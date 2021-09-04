Midwest/Metro Classic Conference football: St. Joseph, CLS improve to 3-0; Shoreland Lutheran falls

Through three games this season, the St. Joseph football team has had little trouble disposing of its opponents.
That was again the case Friday night in a Midwest Classic Conference opener at Bradford Stadium, as the Lancers rolled up a 30-0 lead through one quarter and coasted to a 51-6 victory over Kingdom Prep Lutheran, new to the conference this season.
St. Joseph (3-0 overall) has outscored its opponents by a combined 130-20 this season going into a huge Week 4 match-up against county foe and fellow unbeaten Christian Life this Friday night at Ameche Field.
"It comes down to execution, and we have a great group of kids that is really believing in what we're doing," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said in a phone interview late Friday night. "The first unit's a pretty good group. Obviously, the kids are just doing what they're supposed to be doing right now, buying in and executing. Couldn't ask for a better start."
St. Joseph built its 30-0 lead in the first quarter when sophomore Jayden Gordon scored on an 8-yard run, senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus connected with senior DeAndre Baptiste on a 34-yard scoring pass and senior running back Caden Tolefree scored from two yards out. The Lancers then got a safety, and Gordon took the ensuing free kick 65 yards to the house.
"We had our middle return set up, and he followed his blocks really well, and he just completed the run and finished it," Rizzo said of Gordon's return score.
Tolefree's 18-yard run in the second quarter, Gordon's 33-yard run in the second and Ashmus's 1-yard pass to junior tight end Luke Schuler in the third capped St. Joseph's scoring. Senior Andrew Alia also went 7-for-7 on extra points.
Gordon finished with 79 rushing yards on eight attempts and displayed his explosive play-making ability all night.
"He did a great job following his blockers," Rizzo said. "That's stuff we've been working on with him the last couple weeks. He's got great vision, but believe it or not, it can be better.
"Tonight, he set up his blocks really well, was really patient through the holes, and he kind of had that second-level speed that he just gets going. He outran a lot of guys tonight, and he looked really good. But if he could answer that, too, he would say his blocking was outstanding tonight."
Ashmus, meanwhile, went 7-of-10 passing for 97 yards and now has nine touchdown passes and no interceptions on the season.
Christian Life 43, Living Word Lutheran 16
In a game played at Central High School in Paddock Lake, the host Eagles rolled to victory in the Midwest Classic opener for both teams and will head into next week's county showdown with St. Joseph at 3-0 overall, along with the Lancers.
No stats were available as of Saturday morning, but CLS coach Jack Decker cited the play of his offensive line, along with the running of senior back Marcus Ramirez, the running and throwing of junior quarterback Erik Decker, the play of senior Carl Travis on both sides of the ball and the work that defensive coordinator Bob Johnson has done with his unit.
"Our defense has just been a different philosophy, and they've been really aggressive putting pressure on the quarterback, just swarming to the ball," Decker said.
Living Word Lutheran, meanwhile, dropped to 1-2 overall.
St. Thomas More 19, Shoreland Lutheran 15
Seeking their first win of the season, the Pacers led 15-7 at halftime, but the Cavaliers scored the only two touchdowns of the second half, including the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left, to pull out the win Friday night in a a Metro Classic Conference opener at Shoreland.
Shoreland (0-3 overall) trailed 7-0 after one quarter but scored 15 unanswered in the second quarter on a 19-yard touchdown pass from junior Will Craig to senior Tyler Rouse, a 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown by senior Jared Babiak and a safety.
But the Pacers couldn't hang on from there, as Thomas More improved to 1-2 overall.
Still, Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said his team looked much better than it did in its two non-conference defeats, when the Pacers struggled to hang onto the ball in their triple-option offense.
"I thought the kids battled really hard, which was cool," Huebner said. "Offensively, we executed better. We handled the football better, didn't put it on the ground much. Our timing was better in the passing game."
Craig finished 7-of-17 passing for 82 yards for the Pacers, while senior Nolan Cipov rushed for 60 yards on 10 carries. But Shoreland went just 3-of-13 on third down and 1-of-5 on fourth down.
"We've got to finish some drives," Huebner said. "We've got to convert some third downs, we've got to convert some fourth downs. Our offense has to do a better job of putting drives together. We had some penalties and things where it that killed a couple drives. And credit to Thomas More, they battled their tails off."