minutes, 46 seconds left in the game, a 3-yard touchdown pass from Decker to freshman Dequavion Pinter and Travis' extra point with 2:29 remaining and Decker's 30-yard connection to Travis with 1:43 left.
But the extra-point attempt after the last touchdown was blocked, and the score stayed tied at 22-22.
Decker also completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior Marcus Ramirez in the first quarter and finished the game 18-of-32 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns and added 87 rushing yards on 19 attempts. But he was also intercepted three times, and the Hawks lost a fumble, too.
In addition, the Eagles failed on a pair of extra-point attempts and had a blocked punt recovered in the end zone by the Hilltoppers for their third score of the game.
"They never quit and kept playing hard," Jack Decker said. "We moved the ball effectively throughout the game. When we got into the red zone, we just made some mistakes, and it cost us points. That ended up catching up with us, and they're a good team and took the lead."
Catholic Central lost five fumbles in a sloppy performance, but the Hilltoppers managed to churn out 277 rushing yards in the win.
Racine St. Catherine's 60, Shoreland Lutheran 27
The Angels' offensive attack proved to be too much for the Pacers on Friday night in a Metro Classic Conference game at Shoreland.
Senior Jared Babiak rushed for 104 yards and touchdowns of 14, 27 and 12 yards on just eight attempts for Shoreland (1-4, 1-2 Metro Classic), while senior Nolan Cipov totaled 52 rushing yards on eight attempts and scored from 36 yards out.
But St. Catherine's (2-3, 2-1) built up a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter, led 30-13 at halftime and added another 30 points in the second half.
The Angels finished with 440 yards of total offense to the Pacers' 191, but Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said there was plenty to like about his team's performance.
"The final score may not reflect it, but our guys got better (Friday) night," Huebner said. "Our running game finally found some rhythm, as our running backs ripped off a couple of big plays. Our offensive line keeps improving under the guidance of coach Sam Hunter.
"Defensively, we struggled to match St. Cat's athleticism, but we battled until the final whistle. I'm proud of the effort and the way our players and coaching staff continue to work."
BURLINGTON CATHOLIC CENTRAL 25, CHRISTIAN LIFE 22, OT
Christian Life;6;0;0;16;0;—22
Catholic Central;7;15;0;0;3;—;25
First Quarter
BCC—Henry Amborn 2 run (Christian Pedone kick), 8:50.
CLS—Marcus Ramirez 9 pass from Erik Decker (kick failed), 4:03.
Second Quarter
BCC—Evan Krien 60 pass from Max Robson (Pedone kick), 11:02.
BCC—Miles Callahan recovered blocked punt in end zone (Callahan pass from Robson), 1:36.
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
CLS—Travis FG 32, 11:46.
CLS—Dequavion Pinter 3 pass from Decker (Travis kick), 2:29.
CLS—Travis 30 pass from Decker (kick failed), 1:43.
Overtime
BCC—Pedone FG 25.
TEAM STATS
CLS;BCC
First downs;23;14
Rushes-yards;30-121;44-277
Passing yards;264;78
Comp.-Att.-Int.;18-32-3;2-5-0
Penalties-yards;5-65;4-25
Fumbles-lost;1-1;7-5
Punts-Avg.;3-12.3;2-38.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Christian Life: Decker 19-87, Ramirez 9-30, Joel Flores 1-3, Travis 1-1. Catholic Central: Amborn 16-111, Robson 4-59, Kaden Kayser 9-52, Krien 11-39, Tai Loughrin 3-16, Team 1-0.
PASSING—Christian Life: Decker 18-32-3 264. Catholic Central: Robson 1-2-0 60, Krien 1-3-0 18.
RECEIVING—Christian Life: Travis 9-181, Pinter 5-56, Gabriel Diaz 2-34, Nolan Carroll 1-13, Ramirez 1-9. Catholic Central: Krien 1-60, Callahan 1-18.
RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 60, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 27
St. Catherine's;8;22;16;14;—;60
Shoreland;0;13;14;0;—;27
NOTE: St. Catherine's individual stats and scoring summary were not available.
SHORELAND SCORING
Second Quarter
Nolan Cipov 36 run (David Ripke kick).
Jared Babiak 14 run (kick failed).
Third Quarter
Babiak 27 run (2-point conversion successful).
Babiak 12 run (2-point conversion failed).
TEAM STATS
RSC;SL
Rushing yards;213;191
Passing yards;227;0
Fumbles lost;1;2
Penalties-yards;7-49;3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Shoreland: Babiak 8-104, Cipov 8-52, Will Craig 12-22, Lucas Rathje 1-9, Joseph Kayon 1-4, Team 1-0.
PASSING—Shoreland: Craig 0-5-0 0.
RECEIVING—Shoreland: None.