Midwest/Metro Classic Conference football: St. Joseph, CLS improve to 3-0; Shoreland Lutheran falls

Tolefree's 18-yard run in the second quarter, Gordon's 33-yard run in the second and Ashmus's 1-yard pass to junior tight end Luke Schuler in the third capped St. Joseph's scoring. Senior Andrew Alia also went 7-for-7 on extra points.

Gordon finished with 79 rushing yards on eight attempts and displayed his explosive play-making ability all night.

"He did a great job following his blockers," Rizzo said. "That's stuff we've been working on with him the last couple weeks. He's got great vision, but believe it or not, it can be better.

"Tonight, he set up his blocks really well, was really patient through the holes, and he kind of had that second-level speed that he just gets going. He outran a lot of guys tonight, and he looked really good. But if he could answer that, too, he would say his blocking was outstanding tonight."

Ashmus, meanwhile, went 7-of-10 passing for 97 yards and now has nine touchdown passes and no interceptions on the season.

Christian Life 43, Living Word Lutheran 16

In a game played at Central High School in Paddock Lake, the host Eagles rolled to victory in the Midwest Classic opener for both teams and will head into next week's county showdown with St. Joseph at 3-0 overall, along with the Lancers.

